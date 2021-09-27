Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration
Foo Yun Chee
·3 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google on Monday criticised EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system.

Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court in Luxembourg at the start of a five-day hearing.

The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

"The Commission shut its eyes to the real competitive dynamic in this industry, that between Apple and Android," Google's lawyer Matthew Pickford told the court.

"By defining markets too narrowly and downplaying the potent constraint imposed by the highly powerful Apple, the Commission has mistakenly found Google to be dominant in mobile operating systems and app stores, when it was in fact a vigorous market disrupter," he said.

Pickford said Android "is an exceptional success story of the power of competition in action".

Commission lawyer Nicholas Khan dismissed Apple's role because of its small market share compared with Android.

"Bringing Apple into the picture doesn't change things very much. Google and Apple pursue different models," he told the court.

"Google's conduct denied any opportunity for competition," he said, citing agreements which forced phone manufacturers to pre-install Google Search, the Chrome browser and the Google Play app store on their Android devices, and payments to pre-install only Google Search.

Android, free for device makers to use, is found on about 80% of the world's smartphones. The case is the most important of the European Union's three cases against Google because of Android's market power. Google has racked up more than 8 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.

German phone maker Gigaset Communications GmbH, which is backing Google, said its success was due to Android's open platform and lamented the negative impact of the Commission's decision on its business.

"The licence fee for the Play Store that Google now charges as a result of the contested decision represents a significant portion of the price of Gigaset's smartphones aimed at price-sensitive consumers," its lawyer Jean-François Bellis told the court.

Lobbying group FairSearch, whose complaint triggered the Commission case, was however scathing about Google's tactics with phone makers.

"Google adopted a classic bait and switch strategy. It hooked (them) on a supposedly free and open source operating system subsidised by its search monopoly, only to shut that system to competition through the web of restrictions at issue in this case," its lawyer Thomas Vinje told the court.

A verdict may come next year. The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • Costco is renting 3 container ships and 'several thousand containers' to shield itself from supply chain delays and rising costs

    Retailers across the US are facing delays, shortages, and rising costs because of an ongoing breakdown in the shipping supply chain.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • Sidney Powell countersues Dominion Voting Systems after failing to get its lawsuit against her tossed in court

    Powell became known for spreading election conspiracy theories last year, falsely claiming that Dominion tilted the race to boost President Biden.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip

  • Walmart's unreal weekend deals are here! Save over 70 percent on Apple, Sony, Samsung, Roomba and more

    Save some serious coin on Apple AirPods, Sony TVs, Samsung Chromebooks, the super-popular Shark robot vac....the list goes on and on.

  • New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

    Some iPad mini buyers report the new tablet has 'jelly scrolling' problems, but it's not clear what the cause might be.

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • ICYMI: Everything you need to know about the iPhone 13

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple iPad mini and the new Dell XPS 15 with an OLED display.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • With workers and employers feeling ghosted, it's clear that the hiring process is not working. Here's how companies can improve.

    People on both sides of the table are frustrated. Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman explains how companies can do better in the hiring process.

  • BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

    BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts. Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

  • Disney sues to keep full rights to Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more

    Disney is suing the creators of some of Marvel's most iconic characters in an attempt to retain full control over Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be th

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.