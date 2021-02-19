Google fires top AI ethics researcher Margaret Mitchell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google has fired Margaret Mitchell, the founder and former co-lead of the company's ethical AI team. Mitchell announced the news via a tweet.

Google confirmed Mitchell's firing in a statement to TechCrunch, Google said:

After conducting a review of this manager’s conduct, we confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct, as well as of our security policies, which included the exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees.

In January, Google revoked corporate access from AI ethicist Margaret Mitchell for reportedly using automated scripts to find examples of mistreatment of Dr. Timnit Gebru, according to Axios. Gebru says she was fired from Google while Google has maintained that she resigned.

Earlier this month, Mitchell published the email she said she sent to Google's press team the day her corporate email access was cut off. The email spoke about Gebru's firing and how it appeared to be "fueled by the same underpinnings of racism and sexism that our AI systems, when in the wrong hands, tend to soak up."

Mitchell's letter, which you can read in full here, details the different ideas and structures at play that led to Dr. Gebru's departure from Google. Mitchell argues what happened to Gebru "appears to stem from the same lack of foresight that is at the core of modern technology, and so itself serves as an example of the problem."

Mitchell adds:

The firing seems to have been fueled by the same underpinnings of racism and sexism that our AI systems, when in the wrong hands, tend to soak up. How Dr. Gebru was fired is not okay, what was said about it is not okay, and the environment leading up to it was -- and is -- not okay. Every moment where Jeff Dean and Megan Kacholia do not take responsibility for their actions is another moment where the company as a whole stands by silently as if to intentionally send the horrifying message that Dr. Gebru deserves to be treated this way. Treated as if she were inferior to her peers. Caricatured as irrational (and worse). Her research writing publicly defined as below the bar. Her scholarship publicly declared to be insufficient. For the record: Dr. Gebru has been treated completely inappropriately, with intense disrespect, and she deserves an apology.

The letter went on to discuss the ethical artificial intelligence approach to developing technology, how Mitchell came to lead and then co-lead the ethical AI team with Gebru and what ultimately happened. Within the next year, Mitchell said she wanted "those of us in positions of privilege and power" to come to terms with "the discomfort of being part of an unjust system that devalued one of the world's leading scientists, and keep something like this from ever happening again."

Mitchell's firing comes shortly after Google announced the appointment of Dr. Marian Croak to lead its responsible artificial intelligence division. When we reached out to Google yesterday the company did not have a comment on Mitchell's fate.

Earlier today, Google internally announced the results of its investigation of Gebru's exit, according to Axios. The company did not reveal what it found, but said it would implement some new policies to enhance diversity and inclusion at Google.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • The Best Smart Lights and Systems to Brighten Your Home

    Energy-efficient, dimmable, and colorful, these bulbs can be a valuable addition to your IoT ecosystem.

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More

  • Elon Musk Wants the Tesla Roadster to Hover Without Killing People

    Shouldn't be too hard, right?

  • Axiom raises $130M for its space station — and adds Blue Origin alum to its board

    The longtime president of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, Rob Meyerson, will be joining the board of directors for another pioneering space company in connection with a $130 million funding round. Texas-based Axiom Space says the fresh funding will boost its effort to build the world’s first commercial space station, starting as early as 2024. The Series B funding round was led by London-based C5 Capital, which focuses on cybersecurity and related sectors. Axiom Space said it will partner with other companies in C5’s portfolio to establish an orbital center for cloud computing and cybersecurity operations. Meyerson,… Read More

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics

  • The Best Hydro Flasks for Staying Hydrated

    These seven bottles and accessories will keep your coffee hot and your water ice cold.

  • The Best Fitbits You Can Buy Right Now (and Which is Right for You)

    The differences, features, and price points of the popular athletic trackers.From Popular Mechanics

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • Bill Gates Wants Us to Eat 100% Synthetic Beef. He Has a Point.

    The billionaire says fake burgers could solve one of the world's biggest problems.

  • Banks, Fund Manager Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.‘Constructive Engagements’“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Eskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google to pay for news from Rupert Murdoch's papers

    Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has struck a deal with Google to secure "significant payments" for its journalism, easing the media tycoon's long-running battle with Silicon Valley. The three-year agreement will hand News Corp's slew of media brands a slice of Google's advertising revenues and lay the foundations for a new subscription platform. News Corp – owner of News UK, the publisher of the Times and Sun – said a string of its media organisations would join Google News Showcase, a tab where news licenced from British and overseas publications will appear. The New York-listed company branded it a "historic multi-year partnership", with Google offering "significant payments" in exchange for news. Titles taking part include the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and the New York Post in America; the Times, Sunday Times and Sun; and The Australian, news.com.au and Sky News Australia. The move comes amid growing scrutiny over the relationship between tech platforms and news publishers for failing to pay for stories while amassing billions of dollars in advertising revenues. Google has threatened to pull its search engine from Australia in response to legislation that would force the search engine juggernaut to pay for links to news stories. News Corp has been an outspoken critic of the tech giants, with chief executive Robert Thomson rebuking the "smugness" of Google and Facebook two years ago. Mr Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp, has also accused the Silicon Valley platforms of "using their dominance to the detriment of many" and urged tech companies to pay for news content. Mr Thomson struck a conciliatory tone when confirming the deal, thanking Google chief executive Sundar Pichai for a "thoughtful commitment to journalism that will resonate in every country". He said the deal would have “a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism". Google's $1bn (£750m) global investment in licencing news content includes deals with the Telegraph, Mirror and Express owner Reach, the Independent and the Financial Times. Local newspaper groups involved include Archant, JPI Media and Newsquest. US deal Separately, a hedge fund is taking control of the company that owns the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and other newspapers, stoking fears over more job cuts. Alden Global Capital, which already owns dozens of US papers, will buy the shares it does not already own in Tribune Publishing in a deal valuing the group at $650m. The agreement sparked fears about the titles' futures in light of Alden's reputation for aggressive cost-cutting. Vanity Fair media writer Joe Pompeo recently called Alden "the hedge fund vampire that bleeds newspapers dry", citing its downsizing of newsrooms at the Denver Post and other papers. The Baltimore Sun will be spun off to a nonprofit group formed this year called Sunlight for All Institute.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Ardmore Shipping Corporation ( NYSE:ASC ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • ‘This Is Extremely Dangerous’: No Safe Place in Frigid Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- The dangerously cold temperatures gripping auto-reliant Texas present a terrible dilemma for millions of residents: Stay put in heat-less homes, or ignore all official advice and venture forth on to the state’s treacherous highways.Texans awoke Tuesday morning to a second day of blackouts, many having lost power more than 24 hours earlier. Weekend warnings of rolling outages have turned into an open-ended crisis, triggering frantic calls to elderly relatives, last-minute hotel bookings, shopping trips for propane canisters and fielding work email from the car.The scale of the crisis gripping the state is threatening to take on a darker dimension. The National Guard was deployed to get old people into warming shelters. Air travel in and out of Houston was halted, and Covid-19 vaccination efforts faced potential disruption, with city officials racing to utilize more than 8,000 vaccine doses after a storage facility lost back-up power.“It was only supposed to be for one to two hours, which seemed manageable,” said Isha Elhence, a 26-year-old Dallas resident who lost power around 2 a.m. Monday, summing up the general mood of haplessness. “Now it’s kind of indefinite with no updates, so we’re unsure of what we’re supposed to be doing.”The risks of driving in the current conditions were highlighted last week by a pile-up of more than 130 cars on an icy Texas interstate that left six dead. In Houston, clearing skies began to melt snow on streets and highways on Monday, but officials warned that as soon as the sun set it would freeze over. Sure enough, on Tuesday morning, ice covered more than 200 roadways in the city, with the transportation authority declaring black ice a major hazard.Still, Elhence was torn between braving the drive to her aunt’s house, which still has power, or bundling up in a cold apartment. In College Station, home to Texas A&M University, Luke Leifker, 19, waited for updates while his parents back in Austin ventured down the highway and across an overpass to get his grandparents, who lost power overnight. Leifker’s 80-year-old grandfather uses an oxygen machine, and it needs to be charged every few hours.“The only way they’ve been able to charge it is via the car. That’s just not sustainable, plus they have to be out in the cold,” Leifker said by phone. “I really wish they had just given more advanced warning as to what we could expect so we could have made proper safety precautions.”Ercot, the state’s grid operator, said during a chaotic emergency press conference on Monday that the outages would continue into early Tuesday.There’s little immediate prospect of relief. The temperature in Dallas was 3 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday morning, with a high of only 23. In Houston, it was 14 degrees. It was similarly frigid in San Antonio, and Austin temperatures dropped to 9 degrees.“This is extremely dangerous,” said Eric Berger, a forecaster with Houston’s Space City Weather. Wind chill in Houston and elsewhere is making temperatures feel even colder and worsening the human impact. Major cities had opened warming shelters ahead of the storm, but in Houston, some of those facilities lost power by early Monday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. For those with the means and ability, there’s a scramble to find a hotel room.“All morning today we’ve had back to back-to-back -- about 10 calls an hour -- with inquiries for rooms and availability,” said Erica Gonzalez, a general manager at a Best Western near downtown Houston, which still had power Monday.Dave Berry, a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran, had already experienced three black-outs by the middle of Monday morning and was relying on a gas-burning fireplace that kept the temperature in his living room around 60 degrees while keeping wrapped in blankets along with his wife by the fireplace.“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the coffee made before the power went out,” Berry said from his home in suburban Dallas. “We could really go for some right now.”(Updates with Tuesday’s temperatures in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000

    Bitcoin hit a new record high $60 shy of $50,000 on Tuesday, extending a sharp rally that has been mostly fuelled by big investors beginning to take digital assets seriously. The first and most famous cryptocurrency, bitcoin hit $49,938 and has gained roughly 70% this year, most of that after electric carmaker Tesla said it bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin and would accept the currency as payment. Tesla's move was the latest in a string of large investments that have vaulted bitcoin from the fringes of finance to company balance sheets and Wall Street dealing desks, as U.S. firms and traditional money managers have started to buy a lot of it.