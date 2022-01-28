Google to invest up to $1 billion in Indian telecom operator Airtel

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Google will invest $700 million in Indian telecom operator Airtel, the latest in a series of bets the company has made in the world's second largest internet market as part of a $10 billion commitment to the country.

Google said it will invest $700 million to acquire a 1.28% stake in Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India with over 300 million subscribers, and pour up to $300 million more to explore multi-year commercial agreements with the telco.

The two firms said they will work to build on Airtel’s extensive offerings to cover a range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via "innovative affordability programs." The companies also said they will explore partnerships with smartphone makers to "bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone across a range of price points."

“Airtel is a leading pioneer shaping India’s digital future, and we are proud to partner on a shared vision for expanding connectivity and ensuring equitable access to the Internet for more Indians,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, in a statement.

“Our commercial and equity investment in Airtel is a continuation of our Google for India Digitization Fund's efforts to increase access to smartphones, enhance connectivity to support new business models, and help companies on their digital transformation journey.”

An Airtel store as seen in Kolkata, India, on 24 November 2021. (Photo by Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Friday's announcement comes at a time when Airtel and Vodafone have been scrambling for ways to repay billions of dollars they owe to the Indian government. Vodafone gave away over 35% ownership to New Delhi earlier this month, making the Indian government its largest shareholder.

Vodafone and Airtel compete with Jio Platforms, run by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Jio Platforms has amassed over 400 million subscribers in India, thanks to its cut rate voice calls and data offerings. Google invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020. Facebook and nearly a dozen more firms backed Ambani-controlled firm that year.

Airtel said on Friday that it will explore "larger strategic goals" with Google and "potentially" co-create India-specific network domain use cases for 5G and other standards. The companies also plan to collaborate on "shaping and growing" the cloud ecosystem in India, they said. Airtel, which already serves over 1 million small and medium-sized businesses with its enterprises connectivity offering, said Friday's announcement will "help accelerate digital adoption."

“Airtel and Google share the vision to grow India’s digital dividend through innovative products. With our future ready network, digital platforms, last mile distribution and payments ecosystem, we look forward to working closely with Google to increase the depth and breadth of India’s digital ecosystem," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, in a statement.

With over 600 million internet users -- and just as many yet to come online -- India is one of the last great growth markets for American technology groups. Both Google and Facebook ran programs in the past decade to bring internet connectivity to tens of millions of Indians.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google to invest up to $1 billion in India's Bharti Airtel

    Alphabet Inc's Google will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel in a move that could help bolster the Indian telecom operator's digital offerings, the companies said on Friday. The investment includes a $700 million equity investment in Airtel at a price of 734 rupees ($9.77) per share and up to $300 million towards implementing commercial agreements, including investments in scaling Airtel's offerings, the companies said. The share issue is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and comes months after Airtel raised up to 210 billion rupees through a sale of shares to existing shareholders.

  • Indian electronics and lifestyle startup Boat files for an IPO

    Imagine Marketing, the holding company of electronics and lifestyle brand Boat, one of the rare hardware startups from India, has filed for an IPO of up to $266 million. In its DRHP filing with local regulator on Thursday, Warburg Pincus-backed Boat said it plans to issue fresh shares worth about $120 million and offer for sale shares worth $146 million.

  • Indians want those who profited from the pandemic to pay a covid surcharge

    Indians want its wealthiest class, and companies that profited from the pandemic, to pay a covid surcharge.

  • Google plans up to $1 billion partnership with India telecom Bharti Airtel

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google plans to invest up to $1 billion in a multiyear partnership with Bharti Airtel Ltd. to accelerate the growth of India's digital economy, the companies said Friday.

  • Hodgson confident of pulling off another great escape at Watford

    Former England boss Roy Hodgson said on Tuesday he believes he is capable of pulling off the "massive challenge" of keeping Watford in the Premier League given his impressive record in relegation battles.

  • Rahul Gandhi thinks the Modi government stunted his Twitter following

    The leader of the Congress, the largest opposition party in India, is worried about losing his Twitter reach. As of Jan. 28, Rahul Gandhi has 19.6 million followers, far behind prime minister’s Narendra Modi’s 75 million, but still a sizeable number. In a Dec. 27, 2021, letter to Twitter chief Parag Agrawal, Gandhi claimed he used to add hundreds of thousands of followers each month.

  • Report: LGBTQ+ Afghans' lives have "dramatically worsened" since Taliban seized power

    LGBTQ+ Afghans have been threatened, attacked and "faced an increasingly desperate situation and grave threats to their safety" since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, per a report published Wednesday.Details: "We spoke with LGBT Afghans who have survived gang rape, mob attacks, or have been hunted by their own family members who joined the Taliban, and they have no hope that state institutions will protect them," per a statement from study co-author J. Lester Feder.Stay on

  • India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

    Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its mustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government ministers and foreign diplomats applauded the performers.

  • 28 Photos Of India To Convince You To Visit One Day

    The Taj Mahal, the Pink City, and a few spots you might not have heard of yet.View Entire Post ›

  • Intel Q4 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

    Intel smashed estimates for both earnings and revenues but provided a mixed outlook for the first quarter.

  • U.S. announces 20,000 additional H-2B visas -statement

    The U.S. government said on Thursday it would grant an additional 20,000 H-2B visas for the first half of the fiscal year, in an attempt to ease the U.S. labor crunch. The visas are aimed at helping U.S. employers that face irreparable harm if they cannot get additional workers on or before March 31, 2022, the departments of Homeland Security and Labor said in a statement. "We are providing employers with the resources and support needed to sustain their businesses while expanding lawful pathways to the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

  • This Slow Feeder for Large Dogs is Going Viral on TikTok for All the Right Reasons

    Another excuse to watch TikTok and add something to my Amazon cart? Twist my arm!

  • Job-seekers burn trains in India over recruitment

    Student associations have called for more protests this week mainly in the eastern state of Bihar, which has been reporting one of the highest jobless rates in the country. India's unemployment is estimated to have exceeded the global rate in five of the last six years.On Wednesday (January 26), around 1,500 protesters gathered at Gaya Railway Station and vandalized the signalling room and set fire to the empty coaches of a halted train, a police official said.The violence erupted after test results for different job categories showed that the names of the same people appeared multiple times, which unsuccessful candidates felt wrongly excluded them. Millions of people had applied for some 150,000 jobs in Bihar and neighboring Uttar Pradesh state, they said.The Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday a committee had been formed to look into the concerns of the candidates. It earlier said those found involved in the vandalism and destruction of public property could be barred from appearing for railways jobs apart from other legal action.India's railways employs more than 1.2 million people.

  • Israel sees Holocaust tropes in COVID protests fuelling anti-Semitism

    Protesters against COVID-19 measures who liken themselves to Jews under Nazi persecution are stoking global anti-Semitism, the Israeli government said in a report marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Such Holocaust tropes have become "widespread" and, along with violent demonstrations linked to Israel's May war in Gaza, were main factors behind physical or online attacks on Jews in Europe and North America last year, said the 152-page report by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. Several U.S. and British politicians nL1N2U51L1 have in recent months apologised after suggesting vaccine or lockdown policies recalled Hitler's regime.

  • US-China tech war: chip maker Micron to close DRAM design operations in Shanghai, move key engineers to US, India

    US memory chip giant Micron Technology has confirmed it will close its DRAM design operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, with industry sources saying some of the 150 Chinese engineers will be asked to relocate to the US or India. Micron said in a statement on Wednesday that its DRAM engineering team "will vacate from the Shanghai Design Centre", with the process expected to be completed before December 2022, adding that the rest of its operations in the city would not be affected. The

  • Winter storm watch issued in NJ ahead of weekend nor'easter, could bring a foot of snow

    The storm is expected to arrive Friday night and continue through Saturday with snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

  • Miami-Dade Police say cop who shot teen is a ‘victim,’ invoke Marsy’s Law and won’t name him

    For nearly two weeks, the Miami-Dade Police Department refused to release the name of a police officer who fired a single shot that left a teenager — reportedly armed with a pistol — paralyzed after a chaotic car and foot chase.

  • Bears hire Ryan Poles: 5 reasons for optimism with Chicago’s new GM

    The Bears found their new GM in Ryan Poles, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about his hiring.

  • Preview: 2023 Toyota Sequoia Is a Big, Bold Hybrid

    A long overdue redesign brings power, conveniences, and a much needed dose of modernityThe 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro.By Jeff S. BartlettToyota took the cover off its redesigned Sequoia full-siz...

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.