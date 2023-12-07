Google Fiber is coming to Queen Creek as Town Council OKs installation

Queen Creek is the next Arizona city where Google Fiber will go online.

The Town Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance to allow fiber-optic installation.

It’s the third city after Mesa and Chandler to land Google’s internet service. The measure allows Google to use the town’s right-of-way to install its infrastructure.

Fiber internet is viewed as a better alternative to cable internet because it uses fiber-optic cables to send data through thin strands of fiberglass at nearly the speed of light, compared with using copper wires to deliver internet.

Google Fiber's one-gigabit plan can download a movie in 56.9 seconds or a 10-gigabyte game in 1.5 minutes.

Queen Creek’s status as one of the fastest-growing communities in the country and industry investment from companies like LG Energy Solutions made the town attractive to Google Fiber, according to Will Novak, the company’s government and community affairs manager.

In 1989 the town, once a farming community, had fewer than 2,500 people. Now it has more than 70,000, a population that has more than doubled since 2015.

Efforts to identify new internet providers for residents have been ongoing. In the spring, Queen Creek hired a consultant to do a town-wide fiber assessment to assist the town in identifying gaps in fiber infrastructure.

Vice Mayor Jeff Brown told The Arizona Republic it was important that the town have as “good an offering on high-speed internet and communications as possible.”

He said he hopes added competition among internet services in the town will help drive down prices for residents and improve connectivity.

“I’m convinced that Google Fiber will do a really solid job of providing maximum uptime,” he said.

In a written statement to the Republic, Mayor Julia Wheatley said, “Having another reputable company offer these services is all around a win for Queen Creek!”

When will Google Fiber go online in Queen Creek?

With town approval in hand, Google Fiber will begin its engineering phase to identify where it can install the underground fiber.

Google digs a shallow trench nearly 2 inches wide alongside a curb on one side of the street to lay down the fiber optic cable.

Novak said construction was expected to begin in August, with the first customers receiving service by the first quarter of 2025.

The service starts with a $70-per-month plan with one gigabit per second of download and upload speed. A $150-a-month plan offers up to eight gigabits per second of download and upload speed.

The company also offers a $30 subsidy for eligible customers through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Google Fiber expands to Queen Creek: What to know