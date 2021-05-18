Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Whether it’s talking AI or smarter chatbots, Google has spent the last several years teaching AI how to communicate better with humans. Now, the company is showing off its latest research that could take these efforts to the next level. 

The company previewed LaMDA (“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology” that will one day enable people to have natural, open-ended conversations about any topic with Google’s AI. The technology is still in a research phase, but it could have huge implications for existing Google products like search and Assistant.

While existing chatbots are often trained on a specific topic or programmed to give canned responses, LaMDA “can engage in a free-flowing way about a seemingly endless number of topics,” according to Google. Onstage at Google I/O, Sundar Pichai showed off how LaMDA could take on the persona of Pluto or a paper airplane. In each example, LaMDA was able to respond to questions or comments that don’t have a clear answer.

Google&#39;s LamDa speaking as a paper airplane.
Google's LamDa speaking as a paper airplane.

“We’re also exploring dimensions like ‘interestingness,’ by assessing whether responses are insightful, unexpected or witty,” Google explains in a blog post. “Being Google, we also care a lot about factuality (that is, whether LaMDA sticks to facts, something language models often struggle with), and are investigating ways to ensure LaMDA’s responses aren’t just compelling but correct.”

For now, LaMDA is built around text conversations, but Pichai said it could eventually expand to other elements like video and audio. Eventually, the research could be incorporated into existing features like search or Google Assistant. For example, it could enable users to ask Google for directions with a route that has views of mountains, or to ask Google to skip to a specific part of a video, such as “show me the part where the lion roars at sunset.”

Recommended Stories

  • Google will let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

    You'll also have a password-protected folder in Photos.

  • Google's smart canvas is its next big idea for collaborating at work

    Now, Google is taking its workplace productivity apps a step further by introducing smart canvas, a new feature that makes apps like Drive and Sheets smarter and more flexible.

  • Volocopter shows off its vision for a commuter drone taxi

    Or, crazy thought, you could just take a bus.

  • Google launches the next generation of its custom AI chips

    At its I/O developer conference, Google today announced the next generation of its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chips. This is the fourth generation of these chips, which Google says are twice as fast as the last version. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted, these chips are then combined in pods with 4,096 v4 TPUs.

  • NVIDIA brings its performance-enhancing DLSS to VR games

    'No Man's Sky' is among the three virtual reality titles getting the upgrade this month.

  • Jackson County schools can’t drop the masks now. Our kids aren’t immune to COVID-19

    Students under 12 aren’t even eligible to get vaccinated yet — and they aren’t immune to the virus.

  • Chrome now uses Duplex to fix your stolen passwords

    Google announced a new feature for its Chrome browser today that alerts you when one of your passwords has been compromised and then helps you automatically change your password with the help of... wait for it... Google's Duplex technology. This new feature will start to roll out slowly to Chrome users on Android in the U.S. soon (with other countries following later), assuming they use Chrome's password-syncing feature. As a Google spokesperson told us, "the feature will initially work on a small number of apps and websites, including Twitter, but will expand to additional sites in the future."

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • Rapper Drake Invests in Faux-Chicken Maker’s $40 Million Round

    (Bloomberg) -- In another sign of the faux meat boom, Daring Foods Inc. has raised $40 million from investors -- including entertainer Drake -- after debuting its plant-based chicken last year.The series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised $8 million in October.While faux beef has demanded much of the attention in the imitation meat category, chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., making it an obvious target for plant-based manufacturers. The global plant-based chicken category is projected to reach $8 billion by 2030, according to an estimate from Future Market Insights.“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Ross Mackay, a co-founder who serves as Daring’s chief executive officer. Unlike other plant-based meats, Daring highlights its low calories and short ingredient list.The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution, which already includes Kroger and Costco, to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year, according to Mackay. Its foodservice footprint of about 400 locations could grow ten-fold in the same period.Daring is expanding in an increasingly crowded field. Kellogg’s new Incogmeato line recently debuted two “Chik’n Tenders” products. Nestle’s Sweet Earth brand includes multiple faux chicken items and has distribution in more than 26,000 stores. Livekindly Collective, a group of plant-based protein brands that includes two with “chicken” options in the U.S., recently raised $335 million. Category leader Beyond Meat has also been telling customers that it will launch chicken this summer, after having run several short-lived trials with KFC.Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, adds to the growing list of celebrities backing faux meat that includes Serena Williams and Jay-Z.Daring, based in Los Angeles, was founded with the goal of removing chicken from the global food system, citing what it claims are the industry’s unethical treatment of animals and negative impact on the environment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Stock Rises

    Home Depot's (HD) Q1 results reflect strong demand for home improvement projects and continued investments.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • Tesla Starts to Rebound After 14% Slide Past Key Technical Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. staged a tentative rebound Tuesday after a 14% slump over the past six sessions sent it into oversold territory.Last week’s 12% drop was the worst since February and, together with Monday’s 2.2% decline, brought shares down more than one-third from their Jan. 26 record high.Tesla rose as much as 3.4% in New York, erasing their losses from earlier in the session. The stock had fallen below its long-term average price or the 200-day moving average on Thursday last week and also Monday.According to the 14-day relative strength index, which tracks the persistence and magnitude of price swings, Tesla’s shares briefly touched the oversold level and bounced back sharply. The stock currently has a score of 36.5 on the index, and a number below 30 is considered oversold.Earlier on Tuesday, news of two crashes in China and Washington State initially sent shares down by as much as 2.3%. And electric vehicle news site Electrek said Tesla has over 10,000 cars in its Fremont factory that have come off the assembly line with a “containment hold,” which means they cannot be delivered to customers.Tesla has languished despite strong first-quarter results as investors turned their focus to increassed competition into EVs market from global automakers and semiconductor shortages.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Washington DC dismantles its secretive facial recognition system

    Last fall, we learned that Washington, DC police used a previously-undisclosed facial recognition system to identify a protester who allegedly punched a law enforcement officer during the June 2020 Layfette Square riots. Privacy advocates will be happy to know that the system, which was used by 14 federal and local agencies, is being shut down soon.

  • France embraces Google, Microsoft in quest to safeguard sensitive data

    PARIS (Reuters) -Some of France's most sensitive state and corporate data can be safely stored using the cloud computing technology developed by Alphabet's Google and Microsoft, if it is licensed to French companies, the government said on Monday. The comment, part of strategic plan laid out by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and two other ministers, acknowledges U.S. technological superiority in the field and contrasts with previous calls from European politicians for fully homegrown alternatives. Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon, dominate the realm of data storage worldwide, fuelling concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States in the wake of the adoption of the U.S. CLOUD Act of 2018.

  • ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition’ comes the iPad

    The title has been rebuilt from the ground up using Apple's Metal APIs.

  • Amazon's plan to reduce warehouse injuries includes guided meditation

    Amazon introduces a wellness program to help reduce the risk of injury at its warehouses.

  • The next MacBook Pros may pair Apple silicon with 64GB of RAM

    Apple's redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will reportedly pack new chips that support up to 64GB of RAM, not to mention four Thunderbolt ports.

  • 19-year police veteran accused of running meth lab out of NJ home

    Christopher Walls, who has been suspended without pay from the Long Branch Police Department, allegedly manufactured and maintained the methamphetamine laboratory at his West End Avenue home.

  • Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

    Scribe's AI-enhanced software allows the camera to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard.

  • Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

    You'll soon be able to get Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses.