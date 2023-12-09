Google economic development expert says Ohio has a business-friendly climate

CARROLL − Ohio is a good place to do business.

So says Google's economic development center of expertise Tony Burkhart, whose company last month opened a data center in Lancaster to go with its two other Columbus-area data centers.

"Ohio has a business-friendly climate," he said at Thursday's 2023 Fairfield County Economic Update at the county workforce center. "When we come here economic development directors, policymakers regulators don't necessarily tell us what we have to do.

"They ask us how we would like to do it and we work together to figure out solutions. It's a very collaborative process as opposed to being dictatorial or regulatorial one. Ohio does have world-class infrastructure and workforce."

Google announced in August that it will spend an additional $1.7 billion this year to fill out its three data center campuses in the region.

The company already has invested $2 billion in the region since it broke ground for its data center in the region in New Albany in 2019. The announcement came nearly four months after Google confirmed it was building two additional data centers in central Ohio — one on the Far South Side of Columbus and a second one in Lancaster. Google didn't detail specific plans for the new investment other than to say the $1.7 billion will support all three sites as the company expands its technical infrastructure presence in the state.

The Columbus Dispatch previously reported that Google says it has created more than 200 jobs for Ohioans in a variety of roles, including computer technicians, engineers, food services, maintenance and security roles. Last year, Google said it provided $13.9 billion of economic activity for tens of thousands of Ohio businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers.

Besides Burkhart, JobsOhio talent strategy director John Sherwood and Columbus Partnership President/CEO Kenny McDonald were also featured speakers.

Sherwood said a good workforce is the key to economic development.

McDonald said the plant Intel is building in New Albany is bringing the Columbus area international recognition. Intel is currently working on its $20 billion investment in Licking County where it is expected to open in 2025.

Mark Williams of the Columbus Dispatch contributed to this report.

