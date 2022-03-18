Google internet cable lands in Africa, promising fast connection

FILE PHOTO: The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
·1 min read

DAKAR (Reuters) - A subsea cable owned by Google that promises to double internet speeds for millions in Africa arrived in Togo on Friday, the company said, the latest step in a multi-year project to provide cheaper access to users across the continent.

The Equiano cable, the first of its kind to reach Africa, has wound its way from Portugal and will double internet speed for Togo's 8 million residents, Google said in a statement.

That may be a taste of things to come for other countries set to benefit in a region where internet use is rising fast but where networks are often cripplingly slow and are a drag on economic development.

The new line will also make land in Nigeria, Namibia and South Africa, with possible branches offering connections to nearby countries. It is expected to start operating by the end of the year.

Sub-Saharan Africa is the world's least-connected region, with around a quarter of the population still lacking mobile broadband coverage compared to 7% globally, according to a 2020 report by GSMA Intelligence.

Most countries in West Africa are at the bottom of a World Bank global ranking on internet penetration.

Togo will be the first to benefit. The cable is expected to reduce internet prices by 14% by 2025, according to an Africa Practice and Genesis Analytics assessment commissioned by Google.

Google said the cable will indirectly create 37,000 jobs in Togo by 2025 and boost GDP by $193 million.

(Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Edward McAllister)

Recommended Stories

  • A rush of Brazilian sugar cargoes unusually heads to Russia -data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -At least five vessels are headed toward Russia with nearly 200,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar sold by European traders, according to shipping data seen by Reuters, about double the country's normal annual imports of the sweetener. Sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have boosted demand for sugar and other food staples there, and store shelves have been emptying due to food hoarding. The volume of sugar being shipped is unusually high, traders said, noting Russia tends to import roughly 100,000 tonnes of sugar per year.

  • China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures. The carrier said because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China." China Eastern asked approval starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April.

  • Burger King says it wants to shut down its 800 restaurants in Russia but can't

    Burger King's franchising agreement means it does not have unilateral control of Russian operations.

  • Since 2013, Indian billionaires have created more wealth than London’s GDP

    The star of Indian billionaires continues to rise, the pandemic-led slump aside. India added 51 billionaires in 2021, ranking it third among countries with the most number of new wealthy business persons, according to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List for 2022. India now has over 250 billionaires, compared to China’s 1,133 and the US’s 716.

  • Logistics company boosts operations with Boeing order

    DHL, a Germany-based firm that specializes in international shipping, courier services and transportation, occupies space in the 75 Logistics Center in Middletown.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • It's 'stressful right now': US wheat farmer amid inflation, Ukraine-Russia war

    Wheat crop planning amid rising inflation and volatility in commodity prices is "like going to Vegas and gambling," says Nicole Berg, a fourth generation farmer in South Central Washington.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • 2 Stocks That Could Make You a Pot of Gold

    With a bit of luck and some careful due diligence, a strategic investment in the right stock could lead to a pot of gold at the end of your investing rainbow. This is especially true right now, as market volatility puts several high-quality stocks on sale despite their having the potential to be big winners over the long term. Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is a real estate stock that invests and operates data-storage facilities, a critical industry in our technologically driven world.

  • Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative

    The central Chinese city of Wuhan has vowed to create a 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) space industry by 2025 and become China's "valley of satellites", joining other cities tasked with developing the sector. Wuhan is offering firms up to 50 million yuan ($7.88 million) in financial incentives each in projects related to the manufacturing of satellites, rockets and spacecraft, according to a notice from the city government on Wednesday. The amounts for the inland city are modest compared with ambitious plans outlined by other prosperous coastal cities, but the effort suggests a deepening push by China to become a major space power by 2030.

  • Oil could hit $200 a barrel even if Ukraine war ends as Russia supply will be 'gone for good,' famed commodities trader Pierre Andurand said

    About 4 million barrels per day of Russian oil will been sidelined for the long-term, leaving a hole in supply, Andurand said.

  • Oil prices dropped, why hasn't the price of gas?

    The price of crude oil has dropped to under $100 a barrel. So many are asking, "Why we aren't seeing that same price drop at the gas pump?"

  • Democrats look to limit gas price fallout

    The White House and top Capitol Hill Democrats are scurrying to limit the political damage from high gasoline prices.Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to haul Big Oil CEOs before Congress to explain the "bewildering incongruity" between pump costs and the recent crude oil price decline.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It "smacks of price gouging," Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. That was not long after President Bid

  • Which companies have stopped doing business with Russia?

    Since Russia went to war with Ukraine, more than 100 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or

  • Signet Hits Diamond Trade With Refusal to Buy Russian Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia, the world’s biggest source of gems.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to U

  • Why electric bills keep rising

    U.S. customers are facing some of the largest electricity bills in years. In part due to surging gas prices, winter weather and and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Calls to boycott Subway grow as company continues doing business in Russia

    ‘It’s so disappointing that Subway is spreading Ukrainian blood on their Footlong sandwiches’

  • Koch Industries to stay in Russia, says exiting does ‘more harm than good’

    Koch Industries, the American manufacturing giant that employs 122,000 people across the world, said Wednesday it would not exit its operations in Russia because doing so would put its “employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.”

  • Gas Prices Around the World

    You might be feeling pain at the pump, but it could be worse; gas is a lot more expensive in some other countries.

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden calls for faster gas price drop

    Biden calls for faster gas price dropWelcome to Wednesday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today we're looking at President Biden calling on oil companies to lower gas prices amid a dip in oil, more approvals for liquefied natural gas exports and a warning on the Bears Ears National Monument.For The Hill, we're...