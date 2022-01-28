Google to invest $1 billion to push India's digitalization

FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Nov. 18, 2019. Google will invest up to $1 billion in partnership with India’s Airtel for providing affordable access to smartphones to over a billion Indians and accelerating the cloud ecosystem for businesses, the two companies said on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Google will invest up to $1 billion in partnership with India’s Airtel to provide affordable access to smartphones to over a billion Indians and speed up use of cloud-based computing for business, the two companies said on Friday.

The investment will help India’s small businesses adopt digital tools as India works to adopt digital education, payments and e-commerce amid the pandemic, Google said in a blog post.

As part of the ``Google for India Digitization Fund” launched in 2020, Google will pay $700 million to acquire a 1.28% stake in Airtel. It is also committing up to $300 million for commercial agreements over the next five years, Airtel said in a statement.

The companies also plan to jointly develop software for 5G and other standards, it said.

Airtel is an Indian global communications solutions provider with over 480 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Google’s services are accessed by over 100 million users in India. It has faced legal troubles with the Competition Commission of India which said the company has abused the dominant position of its Android system in the Smart TV market segment. Regulators contend that makers of Smart TVs have no alternative to Android and are therefore obliged to install Google’s apps.

Google has denied any violations, saying its licensing practices comply with the law.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google to invest up to $1 billion in India's Bharti Airtel

    Alphabet Inc's Google will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel in a move that could help bolster the Indian telecom operator's digital offerings, the companies said on Friday. The investment includes a $700 million equity investment in Airtel at a price of 734 rupees ($9.77) per share and up to $300 million towards implementing commercial agreements, including investments in scaling Airtel's offerings, the companies said. The share issue is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and comes months after Airtel raised up to 210 billion rupees through a sale of shares to existing shareholders.

  • Google to invest up to $1 billion in Indian telecom operator Airtel

    Google will invest $700 million in Indian telecom operator Airtel, the latest in a series of bets the company has made in the world's second largest internet market as part of a $10 billion commitment to the country. Google said it will invest $700 million to acquire a 1.28% stake in Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India with over 300 million subscribers, and pour up to $300 million more to explore multi-year commercial agreements with the telco. “Airtel is a leading pioneer shaping India’s digital future, and we are proud to partner on a shared vision for expanding connectivity and ensuring equitable access to the Internet for more Indians,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, in a statement.

  • Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID cases drop

    India's capital Delhi lifted a weekend curfew and allowed restaurants and marketplaces to reopen on Friday, following a sharp drop in new infections of COVID-19. Under new orders, however, the city will remain under night time curfew, and schools will be closed, Delhi's lieutenant governor said. "In view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour," Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who represents the federal government, said.

  • How India’s budget can keep India’s used car market humming along

    India’s pre-owned car segment continues to thrive while auto companies around the world struggle. “There are several significant growth driving factors like the urge for personal mobility due to the ongoing pandemic and global semiconductor chip shortage resulting in longer waiting periods for new cars,” Amit Kumar, CEO of OLX Autos India, an online marketplace for pre-owned vehicles, told Quartz in an interaction. Explaining how the pandemic has boosted demand for used cars, Kumar said he expects the right kind of tax policy in the upcoming budget on Feb. 1 to help the sector shape up for the better.

  • 28 Photos Of India To Convince You To Visit One Day

    The Taj Mahal, the Pink City, and a few spots you might not have heard of yet.View Entire Post ›

  • Google Will Pour $1 Billion in Bharti Airtel to Boost India Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will invest as much as $1 billion in India’s second-largest mobile phone operator, as firms race to offer inexpensive data and digital offerings in the only billion-people-plus market still open to foreign companies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit I

  • US-China tech war: chip maker Micron to close DRAM design operations in Shanghai, move key engineers to US, India

    US memory chip giant Micron Technology has confirmed it will close its DRAM design operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, with industry sources saying some of the 150 Chinese engineers will be asked to relocate to the US or India. Micron said in a statement on Wednesday that its DRAM engineering team "will vacate from the Shanghai Design Centre", with the process expected to be completed before December 2022, adding that the rest of its operations in the city would not be affected. The

  • Google bumps up vacation days and parental leaves

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday increased the amount of time employees around the world can take off for vacation or caring for newborns and seriously ill loved ones. Google has long been known as a global trailblazer in workplace benefits. Employees also have grown frustrated during the pandemic about long work hours, without being able to enjoy free meals and other Google office perks.

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    Let's explore why Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) are great ways to bet on this opportunity. No one knows when crypto's current bear market will end, so investors should bet on assets with the potential to outperform in the rebound.

  • Amazon will shut down its 'Sold by Amazon' 3rd-party-seller program and pay $2.25 million to settle price-fixing allegations

    Washington's attorney general said Amazon "unreasonably restrained competition in order to maximize its own profits off third-party sales."

  • New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $84

    There are thousands of great smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Today, however, we’re going to introduce you to some of the coolest Alexa … The post New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $84 appeared first on BGR.

  • Goodbye, Ethereum 2.0, We Hardly Knew Ye

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency's highly anticipated platform upgrade is no longer known as Ethereum 2.0! The technology updates are still happening, and Ethereum will soon lose the stigma of being slow and expensive to maintain and use. It's just that the Ethereum 2.0 rebranding effort has ended.

  • Will Cardano Hit $3 in 2022?

    When investors talk about potential cryptocurrency leaders, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is often part of the conversation. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Cardano, including the fact that it was created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. Ethereum is the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency and hosts thousands of decentralized applications (dApps).

  • Microsoft will stop billing dormant Game Pass members... in two years

    Changes to inactive memberships will roll out in the UK first and worldwide soon.

  • Coinbase Close to Listing Solana Ecosystem Tokens: Sources

    The exchange’s stated mission of listing “every” allowable crypto is taking a major step forward with plans to list Solana’s answer to the ERC-20.

  • Elon Musk says he's been driving the brand-new Cybertruck around Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas ahead of expected update in Q4 earnings

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said the company would give a product roadmap update on the Cybertruck on the next earnings call.

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

    You won’t find a better looking wireless charger.

  • Is SHIBerse a Real Catalyst for Shiba Inu?

    Shiba Inu is moving higher amid broad crypto market rebound.