Google can limit right to be forgotten to EU:EU court adviser

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Google and other search engines can limit the "right to be forgotten" to the European Union, an adviser to the European Union's top court said on Thursday.

The case is based on a legal battle between the U.S. internet giant and CNIL, a French agency responsible for ensuring data privacy. The latter said that people should be able to force Google to remove references to them globally and not just via just searches under http://www.google.fr carried out in France.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)