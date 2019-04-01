Google goes big for April Fool's Day with pranks and games

Google this weekend began announcing new products, application tools, and games far too absurd to be true but not too outrageous to be fun.

To celebrate April Fool's Day on Monday, Google brought Google Home users the ability to talk to tulips and Google Files users the ability to clean their phone screens from the inside out.





Google Tulip

Google announced on Monday that it had finally cracked the code on plant communication and can now translate Tulipish into various human languages. According to the company, "the ability to speak with tulips comes with great environmental and societal benefits" -- instead of wondering when you should water your plant, your tulip can now tell you in your own language via your Google Home.

Apparently, tulips are actually very chatty, good listeners, give good advice, and ultimately make great friends. Thanks to the product development taking place in the Netherlands where 12.5 billion flowers are produced each year, we can now benefit from building relationships with our tulips by simply saying "Hey Google, talk to my tulip."

Google Tulip is only available today.





Screen Cleaner

Google also announced on Monday a new feature that can be found in the Files app called Screen Cleaners that "uses geometric dirt models, combined with haptic micromovement pulses, to dislodge what's stuck to your screen." The magnetic field that is produced around the device works to maintain your phone's cleanliness. See it in action here:





Both these releases arrived Monday alongside Snake on Google Map, which was launched Sunday in preparation for this big day of jokes. The game will be live for about a week, letting users play the classic game on maps from San Francisco to Cairo to Sydney and several places in between. Happy April Fool's Day!