Google honors abolitionist and women's rights advocate Sojourner Truth

Google is marking the first day of Black History Month by honoring one of America's most important civil rights advocates.

Friday's Google logo features abolitionist Sojourner Truth in an illustration created by Philadelphia-based guest artist Loveis Wise.

"As a Black woman, illustrating Sojourner Truth was especially personal and meaningful to me," said Wise in a statement. "Her journey and persistence inspired major change in both rights for enslaved African-Americans and women."

Truth was born Isabella Bomfree as a slave in New York in 1797. One year before a state law freeing slaves took effect, Truth ran away with her infant daughter to a nearby abolitionist family who paid $20 to secure her freedom, according to the National Women's History Museum.

Truth won a lawsuit to return her five-year-old son who had been sold illegally into slavery in Alabama. It was one of the first lawsuits where a black woman successfully sued a white man in the U.S. Friday's doodle features the courthouse where Truth won her case.

Truth moved to New York City and became a preacher, meeting abolitionists William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass, who encouraged her to speak out against slavery.

Because Truth could not read or write, she dictated her autobiography, The Narrative of Sojourner Truth, in 1850. After the book published, she spoke at a woman's rights conference where she gave her famous "Ain't I a Woman" speech supporting women's equality.

"Without her work and the awareness Sojourner spread, the U.S. would not be what it currently is today," Wise said. "It's important to lift up her legacy and reflect on that."

In 2016, the Treasury Department announced Truth would be portrayed on the back of the redesigned $10 bill.

