Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers

FILE - This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech. This time it's a lawsuit targeting the Google's Play store, where consumers download most of the apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones. The complaint filed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021 represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — France’s competition regulator announced Tuesday that it has fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news.

The agency threatened fines of another 900,000 euros (around $1 million) per day if Google doesn’t produce proposals within two months on how it will compensate news producers.

Google France said in a statement it was “very disappointed” by the decision, and that the fine “doesn't reflect the efforts put in place or the reality of the use of news content on our platform.” It said it is negotiating in good faith toward a solution, and on the verge of reaching an agreement with some publishers.

The dispute is part of a larger effort by the European Union to force Google and other tech companies to compensate publishers for content.

The French antitrust agency had issued temporary orders to Google earlier this year to hold talks within three months with news publishers, and fined the company Tuesday for breaching those orders.

Google has been repeatedly targeted by French and European Union antitrust authorities for various business activities seen as abusing its market dominance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 tourists ordered off Bali for violating virus restrictions

    Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry. Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India.

  • Huawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits

    (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and U.S. group Verizon Communications agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, the companies both said on Monday. The confidential settlement came days into a trial that opened in one of the two lawsuits last week. Huawei and Verizon filed joint motions to dismiss both cases and Verizon's counterclaims late on Sunday in two U.S. courts in Texas.

  • Albertsons ignored safety issues before fiery I-84 crash that killed airmen, families say

    “Both defendants acted in a manner constituting an extreme deviation from reasonable standards of conduct.”

  • This pizza chain owner who pays $16 an hour says there's no labor shortage, just a shortage of businesses willing to pay a decent wage

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider he hasn't struggled to staff his 51 restaurants because he pays workers $16 an hour on average.

  • Civil lawsuit claims Arizona State retaliated against ex-official for insisting sexual harassment allegations be investigated

    The lawsuit could lead numerous boldface names at ASU to give depositions in the case, including hoops coach Bobby Hurley, AD Ray Anderson, president Michael Crow and football coach Herm Edwards.

  • Manufacturing Delays Are Making It Harder To Get These 6 Things

    Manufacturing increased in May for the 12th straight month following the economic contraction of April 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). That's a powerful statement about...

  • Supermarkets are stockpiling to get ahead of inflation

    This time last year, consumer panic-buying decimated the baking aisle at my local supermarket. I know because I tried in vain to find yeast and flour for a good three weeks. By the time grocery shelves returned to a somewhat normal state, I had developed a permanent chip on my shoulder toward the neighbors I saw scurrying about with 20 cans of chicken noodle soup in their carts. But now, supermarkets themselves are doing the stockpiling, loading up on certain products before the grocery biz expe

  • Extra $300 unemployment didn’t hurt Missouri workforce. Pandemic opened workers’ eyes

    When Taco Bell is dangling a signing bonus in front of prospective employees, you know a paradigm has shifted. | Opinion from Derek Donovan

  • My wife and I have $1.8M saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’

  • 'A wake up call': One of the world's largest oil pipelines might be in trouble

    The slope of permafrost where an 810-foot section of the pipeline is secured has started to shift as it thaws, causing braces holding up the pipeline to twist and bend.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business. A judge rejected the NRA's bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.

  • NFL suffers setback in Rams relocation litigation

    The massive lawsuit filed by St. Louis against the NFL over the relocation of the Rams will (barring a settlement) culminate with a full-blown trial, which is due to begin just as the Rams prepare to host a Super Bowl in their new stadium. Along the way, the two sides will engage in many battles. [more]

  • Ignoring This Conventional Advice Could Save You on Taxes in Retirement

    Many retirees paying almost no tax early in retirement then get hit with stiff tax bills in their 70s after they start collecting Social Security and begin required distributions.

  • A Virginia courier company is trying to poach Amazon drivers who stop for coffee at gas stations. It blames the labor shortage

    American Dedicated Logistics managers are spending 60% of their time trying to poach drivers at malls and truck stops, to plug a staff shortage.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • China’s Anta is about to become more valuable than Adidas

    At the current rate, Anta will soon overtake Adidas as the second-most valuable sports company in the world, trailing only Nike.

  • Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

    A federal judge considering whether to order sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers spent hours Monday drilling deeply into details about an unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged Michigan's 2020 election results. The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was dropped after the judge found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want a raft of attorneys, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences.

  • Apple’s win in Blix case comes weeks before Epic decision

    Blix, which lost to Apple for the second time since December, is one of the founding members of Coalition for App Fairness. One of the group's other founding members, Epic Games Inc., awaits a federal judge's decision in its antitrust lawsuit vs. Apple and the App Store.

  • Musk tells court he dislikes being Tesla CEO

    Elon Musk took the witness stand Monday in a Wilmington, Delaware court and defended Tesla's $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity from a shareholder lawsuit… which alleges he strong-armed Tesla’s board into making the purchase. Not only did Musk testify that those accusations are wrong – he told the court that he wished he didn’t even have be the CEO of the electric car company, saying he did not enjoy the job. In Monday’s more than one hour-long testimony and cross examination, Musk said " I tried very hard not to be the CEO of Tesla, but I have to or frankly Tesla is going to die.”Testimony from the billionaire entrepreneur kicked off the two-week trial, where shareholders are looking to recoup that $2.6 billion Musk paid for the ailing solar panel maker.The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers allegesMusk strong-armed Tesla's board to buy SolarCity, just as it was about to run out of cash. Musk owned a 22% stake in SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins.Musk pushed back against that notion from the witness stand, saying he did not control the appointment of Tesla's board members or their compensation and that they negotiated the SolarCity deal and its economic terms without his influence.Legal experts said the judge will be looking for evidence that Musk threatened board members or that directors felt they could not stand up to him.If Musk is forced by the courts to repay what Tesla spent on the deal, that would represent one of the largest judgments ever against an individual. Even if the judge finds the deal was unfair, Musk could be ordered to pay a much lower amount of damages.