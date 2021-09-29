Google just bet billions on NYC property — here are 3 REITs to get in the game

Jing Pan
·4 min read
Google just bet billions on NYC property &#x002014; here are 3 REITs to get in the game
Google just bet billions on NYC property — here are 3 REITs to get in the game

Commercial real estate is making a comeback, and investors might want to pay attention.

Last week, tech giant Google announced that it will pay $2.1 billion for an office building in New York City. In fact, the deal marks the most expensive sale of a single office building in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

What does that mean for investors?

Well, it gives the market a new reason to warm up to real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are publicly traded companies that own income-producing real estate. On the day that Google’s purchase was reported, several office REIT stocks shot up.

If companies continue to expand their office facilities, it could lead to increasing demand for office space — a major catalyst for office REITs.

Here are three office REITs well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. They yield up to 4.9%, which investors can pounce on using just their spare change.

Boston Properties (BXP)

Buildings in downtown Boston Massachusetts
ESB Pro/Shutterstock

First on the list is Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S.

The company has a portfolio of 197 properties totalling 51.5 million square feet. BXP generates recurring rental revenue as its portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.9 years.

Boston Properties has a strong focus on gateway regions with long-term rent growth prospects. Its top three markets by net operating income are Boston (34%), New York (28%), and San Francisco (21%).

The business has shown some solid improvement lately.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) — a critical measure of a REIT’s operating performance — totalled $268.6 million, or $1.72 per diluted share. That represented a sizable increase from the $236.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted share of FFO the REIT earned in the year-ago period.

Paying quarterly dividends of $0.98 per share, Boston Properties offers an annual dividend yield of 3.5%.

To be sure, Boston Properties trades at $113 per share. But you can get a piece of the REIT using a popular stock trading app that allows you to buy fractions of shares with as much money as you’re willing to spend.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Pedestrians walk past a building managed by Vornado Realty Trust in Manhattan on Friday, October 18, 2013.
Northfoto/Shutterstock

If you’re bullish on real estate in NYC, look no further than Vornado Realty Trust. This REIT’s portfolio is concentrated on premier office and high street retail properties in the Big Apple.

The company’s portfolio consists of 20.6 million square feet of Manhattan office space in 33 properties, 2.7 million square feet of Manhattan retail space in 65 properties, nearly 2,000 units in ten NYC residential properties, among others.

Vornado earned an adjusted FFO of $0.69 per share in the second quarter of 2021, up from the $0.56 per share it generated a year ago. The amount was also in excess of its quarterly dividend payment of $0.53 per share.

Vornado shares are trading quite a bit lower than their pre-pandemic level — down more than 30% over the past two years — and offer a very generous annual yield of 4.7%. If demand for real estate continues to surge in NYC, this REIT could be worth owning with some digital nickels and dimes.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

In this photo illustration the SL Green Realty logo seen displayed on a smartphone
rafapress/Shutterstock

The neat thing about REITs is that they can specialize in very specific types of properties. Vornado — which we just looked at — owns office space, retail, and residential properties.

But what if you only want exposure to office buildings in NYC?

As it turns out, there is a REIT with that particular focus: SL Green Realty.

SL Green’s portfolio consists of interest in 77 buildings totalling 35.3 million square feet. In fact, it is the largest office landlord in Manhattan. The company has ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

For investors looking for steady passive income, SL Green is particularly attractive. Most dividend stocks follow a quarterly distribution schedule. SL Green Realty, on the other hand, pays out dividends on a monthly basis.

Right now, SL Green has a monthly dividend of $0.3033 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 4.9%.

A private property opportunity

You don’t need to be a real estate mogul to start investing in REITs.

If you are working with a smaller budget, you may want to use an investing app that allows you to buy “slices of shares” of large real estate companies — especially one that comes with no trading fees.

Of course, if publicly-traded REITs don’t provide the stability you’re looking for, there are more “private” ways to get involved.

For instance, some popular investing services make it possible to lock in a steady rental income stream by investing in premium real estate properties, from commercial developments in Los Angeles to residential apartments in Washington D.C.

You’ll gain exposure to high-end properties that are typically off-limits to retail investors, and you’ll receive regular payouts in the form of quarterly dividend distributions.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google Adds Context to Search Results to Combat Misinformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will start adding details and context about topics and sources to search-engine results, a move to help U.S. users become more literate about the origins of online material and to combat misinformation.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the C

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2021 - ATVI

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard") (NASDAQ: ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To ...

  • Denver's Empower Retirement to add more than 325 new employees by end of year

    Empower Retirement, the Greenwood Village-based retirement services provider, is once again growing, this time through a large hiring sweep. Empower’s fastest-growing business unit, Retirement Solutions Group, is adding more than 325 associates by the end of this year. The Retirement Solutions Group advises individuals about their retirement finances.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Microsoft’s September Swoon Doesn’t End Record Quarterly Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares have come under pressure this month, but even a rocky end to the third quarter of 2021 isn’t enough to erase what is set to be a record-setting streak of gains.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith the

  • AMAT Stock Stays In Trading Range, But Is It A Buy Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    AMAT stock is one of several top-rated semiconductor equipment stocks in IBD's database, helped in part by strong fundamentals.

  • Dip Buying Fuels Stock Gains as Tech Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of dip buyers returned to equity markets amid speculation that the worst selloff since May had gone too far.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureStocks extended gains as technology shares rebounded, though the advance i

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid China Regulatory Scrutiny? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Real-estate investors are less optimistic about the U.S. housing market — here’s why

    Small scale real-estate investors are less enthusiastic about the state of the U.S. housing market — and their reasons for worry largely mirror those of the average home buyer today, according to a new survey. Real-estate data company RealtyTrac reported that 48% of individual real-estate investors view the investment market as being worse or much worse than it was a year ago, based on the results of a survey the company conducted. RealtyTrac polled mom-and-pop investors who purchase between one to 10 properties a year — including both investors who flip the homes and those who hold onto them as rental units.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.