Google engineer found 'spattered in blood' following alleged murder of wife in upscale California home: police

A Google software engineer was found "spattered in blood," after he allegedly murdered his wife in a grisly attack at their California home, police said.

In a press release, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said that officers were called for a welfare check at 27-year-old Liren Chen's Santa Clara, California residence, which sits just miles south of Google's headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Google confirmed to Fox News Digital that Chen and his wife, Xuanyi Yu, were employees at the tech giant at the time of the incident.

Officials said that an acquaintance of Chen called 911 after he "expressed concern" about the couple on Jan. 16.

Liren Chen was found Tuesday inside his home spattered with blood and near his wife's body, the district attorney's office said.

Google Headquarters is seen in Mountain View, California, United States on May 15, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The acquaintance told authorities that he could see Chen from a window staring "motionless on his knees" with "his hands in the air."

Authorities said that Chen "refused" to answer his phone or his door when police arrived.

After officers gained access into the couple's home, Chen was at the scene of the alleged murder with an "extremely swollen and purple" right hand, not far from his wife’s body.

Authorities said that Yu suffered from "severe blunt force injuries to her head."

The Santa Clara Distirct Attorney's Office said that Liren Chen allegedly killed his wife in their home in California.

Police said that the 27-year-old had blood "on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm" following the grisly attack.

Chen has been charged with murder and faces prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old's arraignment was delayed until Jan. 22 because Chen remains hospitalized, court records said.

"Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release. "Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their partners, please reach out your local law enforcement agency. You are not alone. We can help."

A sign is posted in front of an office at Google headquarters on December 19, 2023 in Mountain View, California.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by what has happened to Xuanyi," Google spokesperson Bailey Tomson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and we will work to provide support to them and to co-workers who are processing this tragic news."

Both Yu and Chen studied in China at Tsinghua University and at the University of California San Diego, their LinkedIn pages said.





