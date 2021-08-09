Is Google’s Mother Company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), A Great Investment Choice?

RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell 1000 Growth Total Return Index (“RLG”) returned 11.9%, while the Russell 1000 Value Total Return Index returned 5.2%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of RiverPark Funds, the fund mentioned Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), and discussed its stance on the firm. Alphabet Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based multinational conglomerate company, that currently has a $1.8 trillion market capitalization. GOOG delivered a 56.44% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 83.39%. The stock closed at $2,740.72 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what RiverPark Funds has to say about Alphabet Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Internet services leader Alphabet was our next top contributor as the company reported accelerating revenue growth and tremendous operating expense leverage. The company reported 34% first quarter revenue growth (up from 24% for 4Q20), with strong growth across its segments—Google Services (mostly Advertising) grew 34%, Google Cloud grew 46%, and Other Bets grew 47%. Operating income grew 106% to $16 billion, as operating margin increased 1,100 bps to 30%, its highest level in nine years, and EPS grew 166% to $26.29, an astonishing $10 better than Street expectations. We continue to view Alphabet as among the best-positioned secular growth franchises and find the company’s valuation compelling (at 22x our 2022 EPS estimate, which includes an earnings drag from losses in its Other Bets and high-growth Cloud segments)."

Based on our calculations, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) ranks 6th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GOOG was in 159 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 157 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) delivered a 14.26% return in the past 3 months.

