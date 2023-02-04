Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety

Mateusz Wlodarczyk—NurPhoto via Getty Images
Steve Mollman
·3 min read

A ChatGPT challenger now has Google money behind it.

On Friday, Google announced a partnership with Anthropic, a startup founded in 2021. Anthropic makes Claude, which like ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot.

With the $300 million deal, Google will take a roughly 10% stake in the startup, according to the Financial Times. Anthropic for its part gets both a financial boost and cloud computing resources it needs. The deal could give Anthropic a valuation of roughly $5 billion, the New York Times reported.

Of course, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has Microsoft money behind it—lots of it. In a deal revealed last month, Microsoft will invest $10 billion in the startup. It also invested $1 billion in 2019, then quietly added another $2 billion in 2021. The software giant plans to incorporate OpenAI technology into a wide variety of products, including the Bing search engine, possibly disrupting Google’s search dominance.

The two startups share some DNA. Anthropic was formed mostly from a group that broke away from OpenAI after growing disillusioned with strategic and cultural shifts. One former OpenAI employee recently told Fortune that while OpenAI founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman paid lip service to A.I. safety, “that often seemed like just a fig leaf for business concerns, while actual, legitimate A.I. safety concerns were brushed aside.”

Anthropic says it’s focused on A.I. safety—it calls itself “an A.I. safety and research company”—and points to its research on “Constitutional A.I.”

With the latter, it writes on its website, “We show that language models can learn to follow a set of simple, natural language principles via self-improvement, and we use this new method to train a more harmless assistant.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned about the dangers of advanced A.I. In December he called ChatGPT “scary good,” adding, “We are not far from dangerously strong AI.” He also tweeted that his confidence in OpenAI’s safety was “not high,” noting that, with help from him, it “started as open-source & non-profit. Neither are still true.”

Fortune reached out to OpenAI for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Anthropic released a limited test of Claude in January and plans to share it with a wider audience.

“We're partnering with Google Cloud to support the next phase of Anthropic, where we're going to deploy our AI systems to a larger set of people,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement. “This partnership gives us the cloud infrastructure performance and scale we need.”

He added, “We are eager to use the Google Cloud infrastructure to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable A.I. systems.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
Olympic legend Usain Bolt lost $12 million in savings to a scam. Only $12,000 remains in his account
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Bob Iger just put his foot down and told Disney employees to come back into the office

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT Is Just The 'Tip Of The Iceberg' In Content-Creating Artificial Intelligence; Get Ready For 'A Lot Of Disruption'

    ChatGPT and other new content-creating artificial intelligence tools could disrupt Google's internet search business and lots of industries.

  • Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT

    Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Brilliant Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    For instance, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are currently down 30% and 50%, respectively, from all-time highs. An exception to this weak growth trend is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which has continued to post impressive financial results. The Trade Desk operates a demand-side platform (DSP).

  • Qualcomm Stock Rises. The Company Is Diversifying Away From Smartphones and Apple.

    Qualcomm stock rose Friday after the maker of mobile processors and 5G wireless chipsets reported earnings and said it is diversifying its business. Analysts warn, however, that a slow smartphone market and the expected end of Qualcomm’s relationship with Apple could drag on the stock. Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) on Thursday evening warned of weak mobile-phone demand and elevated levels of inventory that are expected to remain for at least the first half of 2023.

  • 7 Times AI Was Just Armies of Hidden Humans

    In what feels like just a few short years, advancements in generative artificial intelligence have seemingly transformed “AI” from a buzzword slapped onto boring business to attack investor capital into an an actual tool with clear, real -world use cases. Writer and business have already begun using image generator system like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion to create their own, low-cost in house art department. Open AI’s ChatGPT chatbot, on the other hand, gave users a glimpse into a possible futur

  • Energy CEO Fights Climate Science. And LinkedIn. North Face, Too.

    Liberty Energy CEO rails against what he says is an alarmist call for a transition away from fossil fuels.

  • Apple, Alphabet and Amazon stock selloff would reduce their market caps by more than $150 billion combined

    MARKET PULSE The selloff in the shares of AAA technology behemoths — Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. — that reported quarterly results overnight are shaving off a combined $158.5 billion from the companies’ market capitalizations.

  • 'The Last of Us' Still Has a Long Way to Go, Folks

    Here's when you can expect the rest of HBO's stellar post-apocalyptic tale to hit the platform.

  • Stocks To Buy And Watch: Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire, 3 Others In Or Near Buy Zones

    Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway is approaching a new buy point in the ongoing market rally.

  • ION’s Woes Far From Over Even If It Paid Ransom, Experts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The hackers behind the recent ransomware attack on ION Trading UK, which upended derivatives trading around the world, claim the extortion payment was paid.Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Fl

  • ChatGPT Keeps Imploding Because of Crochet. (Seriously.)

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Techfiesta/Wikimedia Commons, Alex Woolner, and ChatGPTAlex Woolner has a perfect name for a textile artist. She’s lived up to it, too, knitting as a hobby since she was seven. More recently, she picked up crochet as a way to make small stuffed animals called amigurumi for her nieces and nephews.After finishing a stuffed narwhal for one of her nephews last month, she had an idea: What if she used ChatGPT—the AI chatbot that’s taken the internet

  • How Lenovo's AI technology is reshaping the retail space

    From its Morrisville campus, Lenovo’s Global Artificial Intelligence team is working on industry-leading solutions and products for hospitality, retail and restaurant clients.

  • Your Clothes Are Getting Smarter – The $60 Billion Wearables Market Is Producing Some of the Most Revolutionary and Bizarre Technology of the Decade

    Wearable technology is becoming an integral part of everyday life, but it’s been hit or miss Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) released Google Glass in 2013, which faded into obscurity almost as soon as it was released. Google ultimately lost more than $895 million from the product, and the future of the technology is unknown. In slight contrast, Meta Platform Inc.’s (NASDAQ: META) Quest series has seen some success, generating billions in revenue and taking a roughly 90% market share in the virtual

  • Big Tech Cloud Spending Is Slowing. What It Means for Chip Stocks.

    The owners of the three major cloud computing providers---Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, all reported slower revenue growth for the services.

  • Is This 'Boring' Strategy the Best Way to Build Wealth? Here's What We Think

    Building wealth is a goal everyone should have. This doesn't necessarily mean you need to aim to be rich -- but you want enough money to provide you with financial freedom, security, and the ability to retire without worry. There are lots of different strategies for building wealth, some of which (like investing in cryptocurrency) can be much riskier than others.

  • You Can Get Up to Four Months of Apple Music and Apple TV+ for Free

    Apple really wants you to try its streaming services. Apple TV+ has a one-week free trial, while Apple Music bumps it up to one month free. And if you buy a qualifying Apple device, you can get three months of Apple TV+ and six months of Apple Music free. But, of course, once you run through those trials, the freebies are finished and you need to pay up. But this new deal can work even if you’ve already subscribed before (and, of course, you can cancel after the free period if you want).

  • Why Cowboys can thank their defense for putting Mike McCarthy in charge of the offense

    In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, team owner Jerry Jones expounded upon what Dan Quinn's return means for the Cowboys.

  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the AMSC Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Heilshorn from LHA. Please go ahead. John Heilshorn: […]

  • Raiders, Packers should duplicate the Deshaun Watson trade formula

    The Raiders want to trade quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers may be trying to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In both cases, the player is being frozen out of the process, at least for now. It’s a great strategy. If the goal is to not strike a deal for a trade. The Raiders ultimately need to [more]

  • American Superconductor Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC ) Third Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$23.9m (down 11...