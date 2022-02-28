Google Maps temporarily disables live traffic data in Ukraine

Axios
·1 min read

Google Maps has temporarily disabled some of its tools in Ukraine following the Russian military's invasion of the country, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Driving the news: Following consultation from local authorities, the tech giant disabled tools that provide live details on traffic conditions and how busy places like stores are in order to help ensure the safety of Ukrainian communities, Reuters first reported.

  • Traffic information for people using the app for navigation is still available, a Google Maps spokesperson said.

The big picture: The action comes a day after a Ukrainian government agency said it's removing road signs across the country in order to confuse invading Russian forces.

Go deeper: Big Tech restricts Russian state media from buying ads

