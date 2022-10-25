Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates

Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates
2
Julia Love
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- After reporting earnings and revenue that missed expectations, Google parent Alphabet Inc. said on Tuesday it would slow hiring and control expenses, signaling that it was girding for tough times ahead as the economy falters.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Google’s advertising juggernaut, which had largely dodged the digital-ad slowdown that hit rivals earlier this year, is no longer immune. Alphabet said third-quarter sales, excluding payments to distribution partners, were $57.27 billion. That compared with the average analyst projection for $58.18 billion.

Net income was $1.06 per share, less than Wall Street’s estimates for $1.25 per share. Shares fell more than 6% in post-market trading.

As spiraling inflation crimps growth in digital advertising, Google and competitors such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Snap Inc.’s Snapchat are fighting for smaller budgets. Last week, Snap reported its slowest quarterly sales growth ever, which sent its stock plunging and dragged down Alphabet’s shares too. Google’s search business, which is more insulated from economic swings than social media ads, has begun to show signs of weakness.

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said the company was “focused on moderating operating expense growth.” Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, meanwhile, said she expected headcount additions to fall by more than half in the fourth quarter compared with the previous period.

“As we plan for 2023, we’ll continue to make important trade-offs where needed,” Pichai said. “Throughout Google’s history, periods of dedicated focus have enabled us to emerge strongly.”

Shares fell as low as $96.71, after closing at $104.48 in New York.

There were disappointing results across Alphabet’s sprawling portfolio. Search and other related businesses, the company’s financial engine, generated third-quarter sales of $39.54 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said some advertisers have begun to trim spending.

Google’s YouTube missed the mark by an even wider margin, reporting ad sales of $7.07 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.47 billion.

YouTube, which also fell short of expectations in the second quarter, is locked in a fierce battle for advertising budgets and users’ attention with ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok. YouTube released a short-form video platform called Shorts to counter the popularity of TikTok, but analysts say the company still has ground to make up.

“Google needs to salvage stronger growth from YouTube to keep its head above the water,” said Evelyn Mitchell, an analyst with Insider Intelligence. “Being wholly reliant on how search performs, that’s not a good place to be.”

One bright spot was Google’s closely watched cloud offering, which lost $699 million, better than analysts’ projections for a loss of $814.25 million. The unit has yet to turn a profit, and Google is a distant third in the cloud market, trailing Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Yet the cloud business is nonetheless viewed as one of the company’s best bets for growth as the core search business matures.

Alphabet’s Other Bets -- a collection of nascent companies that includes self-driving car company Waymo and life sciences unit Verily -- saw $209 million in revenue on losses of $1.61 billion. In September, Verily, which has experimented with diabetes-detecting contact lenses and launched Covid-19 testing programs, said it raised $1 billion in new investments led by its parent company.

While Google has taken steps to control costs during the economic downturn, it will take time for the company to see the benefits, said Tejas Dessai, a research analyst at Global X ETFs.

“It’s a big company -- it will take some time to trim fat,” he said.

--With assistance from Mark Bergen.

(Updates with CEO quote in the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Google shares drop as YouTube suffers first ever fall in advertising sales

    Google’s parent company suffered a sharp fall in its share price after revealing the first ever decline in advertising revenues at its YouTube video streaming service.

  • Yellen Respects Japan’s Intervention Non-Disclosure, Kanda Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Tokyo’s decision not to disclose whether it has intervened in foreign exchange markets, according to Japan’s top currency official.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old One

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • UPDATE 2-Microsoft taps cloud strength to beat revenue estimates

    UPDATE 2-Microsoft taps cloud strength to beat revenue estimates

  • EU ministers delay for a month decision on more energy unity

    European Union nations on Tuesday gave themselves yet another month to overcome deep differences on groundbreaking measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis. Such initiatives are also necessary for the bloc to maintain a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine. EU nations have seen such a crisis coming straight at them almost from the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Oil Slips as Industry Report Points to Jump in US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as an industry report pointed to a rise in US crude stockpiles and investors fretted about weaker demand amid slowing growth. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsWest Texas Intermed

  • Bolsonaro Stalls in Polls After Ally Clashes With Police

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s momentum in opinion polls seemed to stall after a series of blunders and incidents over the past few days, including the arrest of one of his most outspoken supporters -- an episode that turned violent and shook Brazilians ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -15.20% and 1.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Spotify’s Loss Was Wider Than Expected. The CEO Talks U.S. Price Increase.

    Spotify closed the third quarter with 4.7 million podcasts, with the number of users engaging with podcasts growing “substantial double digits” from 2021.

  • Google: 'The economic downturn is impacting ad spending overall,' analyst says

    Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst Ali Mogharabi joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess Google's earnings report, looking at digital advertising spending and revenues from YouTube and cloud services.

  • Mobileye Global Prices IPO Above Range to Raise $861 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobileye Global Inc., the self-driving technology company owned by Intel Corp., priced one of the biggest US initial public offerings of the year above its marketed range to raise $861 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twi

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Are

  • Chipotle earnings: 'May be time to call the bottom on restaurant margins,' analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chipotle's latest earnings miss alongside a revenue miss, the restaurant chain's sales growth, pricing trends on menu items, and growth forecasts for store expansions.

  • YouTube Ad Revenue Drops 1.9% in Q3, Alphabet Misses Wall Street Expectations

    A pullback in ad spending cramped YouTube’s revenue for the third quarter of 2022, with Google’s video platform notching $7.07 billion in ad sales — a decline of 1.9%, falling well short of Wall Street forecasts and representing its first year-over-year drop in at least two years. Overall, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also came in […]

  • Why Snap Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying for the second day in a row as hopes for a "Fed pivot" swept the market and as investors seemed to view the social media stock as oversold after it plunged last week on a disappointing earnings report. The news should support a slowing of the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes, which has come to be known as the Fed pivot. While Snap doesn't have any exposure to the real estate market, rising interest rates have been a headwind for unprofitable growth stocks like Snap, so it would be good news for the company if the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates ended sooner rather than later.

  • Microsoft Tops Profit Estimates Even as Strong Dollar Hurts Sales Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. posted its weakest quarterly revenue growth in five years, throttled by the surging U.S. dollar and a slump in sales of Windows software to personal-computer makers. Shares slipped in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Cov

  • Microsoft’s Profits Hurt by European Energy Crisis, CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising energy prices in Europe are eroding profitability at Microsoft Corp., which is paying more to deliver cloud-computing services to customers in the region, the software giant’s chief financial officer said.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covi

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Twitter Shares Near Offer Price as Deadline Looms

    After a wild ride, investors believe Elon Musk will complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday.

  • Tech Stocks’ Big Day Tarnished as Microsoft, Alphabet Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- In a swift reversal of fortunes, tech stocks slumped in post-market trading Tuesday after some of the industry’s biggest names reported disappointing results.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsGoo