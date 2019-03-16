Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone Could Be This Wild Triptych

Google has patented a method to fold a phone in two and three parts, the latter in a Z-shape triptych. It’s the last of many evidence pieces that show that the Mountain View company is working on foldable Pixels.

Z-shape foldable phone concept. Credit: Chesky/Shutterstock More

Z-shape foldable phone concept. Credit: Chesky/ShutterstockWhile there’s no guarantee that these products will see the light, it’s clear that Google is pushing hard for what it believes is the future of mobile computing. Perhaps its engineers have been binging on Westworld way too much, but at this point there’s way too many breadcrumbs to ignore.

Credit: Google/USPTO/Patently Mobile More

Credit: Google/USPTO/Patently MobileFirst of all, even while Google is not known for innovating in hardware, making a foldable Pixel to set the benchmark in a burgeoning and totally new market is the logical thing to do for a company that wants its Android platform to win over iOS.

We know that Google has been closely working with Samsung on the Galaxy Fold. Which is normal because it’s the number one Android manufacturer in the world and the Californian giant would like to help it experiment and get a new, potentially groundbreaking product to market.

But that’s only the first step. Google’s interest is clearly going beyond Samsung — the company has been readying Android to work with foldables and morphing form factors.

In fact, one of Android Q’s biggest new features is the support for foldables, something that Google engineers have been working on for a long time. Even the angled line in the Q logo is an obvious representation of a folded surface, a graphical statement that strongly indicates how important the push towards this form factor is for Google.