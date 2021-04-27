Google, Microsoft Beat Earnings Estimates Thanks To Cloud Services, Ad Revenue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com

Google parent company Alphabet reported its first quarter earnings today, both beating earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Microsoft also reported earnings today, for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the company handily beat estimates as well.

See: When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return to the Office
Find: Google Invests In Office Space, Will Spend $7 Billion on Real Estate in 2021

“Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in the release. “We’ve continued our focus on delivering trusted services to help people around the world. Our Cloud services are helping businesses, big and small, accelerate their digital transformations.”

Alphabet reported EPS of $26.29, compared to consensus EPS estimate of $15.56, and revenue stood at $55.3 billion, compared to estimates of $51.71 billion, according to Seeking Alpha. Google’s revenue, up 34% from the same quarter last year, was driven by a growth in advertiser revenue and revenue from Google Cloud, according to the earnings statement.

“Total revenues of $55.3 billion in the first quarter reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue,” Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said in the release. “We’re very pleased with the ongoing momentum in Google Cloud, with revenues of $4.0 billion in the quarter reflecting strength and opportunity in both GCP and Workspace.”

See: Microsoft Wins Army Contract for Augmented Reality Headsets
Find: How Much Is Satya Nadella Worth?

As for Microsoft, it reported EPS of $1.95 – up 39% – and revenue of $41.71 billion – up 19% – compared to consensus EPS estimates of $1.78, and consensus revenue estimates of $40.85 billion, according to Seeking Alpha. Revenue was fueled by Microsoft Cloud, according to the earnings release.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning,” Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said in the earnings statement. “We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.”

Revenue in productivity and business processes was $13.6 billion and increased 15%, with LinkedIn revenue increasing 25%. In addition, the company said that revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion and increased 23%, while server products and cloud services revenue increased 26%, driven by Azure revenue growth of 50%.

“The Microsoft Cloud, with its end-to-end solutions, continues to provide compelling value to our customers generating $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year,” Amy Hood, executive vice president and Microsoft CFO, said in the release.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Google, Microsoft Beat Earnings Estimates Thanks To Cloud Services, Ad Revenue

Recommended Stories

  • Roku Says YouTube TV May Get Dropped, Accusing Google of Anticompetitive Behavior

    UPDATED: Simmering tensions between Roku and Google have erupted into a full-blown fight. On Monday, Roku began warning YouTube TV customers that Google’s internet pay-TV service may go dark on the Roku platform soon — alleging that Google in seeking anticompetitive terms. “We are sending this email to update you on the possibility that Google […]

  • Copper Hits Highest Since 2011 as Global Recovery Powers Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper climbed to the highest in almost a decade as the global recovery from the pandemic extended a rally in metals markets.Aluminum is surging and iron ore jumped to a fresh high as commodities advance toward the highs of the last supercycle. Metals are benefiting as the world’s largest economies announce stimulus programs and climate pledges as they rebuild from the coronavirus shock.The U.S. recovery is accelerating and President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan will highlight sectors like electric cars, driving further gains in commodities critical to the green-energy transition. That’s coming alongside a continued economic boom in China, where a push to reduce emissions is filtering through to supply cuts for some metals just as demand is picking up.“The super part of the copper supercycle is happening right now,” Max Layton, managing director for commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said by phone. “The bullish outlook is decarbonization-led, and I’m totally onboard with that for the next three to four years, but the super part of this cycle is actually more related to the scale of global stimulus.”Copper -- a bellwether for the global economy -- rose as much as 2.4% to $9,780 a metric ton in London, the highest since August 2011, and settled at $9,751 at 5:51 p.m. local time. The metal has gained 26% on the London Metal Exchange this year. Iron ore in Singapore jumped to the highest since contracts launched in 2013, while Chinese steel futures reached fresh highs.Supply SqueezeCopper’s integral role in everything from electrical wiring to motors is fanning expectations for further gains as nations roll out more aggressive climate targets. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and trader Trafigura Group expect the metal to top 2011’s record of $10,190 and surpass $15,000 in the coming decade as demand outstrips supply.“Copper could hardly peak and pull back with this backdrop,” said Harry Jiang, head of trading and research with Yonggang Resources Co. Tightness in markets outside China may lead to a supply squeeze, which will offset current weakness in Chinese demand, he said.Investors are signaling appetite for metals futures. Aggregate open interest in SHFE copper is at the highest in more than a year, and positions in aluminum have climbed. Elsewhere, hedge fund managers boosted bullish Comex copper bets in the week ended April 20.Read more: Top China Smelter Sees Copper Rallying Near Record on Green PushStill, risks to the industrial rally are building in the short term. A rise in coronavirus cases and new variants threaten to derail reopening plans in some regions such as India, while investors are concerned about a possible pullback in Chinese stimulus. Prices could become overly extended for industrial uses, according to Xiao Fu, head of commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities.“I’m not in the $15,000 copper camp. There will be some automatic stabilizers before we approach those kinds of levels, and there will be some demand adjustment,” Xiao said by phone from London. “And let’s not forget: the pandemic is not over, and cases are still surging in many parts of the world.”There’s also a focus on the possibility of more intervention by Chinese authorities, who say they’ll stabilize raw material prices and have already implemented a swath of production curbs across industries. Inner Mongolia has said it will stop approving new aluminum projects as part of the country’s green push, and speculation about curbs in Xinjiang is giving further support to prices at a three-year high.Steel’s stormed higher on a pledge by China to reduce output, though the measures have so far sparked an increase in production as mills churn out supply ahead of possibly more extensive restrictions. At the same time, rebar inventories are declining, signaling robust demand.Read more: China’s Soaring Commodities Test Tolerance for Higher PricesAnd supply woes can’t be ruled out. Port workers in Chile, which accounts for about a quarter of the world’s copper supply, are scheduled to begin protests Monday over President Sebastian Pinera’s move to block a bill allowing people to make a third round of early withdrawals from their pension funds.The threat of Covid-19 in nations in South America could hamper the export of key industrial commodities like iron ore and copper, said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty.Mining stocks rose on Monday, led by those with large copper exposure such as Lundin Mining Corp. and Antofagasta Plc. The BI Global Copper Competitive Peer Group index of producers climbed to the highest since June 2011.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Surges Toward $10,000 as Bulls Bet on Global Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper’s stunning rally toward all-time highs above $10,000 is accelerating, with bulls swarming in to profit as stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and climate pledges fuel a global recovery from the pandemic.Copper extended gains to the highest in a decade on Tuesday as global growth underpinned a rally in metals markets ranging from aluminum to iron ore, which by one measure reached a record high. Commodities are advancing toward the highs of the last supercycle, when prices spiked in the early 2000s on a jump in Chinese orders.Just as copper demand is set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle technical and regulatory pressures. In top producer Chile, a group of port workers began protests against the government’s pandemic relief policies this week, threatening near-term supplies. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment and make the country less competitive.“While demand may have done as much as it can for the shorter-term cycle, supply bottlenecks both in raw materials and in freight continue to support,” BMO Capital Markets analysts including Colin Hamilton said in an emailed note. “Meanwhile, positive medium-term global growth dynamics continue to boost financial market interest in commodities as a whole.”Metals led by copper, a barometer of the global economy, are benefiting as the world’s largest economies announce stimulus programs and climate pledges while rebuilding from the pandemic shock.Copper rose as much as 2.2% to $9,965 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest level since March 2011, before settling at $9,855.50 at 5:51 p.m. local time. Prices hit a record $10,190 in February 2011. Aluminum declined after touching a three-year high. Steel prices are spiking from Asia to North America. The Platts Iron Ore Index, which assesses iron ore delivered to top producer China, rose to a record $193.85 a dry metric ton, according to data from S&P Global Platts.Despite all the bullishness, near-term copper demand from China may weaken. The top user may ship more of the metal overseas amid weaker-than-expected domestic demand, with the so-called arbitrage window for exports opening up for traders for the first time since September, according to Shanghai Metals Market.This development “may potentially deter some speculative buying in London in the very short term,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank.Fed FocusIn other markets, gold was steady as traders awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting. The central bank has primed investors for no major changes in its language on inflation and rate expectations.Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1777.59 an ounce, after gaining 0.2% on Monday. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.1% to settle at $1,778.80 an ounce. Spot silver rose while platinum edged lower.Palladium SurgePalladium pared gains after climbing toward $3,000 an ounce amid bets on surging demand from automakers and supply issues at top miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC. HSBC Holdings Plc said the metal could rise past $3,100 an ounce due to a widening deficit, before dropping to $2,740 by the end of the year.“High prices will likely encourage the mobilization of largely unquantifiable above ground stocks,” analyst James Steel wrote in a note, while substitution of cheaper platinum in autocatalysts should start to clip demand.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thanks to another tweet, Miami has become a center of the tech world this week

    Once again, Miami is showing that when it comes to tech, if you tweet it, people will come.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Miami private school says it won't employ anyone receiving COVID-19 vaccine, citing false vaccination claims

    Centner Academy co-founder Leila Centner claims vaccinated people can pass along reproductive issues to unvaccinated women.

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Celebrities brought the bare-midriff trend back from the early 2000s for the Oscars red carpet

    At the Oscars, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby arrived on the red carpet in daring looks that revealed their waists.

  • House Call: Gifts to Obsess Over

    This set is made in collaboration with Meena Harris, and since it’s a limited edition, you should buy it ASAP. Bolster a newfound interest in meditation or improve a seasoned pro’s setup. Not only is this print lovely, powerful, and created in collaboration with Evelynn Escobar-Thomas, but Wilde House Paper is donating 100% of the profits to Hike Clerb.

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • ‘Never argue with a fool’: Bakari Sellers hits back at Laura Ingraham over claim he changed his accent while talking about Andrew Brown Jr

    Fox News host criticised attorney during show on Monday

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Trump told eight times more inaccurate statements than Biden in first 100 days as president

    Democrat’s twitter feed responsible for a single falsehood in first months in office

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • 7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

    Seven former Carolina Panther players reached a surprising consensus when polled about the team’s first-round draft pick.