Google’s Mobile Search Dominance Under Threat in Australia

Angus Whitley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Google should be forced to give up its position as the default search engine on mobile phones and tablets under proposals from Australia’s antitrust watchdog to rein in the tech giant’s power.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission on Thursday recommended a mandatory choice screen, offering alternative search engine providers, be displayed on current and new mobile devices that run Google’s Android operating system. The watchdog is also considering extending the change to Apple Inc.’s iPhones and desktop devices.

The ACCC said it may demand that users also be offered a choice of internet browsers.

The plan follows a similar arrangement in Europe, where Google has set up a choice screen on Android devices to let users pick search engines run by smaller rivals. Still, the company’s integration of Google search into Android goes beyond basic text input -- it’s part of the voice-activated Google Assistant and several other structural features of the operating system. The provider choice would be just one step toward shaking up the company’s dominance.

Google has a 94% share of the search market in Australia, the ACCC said. Further measures from regulators would prolong an assault on its dominance in the country, which this year passed a world-first law to force Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.-owned Google to pay publishers for news.

Read more: A Crack Opens in the Foundation of the App Store Economy

The ACCC said it plans to start consultations on the proposals. Google is the default search engine on the two most-popular browsers, Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari, which are pre-installed on most mobile devices in Australia.

“Google’s existing dominance and its commercial arrangements have significantly increased barriers to entry and prevented new or emerging rival search engines from reaching consumers,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung says component supply issues to affect chip demand, profit hits 3-year high

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects component shortages to affect chip demand from some customers in the current quarter, after reporting its highest quarterly profit in three years. "A longer-than-expected component supply issue may need to be monitored due to potential impacts" on the manufacturing of devices that use memory chips, Samsung said in a statement, although it added there was "strong fundamental demand for servers from increased investments from technology companies." The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones posted a 28% jump in operating profit in the July-September quarter to 15.8 trillion won ($13.48 billion) on the back of an 82% on-year profit surge in its chip business, where earnings rose to 10.1 trillion won ($8.62 billion).

  • Esports talent in S.Korea gets boost from big business, easing of gaming ban

    South Korean teenager Yoon Ki-chan gets just three hours of sleep a day but spends more than three times that playing online games - with the blessing of his parents and teachers - as he dreams of becoming a top pro League of Legends player. Yoon and his peers are the next generation of gamers in South Korea, a fast-growing esports powerhouse whose players have won Riot Games' League of Legends World Championship six times since the most-watched esports event began in 2011. They will also benefit from the country's announcement in August that it would abolish a decade-old law which bans those below the age of 16 from playing online games on computers from midnight to 6 a.m, over a growing consensus that youths are increasingly using their mobile phones instead.

  • Upgrade Your Job: How the Labor Shortage May Benefit You

    There are 10.4 million job openings in the United States and just 7.7 million unemployed people in the workforce. The imbalance is creating opportunities for career advancement across industries and…

  • Visa invests in Bay Area fintech Deserve that can quickly issue digital credit cards in minutes

    San Francisco-based Visa invested an undisclosed sum in Deserve to expand the Palo Alto fintech’s credit-card-as-a-service that allows financial institutions, fintechs and others to issue digital cards within minutes. Founded in 2013, Deserve’s investor base also includes Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Accel, Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM), Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE: GS), Mission Holdings and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). “We’re transforming credit cards into software that lives on mobile devices not in wallets,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, Deserve’s co-founder and CEO.

  • Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected third-quarter ad sales, a sign that the business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users and that online shopping is as popular as ever heading into the holiday season. Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter.

  • Global Inflation Battleground Heads to Australia as Yields Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia became the latest battleground for market bets that central banks will need to tighten quicker than planned after its core inflation surged back to the Reserve Bank’s target, driving a sell-off in bonds.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe three-year yield jumped as much as 24 basis points to 1.01% and the April 20

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Makes Offer for Southwest Gas Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn made an unsolicited offer to buy all outstanding shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., extending a corporate fight between the billionaire and U.S. energy company.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaIcahn posted his offer to pay $75 for each outstanding Southwest Gas share Wednesday morning on Twitter, where his bio

  • Bond Curves Flash Growth Warning as Longer-Term Yields Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse in the global sovereign-debt yield curve is accelerating, sending a foreboding signal to central banks that a withdrawal of stimulus risks triggering a slowdown in economic growth.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe narrowing gap between short- and long-term yields -- which has been fueled by central banks remo

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

    Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalization to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data. Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet demand for its iPhones. Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales.

  • Apple sued in China for selling the iPhone 12 without a charger

    Apple is facing a lawsuit in China over its decision to sell the iPhone 12 without a charger in the box.

  • India’s airports may not be ready for a post-covid revival in air travel

    On Oct. 3, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, India’s largest, received the highest number of flyers on a single day since the catastrophic second wave blighted the country in April this year. Mumbai and Hyderabad, too, are handling rising passenger movement. On Oct. 17, the domestic airport in India's financial capital saw over 90,000 flyers, the highest movement since March 23, 2020, leading to much chaos at the facility.

  • GlobalFoundries, Mubadala Raise $2.6 Billion in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. and major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co. raised almost $2.6 billion in an initial public offering, pricing the chipmaker’s shares at the top of a marketed range.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company and Mubadala sold 55 million shares Wednesday for $47 each after marketing them for $42 to $47

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • You can now add your COVID vaccine card to your Apple Wallet. Here’s how

    Apple users are now able to put their COVID-19 vaccination records in their Apple Wallet, a feature that has been requested for most of this year.

  • What is shiba inu coin? Is there anything real behind its blistering rally, or is it pure hype?

    Shiba inu has gained 710% in the past month alone and could unseat dogecoin as the 10th-largest crypto assets by market valuation.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies To New Highs While Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure

    Shiba Inu stays strong.

  • Intel's hybrid 12th-gen chips are a major strike against AMD

    Intel's performance hybrid CPUs are finally here.

  • Psst: This Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bundle is an absurd $88 right now

    Packed with a customizable case and software options galore, you'll save nearly $260!