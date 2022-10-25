Google finally lets you view its latest Nest cameras on the web

It took a while, but you no longer need to use an app just to check on your home through a current-gen Nest camera. As The Verge explains, Google has introduced a home.google.com portal in preview that offers web viewing for the latest Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell models. You can't watch recorded video, but you can catch the live feed, zoom in and turn cameras on or off.

The functionality is rolling out within the next week for battery-powered and wired Nest Cam models (including floodlight, Indoor, Outdoor and IQ variants) as well as the battery-based Nest Doorbell and its two wired counterparts (the Nest Hello and Doorbell second-gen). You can wake any battery devices.

Google already offered a web view for Nest cameras, but that support didn't carry over to the products released in 2021. General Manager Rishi Chandra told customers a web view would be available this year. It's not certain what prevented these newer models from simply using the old home.nest.com portal, but it's safe to say this was frustrating when numerous competing cameras had web support.

Whatever the reason, the web viewer makes recent Nest cameras and doorbells more useful. You can check on the front door or a pet rom your work computer rather than pulling out your phone. Google also stresses that it will continue to add "more popular camera features" over time, so you might not need the mobile app as much going forward.