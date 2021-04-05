Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

Google and Oracle have been battling in court for years over the claim that the Android mobile OS violates Oracle copyright. Back in 2019, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Google's appeal of a federal appeals court ruling that Android violated Oracle copyright by using unlicensed Java code, and today the Court has made a decision. The Supreme Court just ruled 6-2 in favor of Google, a decision that should overturn the earlier decision. 

The introduction to the decision says that "Google’s copying of the Java SE API, which included only those lines of code that were needed to allow programmers to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program, was a fair use of that material as a matter of law."

This back-and-forth has been ongoing for years. Originally, a jury found in Google's favor, saying its usage of the Java code was considered "fair use." But in 2018, the Federal Court of Appeals overturned that decision, ruling that Google did indeed violate Oracle's trademarks; that decision would have sent the case back to a California court to determine how much Google's parent company Alphabet would owe Oracle. But the Supreme Court decided to hear Google's appeal, and now it seems this might finally exhaust Oracle's avenues for getting compensation from this legal battle. The Supreme Court had previously decided against weighing in on the case, but that was back in 2015.  

We're reaching out to Google and Oracle for comment and will update this story if we hear anything. 

Recommended Stories

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • 'Loki' trailer previews a multi-dimensional, time-traveling adventure

    The MCU's god of mischief returns on June 11th on Disney+.

  • The latest Lego Star Wars game has been delayed indefinitely

    'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' has been delayed indefinitely — the second time the game has been pushed back.

  • Netflix, Apple and Disney were big winners at the SAG Awards

    Netflix, Apple and Disney+ were big winners at the SAG Awards, with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Ted Lasso' among the highlights.

  • Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists

    Amazon illegally retaliated against two former employees after it fired them for staging climate and workplace safety protests last year, according to federal labor regulators.

  • High court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle

    The Supreme Court sided Monday with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle over the internet company's creation of the Android operating system used on most smartphones worldwide. To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. Google had argued that what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress.

  • U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • Personal data for 533 million Facebook users leaks on the web

    A database of personal info for 533 million Facebook users has leaked on the web, including phone numbers.

  • Supreme Court vacates lower court decision that ruled Trump can't block Twitter followers

    The Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling that found former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking followers on Twitter, ordering the case to be dismissed as moot now that he is no longer in office.Between the lines: Though the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the case, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the "unprecedented" amount of control that Twitter and other digital platforms have over speech must be addressed in the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform, thus barring all Twitter users from interacting with his messages," wrote Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the court."Today’s digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors. Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.""We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms."The big picture: Trump's use of social media has forced judges to re-evaluate the rules of political communications in the digital era, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.Twitter sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in March, seeking to halt the Trump ally's investigation into the tech giant for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president." Twitter and a host of other social media platforms banned Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates

    Although Texas no longer requires people to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, customers do need them to enter De J. Lozada’s store. Lozada is also concerned about her 85-year-old father, who will return to his part-time job in the store this month. Eighteen states currently have no mask requirements, including some that have never made face coverings mandatory.

  • Climate change action during uneven recovery risks leaving low-income people behind

    A year ago, almost all of us were grappling with the unknowns of the pandemic. Today, some of us are doing just fine, while others are still reeling.Why it matters: This split-screen economy, called a K-shaped recovery, highlights the risk facing politicians, including President Biden, as they rally around bold climate action. If new climate laws aren’t inclusive of those less well off in America and around the world, they risk exacerbating inequality.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In a K-shaped recovery, the arm of the K represents higher income people who can work from home and shield themselves from the pandemic’s health and economic harm relatively easily. In fact, the wealth of those on the K’s arm has been growing over the past year as the stock market grew.The leg of the K is comprised of blue-collar workers, small business owners and the half of the U.S. population that isn't invested in the stock market.“Any change in the world is going to be harder on the people who are already exposed and vulnerable. So, the trick is to make sure they benefit, if not equitably, at least proportional to the benefits of the energy transition.”Carlos Martín, senior fellow at The Urban InstituteWhere it stands: Climate change is an especially dire threat to people on the K’s legs.Society’s efforts to transition to clean energy and the impacts of a warming world both disproportionately impact poorer people in America and abroad.Lower-income people spend a larger amount of their paychecks on heating, electricity and transportation. This is especially so in Black and Hispanic communities, where poverty rates are higher.Lower-income people are also less financially able to respond to or move away from places that climate change is making hotter, drier or more at risk of extreme weather.How it works: To tackle climate change, you must either make clean energy cheaper or fossil fuels more expensive — or both.Oil, natural gas and coal have been powering our economy for decades and make up 80% of our global energy consumption (a figure that’s barely budged in 30 years).They’re plentiful and made cheap by government subsides here and abroad. They’re also the main reason our planet is heating up.Therefore, any action we take to tackle climate change is, by default, going to raise energy costs — which means those who are least able to afford it will shoulder the brunt of those costs unless policymakers work to reduce the impact.For the past few decades, the U.S. government has primarily tackled climate change by subsidizing cleaner energy, which absorbs and eventually lowers technology costs while shielding consumers.The intrigue: The Biden administration is leading with that in its $2 trillion infrastructure push on Capitol Hill, with a large chunk of spending going toward climate and clean energy. Such an approach could shield consumers from higher costs.Several subsidy policies Congress is considering, forms of which are included in Biden’s package, could curb power-sector emissions up to 76% below 2005 levels by 2031, according to a recent analysis by research firm Rhodium Group.The “federal investment shifts the cost of decarbonization from ratepayers to the federal government, resulting in negligible changes in bills even when regulations add costs to the electric system,” states the report.Biden’s infrastructure plan seeks to shield lower-income people from the default regressivity of climate policy in numerous ways, but two of the biggest are through electric-car incentives and a new program called the Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator.The plan proposes investing $174 billion in electric cars and charging infrastructure, including giving consumers point-of-sale rebates (on top of expanded tax incentives) to buy American-made electric vehicles.This is key to attract lower-income buyers. Although the lifetime cost of owning an electric car may be lower than its gasoline counterpart, the sticker price remains higher, dissuading lower-income drivers, says Scott Hardman, a researcher at the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California Davis.The accelerator program would spend $27 billion in government money on mobilizing private investment into clean energy and retrofitting buildings with a “particular focus on disadvantaged communities that have not yet benefited from clean energy investments,” according to a White House fact sheet.Yes, but: Biden’s plan also includes a clean electricity standard that supports his goal of a carbon-free electricity sector in 14 years (natural gas and coal currently comprise nearly 60% of the mix).Standards, carbon taxes and regulations are by default regressive, hitting lower-income households harder than others unless explicit steps are taken to counteract that.Kevin Rennert, a fellow at think tank Resources For The Future, says although such a mandate in isolation could raise electricity costs, the additional spending included in the package could offset increases.What we’re watching: Biden’s electricity standard faces long odds against passing Congress, but at least some of his clean energy spending measures could muster congressional approval.Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How social media turns online arguments between teens into real-world violence

    Comments and livestreams can lead to physical fights, shootings and even death. Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January exposed the power of social media to influence real-world behavior and incite violence. But many adolescents, who spend more time on social media than all other age groups, have known this for years. “On social media, when you argue, something so small can turn into something so big so fast,” said Justin, a 17-year-old living in Hartford, Connecticut, during one of my research focus groups. (The participants’ names have been changed in this article to protect their identities.) For the last three years, I have studied how and why social media triggers and accelerates offline violence. In my research, conducted in partnership with Hartford-based peace initiative COMPASS Youth Collaborative, we interviewed dozens of young people aged 12-19 in 2018. Their responses made clear that social media is not a neutral communication platform. In other words, social media isn’t just mirroring conflicts happening in schools and on streets – it’s intensifying and triggering new conflicts. And for young people who live in disenfranchised urban neighborhoods, where firearms can be readily available, this dynamic can be deadly. Internet banging It can result in a phenomenon that researchers at Columbia University have coined “internet banging.” Distinct from cyberbullying, internet banging involves taunts, disses and arguments on social media between people in rival crews, cliques or gangs. These exchanges can include comments, images and videos that lead to physical fights, shootings and, in the worst cases, death. It is estimated that the typical U.S. teen uses screen media more than seven hours daily, with the average teenager daily using three different forms of social media. Films such as “The Social Dilemma” underscore that social media companies create addictive platforms by design, using features such as unlimited scrolling and push notifications to keep users endlessly engaged. According to the young people we interviewed, four social media features in particular escalate conflicts: comments, livestreaming, picture/video sharing and tagging. Comments and livestreams The feature most frequently implicated in social media conflicts, according to our research with adolescents, was comments. Roughly 80% of the incidents they described involved comments, which allow social media users to respond publicly to content posted by others. Taylor, 17, described how comments allow people outside her friend group to “hype up” online conflicts: “On Facebook if I have an argument, it would be mostly the outsiders that’ll be hypin’ us up … ‘Cause the argument could have been done, but you got outsiders being like, 'Oh, she gonna beat you up.’” Meanwhile, livestreaming can quickly attract a large audience to watch conflict unfold in real time. Nearly a quarter of focus group participants implicated Facebook Live, for example, as a feature that escalates conflict. Brianna, 17, shared an example in which her cousin told another girl to come to her house to fight on Facebook Live. “But mind you, if you got like 5,000 friends on Facebook, half of them watching … And most of them live probably in the area you live in. You got some people that’ll be like, ‘Oh, don’t fight.’ But in the majority, everybody would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, fight.’” She went on to describe how three Facebook “friends” who were watching the livestream pulled up in cars in front of the house with cameras, ready to record and then post any fight. Strategies to stop violence Adolescents tend to define themselves through peer groups and are highly attuned to slights to their reputation. This makes it difficult to resolve social media conflicts peacefully. But the young people we spoke with are highly aware of how social media shapes the nature and intensity of conflicts. A key finding of our work is that young people often try to avoid violence resulting from social media. Those in our study discussed four approaches to do so: avoidance, deescalation, reaching out for help and bystander intervention. Avoidance involves exercising self-control to avoid conflict in the first place. As 17-year-old Diamond explained, “If I’m scrolling and I see something and I feel like I got to comment, I’ll go [to] comment and I’ll be like, ‘Hold up, wait, no.’ And I just start deleting it and tell myself … ‘No, mind my business.’” Reaching out for support involves turning to peers, family or teachers for help. “When I see conflict, I screenshot it and send it to my friends in our group chat and laugh about it,” said Brianna, 16. But there’s a risk in this strategy, Brianna noted: “You could screenshot something on Snapchat, and it’ll tell the person that you screenshot it and they’ll be like, ‘Why are you screenshotting my stuff?’” The deescalation strategy involves attempts by those involved to slow down a social media conflict as it happens. However, participants could not recount an example of this strategy working, given the intense pressure they experience from social media comments to protect one’s reputation. They emphasized the bystander intervention strategy was most effective offline, away from the presence of an online audience. A friend might start a conversation offline with an involved friend to help strategize how to avoid future violence. Intervening online is often risky, according to participants, because the intervener can become a new target, ultimately making the conflict even bigger. Peer pressure goes viral Young people are all too aware that the number of comments a post garners, or how many people are watching a livestream, can make it extremely difficult to pull out of a conflict once it starts. Jasmine, a 15-year-old, shared, “On Facebook, there be so many comments, so many shares and I feel like the other person would feel like they would be a punk if they didn’t step, so they step even though they probably, deep down, really don’t want to step.” There is a growing consensus across both major U.S. political parties that the large technology companies behind social media apps need to be more tightly regulated. Much of the concern has focused on the dangers of unregulated free speech. But from the vantage point of the adolescents we spoke with in Hartford, conflict that occurs on social media is also a public health threat. They described multiple experiences of going online without the intention to fight, and getting pulled into an online conflict that ended up in gun violence. Many young people are improvising strategies to avoid social media conflict. I believe parents, teachers, policymakers and social media engineers ought to listen closely to what they are saying.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Caitlin Elsaesser, University of Connecticut. Read more:If Big Tech has the will, here are ways research shows self-regulation can workWhen gang violence goes viral Caitlin Elsaesser receives funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • African American COVID-19 vaccinations highest in Mississippi

    Despite figures reported by CNN earlier this year, revealing that Black and Latino Americans were receiving far fewer COVID-19 vaccinations than white Americans, Mississippi is turning the corner and leading the nation in vaccination rates among African Americans, per a report by The Daily Mississippian. “Mississippi appears to be first in the nation to reach vaccine parity for African Americans receiving Covid vaccinations,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs recently tweeted.

  • Daniel Kaluuya Jokes on SNL About the Royal Family After Meghan Markle's Shocking Claim

    Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya joked about the U.K. royal family's racism scandal in his Saturday Night Live monologue. Watch clips from the episode.

  • Education Through the Pandemic: From a Four-Fold Increase in F Grades in Connecticut to Expanding Mental Health Services For Colorado’s Students, 8 Ways States Are Confronting COVID-19

    This update on the COVID Slide collects and shares news updates from the district, state, and national levels as all stakeholders continue to work on developing safe, innovative plans to resume schooling and address learning loss. It’s an offshoot of the Collaborative for Student Success’ COVID Slide Quick Sheet newsletter, which you can sign up […]

  • 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank at N.J. Campground in 'Devastating Accident'

    Officials in Cape May County said an investigation does not reveal any signs of foul play, and that it appears to be a "tragic" accident

  • Samsung's Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro come in a snapback-shaped case

    Samsung is doing some co-branding with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbud products, while buffing up its eco-friendly bonafides.

  • Supreme Court dismisses as moot case questioning Donald Trump's blocking of critics on Twitter

    Trump's electoral defeat and being permanently banned by Twitter rendered the First Amendment case moot, the Supreme Court said.

  • A Minor Grace of the Cross and Easter

    ‘You are the king of the Jews?” says Pilate to Jesus. The Roman governor addressing the Jewish street preacher is being sarcastic, or so the context of their exchange in the Gospel of John gives us reason to think. The question mark (it looks like a semicolon) in Greek manuscripts tells us that Pilate speaks the sentence in a certain cadence, to make it sound interrogative, but we might infer that much, too, from the context. Which syllables does he stress? We don’t know. Let’s try some possibilities. “You are the king of the Jews?” “You are the king of the Jews?” “You are the king? Of the Jews?” Jesus is not yet bloodied and beaten by the Roman soldiers, but he probably looks bedraggled. He has come off an all-nighter spent in dread. He sweated something like blood. Did the posse who arrested him, outdoors, on a hillside outside the city walls, ask him whether he wanted to shower and change clothes before his arraignment at the praetorium? Ha. “You are the king?” As for that part about “the Jews”: It’s a translation of a plural form of the Greek word Ioudaios, which can have one or more of several related meanings that, again, depend on the context: a member of Judah, one of the twelve tribes of Israel; a person who is assumed to be descended from any of the twelve sons of Israel and therefore to belong to the ethnic community that, though geographically dispersed, looks to a single location, Jerusalem, as its spiritual and cultural capital; a Judean, a resident of Judea, territory that includes and surrounds Jerusalem and roughly corresponds to what was the southern kingdom that split from the northern kingdom, Israel, after the death of Solomon. The second meaning in that list comes closest to the common, everyday definition of the English words “Jew” and “Jewish” in our day. Modern readers of the New Testament tend to be less mindful of the third meaning, “Judean.” It’s based on geography and would make more sense in many instances in which translators write “Jews.” Take John 7:1, a striking example. There we read that Jesus decides to preach on his home turf in Galilee for the time being, not down south in Judea, as Judeans have designs on his life. Here’s how the verse is rendered in the King James Version: “After these things Jesus walked in Galilee; for he would not walk in Jewry, because the Jews sought to kill him.” “Jewry”? Tension that boils over to become overt hostility between Jesus and, as the translators write, “the Jews” pervades the Gospel of John. The strife described there is real, but that identification of Jesus’s antagonists seems baffling — he is, after all, as Jewish as they are, in our modern understanding of the word. The key is to remember that he’s a Galilean, not a Judean, and therefore not Ioudaios, or “Jewish,” in the geographical sense, although in the ethnic and religious senses of the term he is. (He is Judean by birth, in Bethlehem, and is descended from Judah, as readers of the gospels know, but evidently most of his contemporaries don’t.) Moreover, in John we find the name “Israel” in many references to what modern readers understand by the term “Jewish,” which relates to a religion and an ethnicity encompassing more than members of one tribe and more than residents of one region. In John we read that the crowd in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday greets Jesus with shouts of “Blessed is the king of Israel,” not “of Judea.” The geographical difference between Judea and Galilee entailed a world of social discord, religious quarrels, and political conflict. In the eyes of Judeans, Galilee was the hinterland, from which a trip to the Temple usually took several days. Galileans were suspected of being loose in their religious practice, prone to assimilate into the gentile culture of the Hellenized towns that dotted their district. “You are the king of the Judeans?” is what the crowd standing outside would have heard had they been privy to the exchange between Pilate and Jesus. Is it what Pilate meant? He used the term Ioudaioi but implied the broad sense of it, to mean approximately what we mean by “Jewish”: “Your own people,” he tells Jesus, “have delivered you to me.” So not in every instance would we gain a more accurate picture by substituting “Judean” where we find “Jews” or “Jewish” in translations of the New Testament. Given that we’ve been so seriously misled by older translations in which almost no instance of Ioudaioi is rendered as “Judeans,” the temptation to err in the opposite direction is great. Scholars and translators who succumb to it can be forgiven. We should never stop trying to refine our understanding of Jesus’s ministry in light of the conflict as well as of the common bonds between south and north, between Judea and Galilee. We might think of it as a narcissism of small differences, or sibling rivalry. Throughout his ministry, bad blood between north and south provides much of the subtext of the disputes between Jesus and his critics. Quick-witted and sharp-tongued, he wins his battles of words with them, as a rule, until now, the hour of his trial and execution. The Father, his power source, has begun to withdraw. Fencing with Pilate, Jesus demonstrates his signature mental agility one last time. He turns Pilate’s question “Therefore you are a king?” sideways, ignoring the interrogative tone of voice and answering the literal meaning of the sentence. “You say that I’m a king,” Jesus notes. Touché. From that point to his death a few hours later, his rhetorical strength continues to recede and abandon him, like air leaking from a balloon. Silence forms a large part of his response to the insults, verbal and physical, that add up to a spectacular public humiliation, by now the most famous in recorded history. It’s a convention, when meditating on the mystery of the cross, to dwell on the question of guilt — ours. Jesus assumed our sins, taking them off our shoulders, and off our souls, so that we might pass God’s judgment: I leave it to others to decide whether that understanding of atonement is sound theology. What comes to mind more than guilt when I think on the crucifixion is the shame. Anyone who lives long enough has been accused of offenses that he didn’t commit. He finds himself as well to be in general misunderstood and misrepresented, a victim of bad translations. Friends and strangers hear him express a thought that’s new to them, and in their impatience they translate it into one that they’re familiar with but that’s not quite what he means. He would explain himself, but when you’re explaining you’re losing, or written off as having already lost, so he bites his tongue and carries a burden of resentment with him to the grave. No one ever knew him, or knew him well enough, though many assumed that they did, compounding his loneliness. Let him find comfort in the knowledge that he’s in company better than himself. Jesus suffered something similar throughout his short life. On Calvary, it was taken to a new level. Pilate, in what could be read as a twisted proclamation of contempt for Jesus as well as for the Temple establishment and the local population, orders a sign to be affixed to the cross: “Jesus of Nazareth, king of the Judeans.” That’s how people in Jerusalem would have read it. Nazareth is a town in Galilee. Jesus rose from the tomb, lingered for a few weeks, and then left but not before promising to return, vindicated and victorious. You who believe that you are destined for a parallel fate are destined for a parallel fate. The faith is both too deep and too exalted to be comprehended. By comparison, the consolation of Jesus’s companionship in the pit of shame, whether we stumbled into it through our fault or, like Joseph, were cast into it by jealous rivals, is a minor grace, but I’ll take it.

  • Rapper DMX reported in grave condition in New York hospital

    Popular rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known to his fans by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, was reported in grave condition Saturday in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by an apparent drug overdose, according to the celebrity publications TMZ and Billboard. The publications reported that Simmons, 50, who has had a public history of substance abuse, was rushed to a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home about 11 p.m. Friday.