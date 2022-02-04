Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

Reuters

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co ended 2021 with $36 billion in cash, a crop of hot-selling new electric vehicles and a bullish forecast for revenue and profit growth this year, but that was not enough for investors. Ford shares dipped as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the automaker's fourth-quarter income fell short of analysts' expectations and the company forecast a slower recovery in 2022 vehicle production than rival General Motors Co. The sour response to Ford's results presents a challenge to Chief Executive Jim Farley, who is trying to accelerate the company's pivot toward electric vehicles.