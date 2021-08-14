Google infringed on five patents, a judge says, marking a legal win for Sonos

Yoonji Han
·2 min read
Google Home on a table next to a Google phone
Products like Google Home and Pixel smartphones could be banned from import if the preliminary ruling is upheld. Eric Risberg/Associated Press

  • Google infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, according to a preliminary ruling by a trade judge.

  • Sonos first sued the Big Tech giant in January 2020.

  • If the ruling is upheld, some of Google's products could be banned from import.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Sonos scored a win in a patent battle with Google on Friday, when a US trade judge said that Google infringed on five of Sonos' patents.

The preliminary ruling from judge Charles Bullock of the US International Trade Commission could deal a significant blow to Google. Some of its products, like its Pixel smartphones and Nest speakers, could be banned from import.

Sonos first sued Google in California federal court and with the commission in January 2020. The audio manufacturer alleged that Google infringed on its patents related to home speaker technology.

In addition to seeking financial damages in federal court, Sonos asked the commission, which is tasked with investigating unfair trade practices that harm US businesses, to ban imports of Google products that are made in China.

Google not only denied the claims - the tech giant also lodged a countersuit, arguing that Sonos was actually infringing on Google's patents. In September last year, Sonos filed another lawsuit against Google, adding five more patents to the list of alleged infringements.

The patent dispute between Sonos and Google is unfolding at a time when Big Tech companies are under heightened scrutiny by lawmakers for anti-competitive behavior.

"This decision re-affirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio, marking a promising milestone in our long-term pursuit to defend our innovation against misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies," Eddie Lazarus, Sonos' chief legal officer, said in a statement.

The case isn't over yet. The trade commission will review Judge Bullock's decision for a final ruling, which is scheduled to take place on December 13.

"We disagree with this preliminary ruling and will continue to make our case in the upcoming review process," José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Winter Will Be Filled With Flip-Flopping Weather, According to the Farmers’ Almanac

    Between rain, sleet and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • India's Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine advances into next stage of trials

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials, the government's ministry of science and technology said in a statement https://bit.ly/3xTVHuh on Friday. Early stage trials of the vaccine candidate, BBV154, has been completed in subjects aged 18 to 60 years, and the doses were found to be well tolerated, the statement said. "Bharat Biotech's BBV154 Covid Vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials," said Renu Swarup, chairperson of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.

  • Trump mocked after sending out another bizarre press release asking ‘do you miss me yet?’ in all caps

    Chorus of ‘no’ greets former president’s Twitter statement released via spokesperson due to ban from platform

  • Tim Hortons China Is Said Near $1.8 Billion Deal With SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- The joint venture that runs the Chinese locations of iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp., people familiar with the matter said.A transaction could value the combined entity at about $1.8 billion and an announcement could come as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Silver Crest Acquisition, led by chairman Leon

  • A Mississippi nurse said she quit her job in the ICU because she doesn't 'have any strength left' after seeing her hospital overwhelmed amid low vaccination rates

    "I've seen more death than I thought I would see in my entire life," Jen Sartin, an ICU nurse in Mississippi, told MSNBC.

  • FedEx just made the holiday shopping season more expensive for millions of merchants

    The new delivery surcharges could add extra pressures to merchants and retailers' operating costs because businesses must either absorb the increases or pass them on to their customers.

  • Eviction Moratorium Left in Place by Judge Despite Legal Doubts

    If there is to be a judicial order blocking the Biden administration’s latest eviction ban, it will have to come from a higher court, a judge said.

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry reacts to Lionel Messi signing with Paris Saint Germain

    After Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint Germain and picked No. 30 with his new club, Golden State's No. 30 chimed in on Twitter.

  • University of Alabama sorority recruitment is going viral on TikTok and it's giving a boost to some retailers

    Outfit of the day, or OOTD, videos from the young women are gaining millions of views and influencing clothing trends.

  • Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • Nintendo Orders ROM Site To ‘Destroy’ All Its Games, Or Else

    RomUniverse, a website where folks could download pirated copies of various Nintendo games and even pay a premium to get faster downloads, was sued into oblivion back in May of this year. But Nintendo wasn’t done after suing the site for $2.1 million. In new court docs, a judge has ordered the owner of the site to destroy all of his Nintendo ROMs or face legal consequences.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to dismiss sex trafficking indictment, despite Cosby claim

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to dismiss her sex-trafficking indictment, which the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein claimed was justified by the recent overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she was not bound by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June 30 decision to free https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bill-cosbys-sexual-assault-conviction-is-overturned-2021-06-30 Cosby, and that Maxwell had not been promised she would not be prosecuted, as the Pennsylvania court said Cosby had.

  • How to mine cryptos like bitcoin, ether, and doge: Your complete guide to getting set up and earning profits

    Insider regularly interviews miners of cryptos like bitcoin and ether to detail their setups, profits, and costs.

  • Taiwan expects fastest growth in a decade this year on export boom

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports for the tech heavyweight island. The revision came as the statistics office bumped up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 5.88% this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.46% made in June.

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Car vending machine retailer Carvana can’t sell cars in Raleigh until 2022, DMV says

    All of Carvana’s vehicles in Raleigh are marked as “not for sale” until next year.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.