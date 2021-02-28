Google Finance Adds Crypto Data Tab

Daniel Kuhn
·1 min read

Google Finance, a data site maintained by the tech giant, now has a dedicated “crypto” field. And it has prominent placement, too. 

Right at the top of the page, where users can “compare markets,” crypto is listed among the five default markets, which also includes U.S., Europe, Asia and “Currencies.” 

For some, like the “Documenting Bitcoin” Twitter account that surfaced the new feature, this appears to be a signal of crypto’s growing mainstream presence. 

Related: Crypto Long & Short: How Coinbase Going Public Is Reshaping Trust in Markets

Bitcoin has surged to ever new heights this year, propelled primarily by institutional adoption of the asset. From MassMutual to MicroStrategy, bitcoin is increasingly a part of the corporate world. 

This sets it apart from the bull market of 2017, which was primarily driven by retail investors. According to Google Trends, searches for “bitcoin” in the past several months have yet to meet the frenzied searching seen three years ago. (Significantly more people are searching “crypto” than “google finance,” for what it’s worth, according to Google Trends.)

Still, crypto is becoming part of the financial firmament. 

At the moment, it appears Google Finance only tracks a limited number of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash are displayed by default when clicking the crypto tab. 

Related: Crypto Exchange INX to Raise C$25M, List on TSVX for 'Added Credibility'

A search for Cardano’s ADA, Polkadot’s DOT, Stellar’s XLM tokens return no results – for either the protocol or the token’s ticker. XRP returned a result for the Ripple XRP Liquid Index, which trades on Nasdaq.

For more comprehensive coverage, there’s always the CoinDesk 20.

