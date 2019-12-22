Google insiders have a weird reaction to executive changes, and FedEx's war with Amazon rages on

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Bracing for 2020

The year is coming to a close, which means it's time to start planning for the year ahead. Fortunately, we've got some stories to help you do just that.

Are you wondering what the stock market will do in 2020 and where you should put your money? Akin Oyedele spoke with 14 top Wall Street experts to find out.

Oyedele also got seven top-performing investors to reveal their best ideas for the new year.

We've also got heaps of industry predictions for you, including what VC's foresee being the biggest media and healthcare trends in 2020.

And if you are looking for a new job opportunity in the new year, we've got you covered. Dominick Reuter and Jennifer Ortakales put together a list of the 10 best industries for entrepreneurs to start million-dollar businesses and our tech enterprise team has compiled 47 enterprise startups to bet your career on in 2020. We also got ex-McKinsey employees to tell us how to get onto the partner track and make millions of dollars.

And if you are just starting off in your career, you should definitely check out Ashley Rodriguez's breakdown of the best Netflix teams and roles for recent college grads.

Googlers don't seem to care that Larry and Sergey stepped down

Google insiders are seemingly shrugging off Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepping down as CEO and President. Employees also don't seem to be that enthused about Sundar Pichai getting promoted to the top spot at Alphabet.

Current and former workers told Business Insider that Page and Brin have been checked out for some time, so the changes just seem like the natural progression at this point.

"It feels anticlimactic," a current worker told Business Insider's Rob Price and Allana Akhtar. "I haven't seen anything outside of Sundar being in charge of things … internally, it seems as though that's already the level at which he was mostly operating."

FedEx takes a beating while Amazon gets vengeance

FedEx had a rough week.

On Sunday, Amazon announced third-party sellers could not use FedEx's Ground and Home shipping for Prime services. The logistic company's stock took a hit on the news.

The move comes after FedEx ditched Amazon twice this year. First, in June when FedEx Express cut its US business with Amazon, and then in August when FedEx Ground followed suit.

To make matters worse for FedEx, the company reported disappointing earnings on Thursday which were described in a note by Deutsche Bank's Amit Mehrotra as "breathtakingly bad." The numbers were so bad in fact, that by Friday morning some $3.5 billion of the company's market value had been wiped out.

Amazon dropping FedEx right before Christmas and right before the company's earnings was brilliant timing, experts told Business Insider's Rachel Premack.

"FedEx broke up with Amazon and Amazon is now giving them a stick in the eye," Sterling said.

Finance and Investing

This year's unicorn IPO flops exposed a culture clash between private and public markets, and a top tech banker warns that the growth-at-all-costs mentality won't cut it anymore

The bar has been raised for startups looking to go public, according to LionTree founder Aryeh Bourkoff.

We got a firsthand look at the tech used at SoftBank-backed real-estate brokerage Compass, including a sneak peek at beta features

Compass New York regional manager Rory Golod gave us a look at how exactly its platform works.

Charles Schwab's charitable giving arm just got dragged into the college-admissions scandal

Bill McGlashan, the founder and former managing partner of the high-profile private-equity firm TPG Growth, said in a court filing on Wednesday that it was through Schwab's charitable business that he made a donation to the college-admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer.

There's a huge reorg underway at M Science, the pioneer alt-data seller owned by Jefferies. It's shaking up its executive ranks and sales team, and cutting data-scientist jobs.