Google Employees Say No To ICE

Google employees are petitioning their company not to bid on contracts to work with government agencies such as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection. No Dice, ICE In a petition on Medium, Google employees demanded that the company not bid on contracts to provide cloud computing services to ICE or CBP. The employees argue that the agencies violate human rights, as at least 24 people have died in ICE’s custody and that the detention centers the agency places migrants are widely viewed as dangerously overcrowded and inhumane. The petition states that Google, which makes $8 billion a year from the sales of its cloud computing services, would be “complicit” in these action by working with the agencies, and that the company should stick to its company-wide AI Principles, which state that it will not build technologies “whose purpose contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.” More than 500 Google employees have signed the petition. Fly Away This is not the first time Google employees have called their own company out. Employees also successfully petitioned Google to halt projects such as Project Maven, the company’s contract with the Pentagon, and the company’s secretive plans for Project Dragonfly, a censored search engine for China. This petition comes on the heels of a recent viral memo about the company’s problems with sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination, as well as a former employee's claims that he was fired for being a Republican. Melted At least 200 tech firms do business with ICE, and those employees are increasingly not happy about their involvement either, as Amazon employees have also been pressuring the company to cut ties with ICE, as the company currently provides the agency with cloud computing and database services. -Michael Tedder Photo: Mike Blake/REUTERS