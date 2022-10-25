Google finally lets you view its latest Nest cameras on the web

Google
Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read

It took a while, but you no longer need to use an app just to check on your home through a current-gen Nest camera. As The Verge explains, Google has introduced a home.google.com portal in preview that offers web viewing for the latest Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell models. You can't watch recorded video, but you can catch the live feed, zoom in and turn cameras on or off.

The functionality is rolling out within the next week for battery-powered and wired Nest Cam models (including floodlight, Indoor, Outdoor and IQ variants) as well as the battery-based Nest Doorbell and its two wired counterparts (the Nest Hello and Doorbell second-gen). You can wake any battery devices.

Google already offered a web view for Nest cameras, but that support didn't carry over to the products released in 2021. General Manager Rishi Chandra told customers a web view would be available this year. It's not certain what prevented these newer models from simply using the old home.nest.com portal, but it's safe to say this was frustrating when numerous competing cameras had web support.

Whatever the reason, the web viewer makes recent Nest cameras and doorbells more useful. You can check on the front door or a pet rom your work computer rather than pulling out your phone. Google also stresses that it will continue to add "more popular camera features" over time, so you might not need the mobile app as much going forward.

Recommended Stories

  • Google will end Chrome support on Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023

    You'll still be able to use older builds of the browser on those operating systems, but you'll need a more recent version of Windows to keep getting feature and security updates.

  • The Age of Empires series is finally coming to Xbox consoles and cloud gaming

    'Age of Empires Mobile' is also on the way, as is a definitive edition of 'Age of Mythology.'

  • ‘Bayonetta 3’ turns witchy weirdness into an art form

    Bayonetta 3 is full of classic Bayonetta madness, all of it amped up by one degree. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been, the enemies are absolutely massive, Bayonetta’s magic is incredibly powerful, her outfits are outstanding, and the fights don’t stop coming.

  • Hinge is adding video identity verification to combat scam accounts and catfishing

    Selfie Verification will prompt users to upload a video of themselves to confirm they look like the person pictured in their profile.

  • YouTube adds pinch-to-zoom on mobile as part of its latest redesign

    The dark theme is even darker, and ambient mode brings more color to the app.

  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) shareholders have earned a 0.9% CAGR over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • PayPal adds passkey support in the US for easier logins and check outs

    PayPal now gives users the option to use quicker and safer passkey logins.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Gets Disney+ Release Date, Festive Trailer With a Side of Bacon

    What’s the saying? “Bacon makes everything better”? The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will apparently put that to the test, as evidenced by the long-awaited trailer for the Disney+ original, which also now has a release date: Black Friday aka Nov. 25. First announced in December 2020 and written/directed by film franchise vet James […]

  • A store that sells Nothing will open in London this year

    Nothing is opening its first retail store in London in time for the holidays.

  • Twitter employees warn Musk mass layoffs would be 'reckless'

    Days before Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter could finally close, workers at the social company are warning that staff cuts would be “reckless.”

  • Ken Block's first electric Gymkhana features a one-of-a-kind Audi EV

    Ken Block has driven his first electric Gymkhana, and the centerpiece is a unique Audi EV.

  • Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations, showing the company’s search advertising juggernaut was not immune to a slowdown in the digital ad market. The shares fell more than 6%.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul

  • 20 New iOS 16.1 Features You Need to Know About

    Here we go again: Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 16.1, is here, bringing a host of tweaks and improvements to the operating just over a month after it launched. Once it hits your iPhone, you’ll be able to peruse Apple’s short list of the new features and changes, including the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities. However, Apple’s list is far from complete. While the changelog stands around eight features long, there are plenty more to discover. These are 20 new iOS 16.

  • Intel announces alliance for national security applications

    Intel Corp.'s semiconductor foundry business on Monday announced an alliance with industry partners to meet the design and production requirements of national security applications. Intel Foundry Systems launched its USMAG Alliance with other tech companies, including Siemens EDA, Synopsis and Intrinsic, according to a news release from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). “As the only U.S.-based foundry with leading-edge process capabilities, IFS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and galvanize the ecosystem to build a more resilient and secure supply chain for U.S. military, aerospace and government customers," Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said in the announcement.

  • Why teens are giving up their smartphones and joining the 'Luddite Club'

    One teen says that switching to a flip phone gave her more space to think creatively, more time to read, and better concentration.

  • Apple Raising Prices for Apple TV+, Music Services for the First Time

    Apple is hiking fees for the Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services for the first time. In the U.S., the cost of Apple TV+ for new and existing subscribers will increase to $6.99 per month. That’s a 40% increase from the original $4.99 per month, the price point it originally launched with in November […]

  • Best Early Black Friday Deals on Electronics

    CR's experts help you find the best bargains on TVs, laptops, headphones, and moreBy Consumer ReportsThe early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now ...

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • Here Are All The New Features In Apple's October Update For iPhones

    iOS 16.1 brings iCloud shared photo libraries, Clean Energy Charging, and... a "high-yield" savings account?View Entire Post ›