Google Lost $57 Billion in One Day, Because Microsoft Is Leading the AI Race

They say that April showers bring May flowers. Well, Google is experiencing some storms of its own—but we don’t yet know what the end results will be.

On Monday, shares in Alphabet fell 4.1 percent in early trading, with the Google parent company losing a whopping $57 billion in market capitalization, Forbes reported. That followed a New York Times story from Sunday that said Samsung was thinking of changing its default search engine from Google to Microsoft’s Bing.

If Samsung were to move forward with the switch, it would mean that Google loses a contract apparently worth $3 billion a year. That’s a small drop in Alphabet’s $280 billion of annual revenue, but it’s a harbinger of Google’s lessening dominance in the field of search. (About 20 percent of the world’s 4.4 billion smartphone users have a Samsung device, according to Forbes.) With the news of the potential change-up, Microsoft shares rose 1.6 percent.

The recent stock volatility is part of a larger trend playing out as Google and Microsoft vie to become the leader in the artificial-intelligence space. In January, Microsoft invested in OpenAI, the company behind the viral phenomenon ChatGPT. (Have you seen that the chatbot can even create cocktails?) Three weeks later, ChatGPT was integrated with Bing and Microsoft’s Edge web browser. Since the November launch of the chatbot, Microsoft shares have skyrocketed 21 percent, while Alphabet’s have risen a more modest 10 percent.

Microsoft is the “clear early leader” in this AI space and has “potential to achieve escape velocity” ahead of its competitors like Alphabet, the JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy wrote earlier this month, according to Forbes. Similarly, others have noted Microsoft’s “renewed vigor” in the search space, as Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in March.

To compete with Microsoft, Google launched its own AI chatbot, Bard, but public reactions to the technology have been much more tepid compared with the response to ChatGPT. After Bard provided inaccurate information during a demo in February, for example, Alphabet stock fell even more steeply than it did on Monday, tanking 7 percent.

While this week’s drop wasn’t that bad, it’s still not a reassuring sign for Google, which has long been the leader in search. We’ll see how much longer that remains the case.

