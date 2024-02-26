Google finally brings Wallet passes to Wear OS watches along with transit directions

Google is finally giving Android smartwatch owners a feature they’ve been wanting for years: Google Wallet passes. Among its many announcements at MWC, Google said today that it’s officially bringing boarding passes, event tickets, gym memberships, loyalty cards and other passes that might be stored in your Google Wallet to Wear OS. It’s one area where Wear OS has lagged way behind the Apple Watch, which has long had passes.

While some users have sporadically reported seeing the feature pop up over the last month or so, Google is only now confirming its arrival. Any passes you’ve added to Google Wallet will show up with a QR code or barcode on your Wear OS watch with the update, and you can choose to hide whichever ones you don’t need at the moment. Google is also adding the ability to get detailed public transit directions on your watch so you don’t need to take out your phone to figure out where you’re going. You’ll be able to look up departure times from your wrist, and get step-by-step directions or a guided map view to your destination.

Catch up on all of the news from MWC 2024 right here!