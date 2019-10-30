Google launches TensorFlow Enterprise with long-term support and managed services

Signage for Google Cloud is displayed at the Google Inc. booth during the SoftBank World 2019 event in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The founders of Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab, indoor farming startup Plenty, Indian hotel chain OYO Rooms and payments service Paytm took the stage at an annual SoftBank conference to explain how artificial intelligence helps them stay on top in their respective fields. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Google open-sourced its TensorFlow machine learning framework back in 2015 and it quickly became one of the most popular platforms of its kind. Enterprises that wanted to use it, however, had to either work with third parties or do it themselves. To help these companies -- and capture some of this lucrative market itself -- Google is launching TensorFlow Enterprise, which includes hands-on, enterprise-grade support and optimized managed services on Google Cloud.

One of the most important features of TensorFlow Enterprise is that it will offer long-term support. For some versions of the framework, Google will offer patches for up to three years. For what looks to be an additional fee, Google will also offer engineering assistance from its Google Cloud and TensorFlow teams to companies that are building AI models.

All of this, of course, is deeply integrated with Google's own cloud services. "Because Google created and open-sourced TensorFlow, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to offer support and insights directly from the TensorFlow team itself," the company writes in today's announcement. "Combined with our deep expertise in AI and machine learning, this makes TensorFlow Enterprise the best way to run TensorFlow."

Google also includes Deep Learning VMs and Deep Learning Containers to make getting started with TensorFlow easier and the company has optimized the enterprise version for Nvidia GPUs and Google's own Cloud TPUs.

Today's launch is yet another example of Google Cloud's focus on enterprises, a move the company accelerated when it hired Thomas Kurian to run the Cloud businesses. After years of mostly ignoring the enterprise, the company is now clearly looking at what enterprises are struggling with and how it can adapt its products for them.