Google engineer found dead near her blood-spattered husband at CA home, cops say

A Google engineer was recently found beaten to death by her husband at their California home, investigators say.

Police went to the Santa Clara home for a welfare check at about 11 a.m., Jan. 16, after an acquaintance of the husband “expressed concern” about him and his wife, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Liren Chen, 27, was not answering his phone and not coming to the door, even though they could see him inside “motionless on his knees, had his hands in the air and was staring blankly,” the acquaintance told police.

When officers entered the home, Chen was “spattered with blood,” officials said. They found his wife dead on the floor of a bedroom behind him with “severe blunt force injuries to her head,” according to officials.

“Chen’s right hand was extremely swollen and purple,” investigators said. “He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm.”

While officials did not name Chen’s wife, records show he was married to Xuanyi Yu and that they shared a home in Santa Clara, the San Francisco Standard reported.

Yu’s LinkedIn profile has been turned into a memorial page and lists her job as software engineer at Google.

Chen’s page shows he was a software engineer as well, working for YouTube, which is owned by Google.

He is charged with murder, officials said.

Santa Clara is a suburb of San Jose, roughly 7 miles west of the city’s downtown.

