Google goes to German court to try to protect business secrets

The Google logo can be seen on the Internet company's pavilion at the CES technology trade fair. Andrej Sokolow/dpa

Technology giant Google went to German federal court on Tuesday trying to protect its business secrets after Germany's Cartel Office said it should disclose its practices to two competitors.

The authority is investigating whether Google is exploiting its market power in connection with infotainment systems for vehicles.

It now wants to share part of its probe with sat-nav specialist TomTom and voice assistant provider Cerence to see if the firms believe competition concerns exist.

A Cartel Office representative told the court in Karlsruhe that competitors know the market best and are better-placed to judge the relevant criteria.

But Google's lawyer argued that the Cartel Office was going too far and that the companies do not need exact details to form an idea but simply a general overview.

It was initially unclear when a decision would be announced.