Google suspends all ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City
Paresh Dave
·1 min read

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners.

The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

Google earlier had banned Russian state-funded media from buying or selling ads through its technology. It also had invoked its sensitive events policy, which bars marketing that seeks to take advantage of the war, with an exception for protest or anti-war ads.

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Monday ordered Google to stop showing ads that contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

On Thursday, the regulator told Google to stop showing YouTube ads with “false political information” about Ukraine that aimed "to misinform the Russian audience” about current events, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Moscow in the past has fined or restricted access to services that ignore its demands.

Google last year paid more than 32 million roubles in fines over content violations.

The SPARK business database showed last year that Google's turnover in Russia in 2020 was 85.5 billion roubles ($790 million).

($1 = 106.01 roubles)

($1 = 107.9990 roubles)

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Sandra Maler and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Google mandates workers back to Silicon Valley, other offices from April 4

    Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID-19 concerns. An internal email on Wednesday seen by Reuters told employees in the San Francisco Bay Area that "advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases we continue to see and the improved safety measures we have implemented ... now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week." Google joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office.

  • Top 4 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Buying in March

    The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile, but 2022 has been the Wild West. Between fears of rising interest rates, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risk assets in general...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Swiss City of Lugano to Make Bitcoin and Tether 'De Facto' Legal Tender

    The announcement was made this afternoon at Lugano's Plan B event.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Counter-trend Rally Still on Track?

    The cryptocurrency will need to hold $41425 to allow for more upside, as a break below $40K from current levels can still provide fuel for a drop to $28100-31760 before a more meaningful rally kicks in.

  • Evmos Looks to Jump-Start Ethereum–Cosmos Interoperability With Airdrop, Mainnet Launch

    On Wednesday, Evmos announced the launch of its namesake plan to merge the best of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with the Cosmos-based Inter‑Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. Evmos had been slated for a Feb. 28 launch, but was delayed “to guarantee a smooth launch.” EVM-compatible environments are popular among developers on alternative layer 1 blockchains because they allow teams to easily port over implementations of protocols that are already running on Ethereum.

  • Google Tells Employees to Return to Offices Starting in April

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is asking employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work in their offices three days a week starting in April, marking its first return to campuses since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians

  • 4 Top Web 3 Tokens to Watch

    If NFTs and cryptocurrency were the buzzwords for 2021, then 2022 may turn out to be the year of Web 3. Rather than big companies acting as intermediaries when we surf the web or post on social media, Web 3 puts individuals in the driving seat. It might be spent surfing the net, contributing to communities on social media, playing games, or a myriad of other activities.

  • Live dashboard tracks real-time Ukrainian crypto donations as they soar to $40 million

    Dashboard tracking the giving says nearly 74,000 people have donated to the cause.

  • Nvidia Data Hackers Demand Removal of Crypto Mining Limits

    The hackers identified to be South American have held proprietary information and have threatened to release it unless Nvidia fulfills their demands.

  • Biden administration considering sanctions on Russia’s internet access, congressman says

    A Democratic congressman is pushing for curtailing Russia's access to the internet, saying that in recent days he has discussed that action against Vladimir Putin's country with senior members of the Biden administration.

  • Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake -- Which Is Better?

    Enter proof of work and proof of stake. In both proof of work and proof of stake, the verification process involves many computer nodes. In proof of work, nodes compete for the opportunity to verify data by trying to solve complex mathematical puzzles.

  • How to block hackers from stealing your passwords

    Keep your sign-in codes safe and never click on that “forgot password” button again.

  • Google Has News That May Spark a Debate Among Its Workers

    Covid variants -- delta and then later omicron -- both played spoil sport and kept workers scattered and some burnt out with coronavirus fatigue. Tech giant Google on Wednesday reportedly told staffers in its U.S. offices, including its Mountain View California-based headquarters, to return to the office next month, starting April 4. "Our hybrid model balances the best of being together in person and being anywhere—where teams can intentionally come together to collaborate and connect in the office, and spend the other days working from wherever best suits their needs," Google Vice President of Global Benefits John Casey told employees as reported by the Journal.

  • Army of cyber hackers rise up to back Ukraine

    An army of volunteer hackers is rising up in cyberspace to defend Ukraine, though internet specialists are calling on geeks and other "hacktivists" to stay out of a potentially very dangerous computer war.

  • Apple, Nike and Google join brands limiting services

    Customers won't be able to use Apple Pay, while sportswear firm Nike is no longer taking online orders.

  • Ukraine cyber group to strike at Russia's critical infrastructure

    A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group is planning to strike back against Russia, targeting the country's critical infrastructure amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry asked the group, led by cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev, to use its cyber capabilities to disrupt railways and electrical grids and stanch the flow of weapons flowing from Russia, according to Reuters. Aushev told Reuters on Monday that they will do...

  • This is How Ukraine’s ‘Peaceful World’ Airdrop was Exposed by Analysts

    After the ‘Peaceful World’ crypto token project spoofed Ukraine’s much-anticipated airdrop, the government decided to ditch airdrops and go for NFTs.

  • Snapchat pauses ads in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

    It's also halting ad sales in Russia and Belarus.

  • Russian air space closure means millions in extra costs -Lufthansa CEO

    Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said routing flights to avoid Russian air space will increase costs for the German flagship carrier by a single-digit million-euro amount per month. "Some long-haul planes are now up to 15 hours in the air to reach countries like China, Japan, South Korea," said Spohr during a call with journalists on Thursday. He said higher fuel costs would be partly offset by ceased royalties to Russia for overflights and that some passenger flights to Asia were worth operating due to cargo capacity.