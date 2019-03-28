Google, Microsoft and Starbucks are some of the best places to work in the US, workers say

Starbucks, T-Mobile and Overstock.com made Comparably's list that names the best companies to work for across the eastern and western U.S.

Let's face it, some jobs are just better than others.

The best companies to work for are headed by effective leaders. They offer competitive salaries, opportunities for advancement, payroll bonuses, health insurance and other useful perks that enhance your quality of life outside the office.

Which U.S. companies offer all that and more?

The compensation, culture and career monitoring website Comparably.com ranked them by region using data collected from 10 million employee ratings and thousands of salary records.

Highspot, a sales software platform, took the top spot in Seattle and Google beat out all the Silicon Valley and San Francisco companies. Hubspot, a software marketing service, was the best in the Boston area, according to workers.

The software company Workfront leads the pack in the Salt Lake City area. The business process outsourcing firm TaskUs is the top company in the Los Angeles region. UiPath, an automation vendor, is the best company to work for in the New York area.

Comparably asked workers questions in 20 culture categories including work-life balance, compensation, professional development and leadership.

"What stands out is that these are the best companies across all those categories," said Comparably's CEO and founder Jason Nazar. The list is "breaking down how a company is performing to its workers, how happy people are with their pay, and what they think about their team members and managers."

Comparably organized the winners by region since most companies are vying for the best talent on a local level, according to Nazar. The list is also useful for workers who are seeking employment within a specific market "regardless of company size," Nazar said.

The winners range from startups with a few employees to Fortune 50 businesses with more than 500 staff members.

"Employees are expecting the best of both worlds," Nazar said. "They want earlier stage companies to offer the same benefits that they’d get at large-scale companies. At large companies, they want the flexibility and ownership that they’d get in smaller companies."

Best places to work in Seattle region

Highest ranked

1. Highspot (Seattle)

2. Edifecs (Bellevue, Washington)

3. T-Mobile (Bellevue, Washington)

4. Microsoft (Redmond, Washington)

5. Costco (Issaquah, Washington)

6. Akvelon (Bellevue, Washington)

7. Starbucks (Seattle)

8. Hiya (Seattle)

9. Karat (Seattle)

10. RealSelf (Seattle)

11. Shyft Technologies (Seattle)

12. Amazon (Seattle)

13. Zipwhip (Seattle)

14. Porch.com (Seattle)

15. Liquid Planner (Seattle)

Best places to work in Los Angeles

Highest ranked

1. TaskUs (Santa Monica, California)

2. PeerStreet (Los Angeles)

3. Acorns (Irvine, California)

4. Barry’s Bootcamp (Los Angeles)

5. Golden Hippo (Woodland Hills, California)

6. InvestCloud (West Hollywood, California)

7. Blizzard Entertainment (Irvine, California)

8. Chrome River Technologies (Los Angeles)

9. Signal Sciences (Los Angeles)

10. SmartBug Media (Newport Beach, California)

11. FaceFirst (Los Angeles)

12. Seek Capital (Los Angeles)

13. Tinder (Los Angeles)

