Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub
Google is joining Ford's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles (Feb. 4)
Gopalan Shyamala was a breast cancer researcher before dying of colon cancer in 2009
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co ended 2021 with $36 billion in cash, a crop of hot-selling new electric vehicles and a bullish forecast for revenue and profit growth this year, but that was not enough for investors. Ford shares dipped as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the automaker's fourth-quarter income fell short of analysts' expectations and the company forecast a slower recovery in 2022 vehicle production than rival General Motors Co. The sour response to Ford's results presents a challenge to Chief Executive Jim Farley, who is trying to accelerate the company's pivot toward electric vehicles.
Gigi Hadid revealed that she lurks on TikTok through a private profile during an interview for InStyle magazine's March 2022 cover story.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that its board has voted to name Jerome Powell as "chair pro tempore" to allow him to continue to lead the central bank even though his official term has expired. The Senate is expected to vote in mid-February on President Joe Biden's nomination of Powell for a second four-year term as Fed Chair. Analysts say his confirmation is a foregone conclusion with support from Democrats and Republicans. Powell's separate term as a Fed Governor runs through 2028.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a bill that will ban transgender girls and college-age women from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity, making zSouth Dakota the 10th state to enact such a law. Noem is the first governor to sign such a ban this year. Federal judges have halted enforcement of such laws in Idaho and West Virginia, while the Justice Department has challenged bans in other states as violations of federal law.
According to Assemblyman Ash Kalra, his single-payer bill would have gone 'down in flames' had he pushed for a vote
Alabama AD Greg Byrne discussed the new arena now that UA can move forward with formal planning process.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. The EPA sent a letter to the USPS on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its 10-year contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.
Anglers vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday brought to port a blue marlin that weighed an estimated 1,000 pounds and measured an astonishing 14 feet.
The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
“This is something that we’re still required to do,” the superintendent said about wearing masks.
SpaceX and NASA are investigating a parachute issue that occurred on the last two capsule flights. One of the four main parachutes was slow to inflate during the return of four astronauts to Earth last November. The same thing happened last week as a Dragon cargo capsule was bringing back science experiments from the International Space Station.
With Ethereum ($ETH) down over 40% from the peak, mining volumes should decline in the next six months, crypto demand for graphics processing units will "die," and excess mining GPUs will hit the gaming market New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu tells. Ferragu's research note is partially titled "What could a crypto winter look like?". In addition, excess shipments could result in excess channel inventories and "eventually in a steep correction over the summer," notes Ferragu. The analyst believes
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.
Image source: Getty Images If you've been toying with the idea of leaving your job, now's a pretty good time to do it. The labor market is loaded with openings, and many industries are so desperate to hire that they're throwing incentives like sign-on bonuses and higher pay at workers to get them to come on board.
Ahead of the release of her new single, "Do We Have A Problem," Nicki Minaj shared a new photo of herself and Lil Baby on Instagram. The rapper sits perched on a couch in a satin dress and Balenciaga Essex boots.
Your decision about when to start Social Security affects your income for the rest of your life, so it's not a choice to be taken lightly. Unfortunately, far too many people leave the workforce and claim Social Security benefits for the wrong reason. In fact, research from the Schroders Global Investor Study revealed 51% of Americans indicated reaching the age of Social Security eligibility would prompt them to retire -- compared to just 4% who said they'd leave the workforce as a result of hitting their financial targets for their nest egg.
A South Dakota government accountability board on Thursday set an April deadline for Gov. Kristi Noem to respond to a pair of ethics complaints from the state’s attorney general, signaling it believes the complaints might have merit. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who like Noem is a Republican, asked the board to consider two issues. One is whether Noem’s use of state airplanes broke the law, and the other is whether she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.