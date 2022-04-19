Google to invest $25 million in Montgomery County data center this year

Google executives announced this week that they'll invest $25 million in their company's Montgomery County data center this year.

Specific details on how the funding will be distributed were not available, but the announcement was part of a corporate-wide, $9.5 billion investment confirmed for 2022.

Google has a $600 million data center in Corporate Business Park North off Guthrie Highway.

"All I do know is that the $25 million relates to the current data center, but Google had no other details to share right now," said Google spokesperson Marcille Durham, who issued a news release on behalf of the company.

The $25 million Montgomery County investment is part of a $9.5 billion national investment, being directed this year by Google toward offices and data centers.

The company did confirm that it plans to create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs across the nation in 2022.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet," in prepared comments.

"As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities."

Google has called Clarksville-Montgomery County home since 2018, when it broke ground on its data center.

In the last four years, the company says it has awarded more than $450,000 to local schools and nonprofits, invested in several green initiatives in collaboration with Austin Peay State University and supported multiple science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs through grants and events.

People spend time talking after the opening of the Google Montgomery County Data Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Clarksville, Tenn. The data center is a $600 million capital investment in Google's technical infrastructure.

Google also released its 2021 Economic Impact Report for Tennessee this week, sharing how the company helped provide almost $7.5 billion of economic activity for "tens of thousands of Tennessee businesses, publishers and nonprofits" who used Google products last year to increase their online presence and connect with the communities they serve.

Google is aggressively pursuing a goal of helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities, the company says.

"Grow with Google" has partnered with 160 organizations to train more than 123,000 Tennesseans on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, and more.

Learn more about Google in Tennessee at: g.co/economicimpact/tennessee.

