Google failed to honor 'don't be evil' pledge in firing engineers - lawsuit

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City
Julia Love
·2 min read

By Julia Love

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A group of former Google employees sued the Alphabet Inc unit on Monday alleging that it breached their employment contracts by not honoring its famous motto "don't be evil."

In the lawsuit filed in California state court in Santa Clara county, former Google employees Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman and Paul Duke alleged that they were fired two years ago for fulfilling their contractual obligation to speak up if they saw Google violating its "don't be evil" pledge.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has said before that the employees violated data security policies.

Their firings also have led to an ongoing National Labor Relations Board trial over whether the company engaged in unfair practices to stem growing worker organizing. Rank-and-file engineers and others working at tech companies in recent years have sought greater say over policies and projects. Management has pushed back, seeking to maintain control.

The three former Google software engineers had raised concerns at town halls and other forums inside Google about the company potentially selling cloud technology to U.S. immigration authorities, which at the time were engaging in detention tactics considered inhumane by rights activists, including separating migrant children from their families.

The workers considered the potential immigration work "evil" under Google's policies, which call for "acting honorably and treating each other with respect" and engaging in "the highest possible standards of ethical business conduct," according to the lawsuit. The company's code of conduct says workers who think the company may be falling short of its commitment should not stay silent, the lawsuit said.

The workers are seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Google has promoted "don't be evil" as a core value for over 20 years, including when it went public in 2004.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Austin orders new review of deadly 2019 airstrike in Syria

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new review of a U.S. airstrike in Syria in March 2019 that killed dozens, including women and children, to assess the extent of civilian casualties and whether the strike violated the laws of war. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that Austin chose the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, to conduct the review. Garrett will have 90 days to complete his inquiry, which Kirby said would include a determination of whether “accountability measures” should be taken against those involved in the attack.

  • SRSO: Milton woman arrested twice in two days for two incidents of violent child abuse

    After Tomasina Frate was allowed out on bond on Thanksgiving, she was arrested by the SRSO again the next day after a video surfaced showing more abuse.

  • Cumberland County man must surrender more than 30 weapons

    Darick Nollett, barred from buying guns due to a felony conviction, allegedly recruited other people to make the purchases

  • Mac Jones leading the NFL in a unique passing category

    Mac Jones is keeping up with his positional peers.

  • Former daycare worker pleads guilty to pulling children’s ears

    Former Columbia County daycare worker pleads guilty to reduced charges.

  • What It Now Costs To Get An MBA At A Top Business School

    There may come a time in the not-too-distant future when the cost for a full-time, two-year MBA exceeds $200,000 at every one of the top 25 business schools in the United States. The cost of an MBA — including two years of tuition, plus the host of fees charged by most schools for things like computers and MBA cases and transportation and health insurance, as well as estimated living expenses — is past the $200K threshold at 14 B-schools in 2021, up from 13 schools last year, 12 in 2019, and nine in 2018. Looking at the entire top 25, where total cost increased at all but three schools, the average price tag of an MBA is now $199,544.

  • Prosecutor asks Supreme Court to review decision vacating Bill Cosby conviction

    A Pennsylvania district attorney whose office played a central role in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned the comedian's conviction. The request, filed last week by Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pa., asks the justices to weigh a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last June that led to Cosby's release from prison.Pennsylvania's top court ruled 4-3...

  • Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial opens with prosecutor calling four deaths 'executions'

    Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia, 22, of Cathedral City, has pleaded not guilty to the killings of Carlos Campos Rivera, 25; Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; and Yuliana Garcia, 17.

  • Iran: 'No way' to return to nuclear deal without lifting of sanctions

    Iran's foreign minister said there is "no way" to return to the 2015 nuclear deal unless the United States lifts the Trump-era sanctions imposed after the former president pulled the U.S. from the agreement in 2018.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a statement on Monday as Tehran reenters negotiations for rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after a roughly six-month delay.Washington and...

  • Should defendants be paying for court costs?

    The Michigan Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in October.

  • 28-year-old dies in shooting outside Northeast Austin Walmart; suspects at large, police say

    Austin police responded to the shooting after a bystander called to say that a man had been shot.

  • GivingTuesday CEO talks about campaign, younger donors

    In the past 10 years, charities have made splashy fundraising appeals and raked in billions in donations on GivingTuesday, which takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion amid growing needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation's racial reckoning. The 92nd Street Y, a community center in New York City, came up with the idea and developed it until two years ago, when a separate organization called GivingTuesday took up the mantle to organize the giving day.

  • Silicon Valley billionaire sues New York Post for defamation over allegations that he kept a spreadsheet of 5,000 women he had sex with

    The New York Post recently ran an article about legal battles involving Silicon Valley billionaire Michael Goguen.

  • Steakhouse Owner Busted For Classic Car COVID Fraud

    We’ve seen this before and we’ll probably see this again…

  • Could St. Louis have gotten more from the NFL over the relocation of the Rams?

    Last week, the NFL and St. Louis resolved their differences in exchange for an eventual payment in the amount of $790 million. That’s a lot. But could St. Louis have gotten more? The answer, both as to last Tuesday and through the conclusion of a trial, is yes. As to the latter point, the plaintiffs [more]

  • Here's What to Know About Theranos' Sunny Balwani

    Who is Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former right hand at Theranos and her former boyfriend, and where has he been throughout her fraud trial? On Tuesday, Holmes brought up Balwani several times in testimony. Balwani’s lawyer, Jeffrey Coopersmith, was in the courtroom last week, taking notes in a large yellow notebook, reading legal documents on his phone and declining to comment on his client. But of Balwani, there has not been a trace. Nor did he seem to be at home on a recent Sunday mornin

  • Wells Fargo changed its vaccine policy for all employees. Here’s what’s new.

    The changes are about to start for the bank, which is planning to bring all of its employees back to the office beginning Jan. 10, a date that’s been pushed back three times.

  • Question looms over Vanessa Bryant lawsuit against Los Angeles County: What does she want?

    The widow of Kobe Bryant is no ordinary plaintiff and might not be interested in money to settle her lawsuit over crash-site photos.

  • Jones wants Sandy Hook 'hoax' case jury to hear his defenses

    Infowars host Alex Jones' lawyers are trying to get his free speech defense and other claims before a jury to argue that he is not liable for damages for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax years ago. The effort comes despite a Connecticut judge ruling this month that Jones was liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims, saying he repeatedly failed to turn over some documents, including financial records. Defendants who are found liable by default in lawsuits are not allowed to present their arguments against liability at hearings on damages unless they filed a “notice of defense,” which Jones and his lawyers did last Wednesday.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...