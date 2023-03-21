Google opens AI chatbot Bard to the public but warns not every response will be accurate

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Google is rolling out open access to the chatbot Bard, its answer to ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence computer program.

The search engine said the “early experiment” makes the generative AI chatbot available for people in the U.S. and Britain starting Tuesday, with more countries and languages to be added at a later date. The announcement was made in a Google blog post written with Bard’s assistance.

“We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” the Google blog post reads. The company said it will continue to improve the chatbot and add capabilities, such as going beyond text responses to other mediums like images, audio or video.

How to use Google's Bard

Instead of being incorporated directly into Google’s search engine, Bard can be found on its own website. Users can enter their prompts in a text box.

The AI tool was built as a complementary experience to Google Search. After Bard generates a response, a “Google it” button attached to the answer can open a new tab with a related search results page.

Google says Bard will often answer a prompt with a number of drafts, allowing users to pick the best starting point for their conversation with the chatbot.

This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

How Google Bard works

Much like Bing's chatbot, Bard is powered by a research large language model, which Google describes as a “prediction engine” that generates responses by selecting words it believes are likely to come next.

Google warned that this technology has faults, and has been shown to reflect biases and stereotypes or provide false information.

It's a common issue among chatbots. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in February said ChatGPT "has shortcomings around bias," and Microsoft in 2016 had to shut down a chatbot named Tay after it used racial slurs on Twitter.

Google said it is using human feedback to improve its system and has built in guardrails to try to keep interactions “helpful and on topic.”

“We'll learn alongside you as we go. With your feedback, Bard will keep getting better and better,” Google’s blog says.

Sign up instructions for Bard waitlist

The waitlist to sign up to try Bard is available at bard.google.com.

A ChatGPT alternative

Google's announcement follows the launch of San Francisco-based startup OpenAI's online chatbot ChatGPT in November. Earlier this year, Microsoft added a similar chatbot to its search engine Bing.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it would bring Bing Image Creator – a tool that uses AI to turn text prompts into images –  to the new AI-powered Bing and Edge preview. The technology is powered by an advanced version of the DALL-E model from OpenAI.

Dig deeper:

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter @bailey_schulz and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google launches open access to ChatGPT competitor Bard in US, UK

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft launches image-creation tool on Bing powered by OpenAI's tech

    The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post. At the center are Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google, touting AI features for their most popular products from spreadsheet software Excel to Gmail.

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    Google has flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers have accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro May Ditch Physical Volume and Mute Buttons

    We won’t know anything for sure about the iPhone 15 until it’s launched later this year, but we’re expecting big changes. We’ve already mentioned it in our iPhone 15 rumor roundup, but this year’s Pro models may ditch physical buttons for touch-based buttons that will introduce a kind of “taptic” feedback. Now, a new render is backing up that claim, but at least it’s assuring us that we’ll still have dedicated mute controls.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter now responds to all journalist requests with a single emoji

    It is unclear how long the emoji-response policy to journalists will be in place at Twitter.

  • Nvidia pairs with Oracle, other cloud providers to spread AI technology

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday unveiled new cloud computing services with Oracle Corp and others as it rolled out an array of new artificial intelligence technologies based around its chips and software. "The iPhone moment of AI has started," Huang said in the virtual keynote address at GTC, the company's annual conference for software developers, referring to how Apple Inc's smartphone set a new standard for the handheld device. Huang said Nvidia was working with Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc as well to widen accessibility to the massive systems with tens of thousands of chips like those used to develop fast-rising technologies such as the chatbot ChatGPT.

  • Samsung's expanded OLED TV lineup includes a new lower-priced series

    Samsung has widened its OLED TV range to include the more affordable S90C.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now

    Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more

    Tuesday’s top deals include several rare sales that you won’t find online very often. For example, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock … The post Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Today’s deals: $399 iPad 10, Philips Sonicare deals, $99 AirPods, APC battery backups, more

    We’re starting off the new week with some very impressive tech deals that our readers are going to love. Apple’s iPad 10 starts at $399 … The post Today’s deals: $399 iPad 10, Philips Sonicare deals, $99 AirPods, APC battery backups, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Chinese Dating App Does the Swiping for Singles to Find Love

    China’s new state-sponsored dating app, Palm Guixi, is something right out of the dystopia fiction handbook and is receiving mixed responses. The app was reportedly created to streamline the dating process for residents in Jiangxi by matching single users based on background data uploaded by the app itself.

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • Google Play suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over suspected malware

    Google's Play store has suspended Pinduoduo, a popular shopping app in China, citing the discovery of malware, just as its sibling app Temu has been climbing download charts in the US market. The Google Play page for Pinduoduo, the main app operated by PDD Holdings known for its cut-to-the-bone deals, was inaccessible as of Tuesday, while Temu remains available. Google said in a statement that it found malware in some versions of Pinduoduo available for download outside the Play store. Do you ha

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo After Finding Malware in Versions

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has suspended PDD Holdings Inc.’s main Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned versions of the software, dealing a blow to one of the country’s biggest online retailers.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan S

  • Microsoft Unveils New AI Infrastructure Plans, Powered by Nvidia

    Microsoft's infrastructure is a cut-and-paste business model, and semiconductor giant Nvidia can benefit greatly.

  • Samsung’s Frame TV Looks Like a Work of Art (and Is Up to $820 Off)

    The sleek 4K smart TV can display your favorite artwork in between streaming, and you can snag it on sale, if you hurry

  • Nvidia positions for quantum computing with new products

    Nvidia Corp, the computing company powering the bulk of artificial intelligence, is positioning itself as a key player in quantum computing with the launch of new software and hardware. On Tuesday at its developer conference GTC, Nvidia unveiled CUDA Quantum, a platform for building quantum algorithms using popular classical computer coding languages C++ and python. The program would help run the algorithm across quantum and classical computers depending on which system is most efficient in solving the problem.

  • What Is ChatGPT, and How Does It Make Money?

    ChatGPT is a chatbot capable of understanding context and providing natural, fluid dialogue responses to prompts and queries.

  • Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is $50 off right now

    If you've been holding out for a deal on the 2022 iPad Amazon now has them on sale at prices matching all-time lows.

  • T-Mobile Tuesdays gets new dining rewards and more this week

    One of the many ways T-Mobile has separated itself from the pack is with its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. As the name suggests, T-Mobile gives … The post T-Mobile Tuesdays gets new dining rewards and more this week appeared first on BGR.