Google pausing 'vast majority' of business in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Paul Best
·1 min read

Google said Thursday that it is now pausing the "vast majority" of commercial activities in Russia after announcing last week that Google ads would be suspended in the country over Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russians will no longer be able to sign up for Google Cloud, use Google's payment services, or monetize YouTube channels from views that originate in the country.

Google has already removed RT and Sputnik from Google Play, but said Thursday it will remove other apps by Russian state-funded media.

Several other tech companies have joined the corporate exodus from Russia in recent weeks.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Amazon said Tuesday that it is no longer allowing sign-ups for Amazon Web Services in Russia, shutting off prime video in the country, and suspending retail shipments there.

Microsoft paused all new product and service sales in Russia last week as the company's president condemned the "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia."

Apple took steps to limit its payment service and paused all product sales in Russia last week. Queues for the metro in Moscow were reportedly backed up as Russians could no longer use Apple Pay to swipe into train stations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Several tech companies are also pitching in to help Ukrainians who are fleeing Russia's invasion. Microsoft is helping cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks, while Google is sending out rapid air raid alerts to Android phones in Ukraine.

More than 300 companies across various industries, including energy, food, agriculture, and transportation, have withdrawn from Russia in recent weeks, according to a running list managed by Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris Calls For Putin War Crimes Probe

    Vice President Kamala Harris made perhaps the strongest condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asserting that he should be investigated for war crimes after Russia apparently bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukraine.

  • Is Shiba Inu Going to Make You Richer?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of all time, soaring more than 41,016,168% since late 2020. In addition, Shiba Inu developers have made strides to improve the cryptocurrency, even announcing that it will be involved in the metaverse. Is Shiba Inu going to make a comeback?

  • Top 4 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Buying in March

    The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile, but 2022 has been the Wild West. Between fears of rising interest rates, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risk assets in general...

  • Bitcoin and ETH Rally Takes Break, Why WAVES Surge Isn’t Over Yet

    Bitcoin price rallied above $42,000, Ethereum’s ether faced sellers above $2,750, and WAVES could extend surge towards the $30 level.

  • Russians flock to VPNs to evade internet blockade

    Data: Top10VPN; Note: Most recent spikes shown for countries with multiple events; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Tools to sidestep internet restrictions have surged in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the government's decision to block some social media services, including Facebook.Why it matters: Finding ways around Russia's internet blockade could enable its citizens to stay connected to the rest of the world and gather information from sources beyond state-owned outlets.Get market news

  • Groups warn Biden administration on cutting off Russian Internet

    A broad coalition of civil society groups is making the case that, as odious as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is, its citizens should not be deprived of basic internet access.Why it matters: The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions on Russia and at least two internet providers have already cut off service to the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: In a letter to the White House, the groups argue that the U.S. and other actors should "

  • Tesla will pay conscripted Ukrainian employees up to 3 months - CNBC

    After three months, the company will re-assess the impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis to decide what more will be needed, the report said, adding that the email did not make it clear if the pay benefit would be extended to North America and elsewhere. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The CNBC report said Tesla in its email praised its employees for helping Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX bring Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.

  • The Middle East Blockchain Ecosystem "Crypto Oasis" is Expected to Reach 1000+ Organisations Target by Q2 2022

    Innovation and disruption ignites surge within the Blockchain industry, and the local regulators are supporting the progress. Key Highlights:The epicenter of the ecosystem - DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center) - hosts now more than 230 Blockchain-specific organisationsThe entire Crypto Oasis aspires to see more than 1,000 Blockchain organisations in its ecosystem by the Q2 2022Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Middle Eastern Blockchain Ecosystem Crypto Oasis anti

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Coinbase All Popped Today

    The White House released an executive order about digital assets and it's the kind of positive news investors were waiting for.

  • Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

    The two wireless carriers are looking to add millions of home internet subscribers over the next four years.

  • Stephen Miller Is Still on His Parents’ Cell Phone Plan, Jan. 6 Lawsuit Reveals

    The former Trump adviser acknowledged that the phone records the Jan. 6 committee is seeking are tied to a T-Mobile family plan

  • Ethereum Transaction Fees Hit 6-Month Low

    While U.S. consumers are feeling pain at the pump to gas up their cars, cryptocurrency traders are feeling relief as Ethereum (ETH) "gas" fees per transaction are at their lowest levels in months. Every time an operation occurs on Ethereum's network, a transaction fee -- also known as a gas fee to help speed the transaction along -- is incurred. Based on the complexity of the transaction and how quickly the user wants the transaction settled, the gas fee changes.

  • China hacked at least six state governments in last year, cyber firm says

    China hacked at least six state governments in the U.S. in the past year, Mandiant, a private security firm, said in a report Tuesday.The hacking group, APT41, is believed to have worked with China to hack the six state governments, exploiting unknown vulnerabilities in the governments' systems, The Associated Press reported.One vulnerability that was present in 18 states' animal health management agencies was an unknown flawed commercial web...

  • Amazon suspends shipments and Prime Video access in Russia

    The company announced today that it will suspend shipments of products in Russia and Belarus, as well as halt access to Prime Video in Russia.

  • Sarasota information technology firm acquired

    SouthTech, an information technology services provider in southwest Florida, was acquired.

  • Your turn: How consumers can take back control

    Your turn: How consumers can take back control

  • Public will boycott crypto firms serving Russians: Ukraine minister

    Cryptocurrency exchanges will face public backlash if they continue to operate in Russia, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine deputy minister of digital transformation, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, reiterating his call for a blanket ban on Russian crypto traders. See related article: Coinbase blocks 25,000 Russian crypto wallet addresses Fast facts “Private business decides […]

  • Spectrum doubled internet speeds in these 37 US cities

    This week, Charter Communications announced an upgrading to the starting speeds of its Spectrum internet service in 37 more US cities. Going forward, the base Spectrum Internet plan will feature speeds of up to 200 Mbps. That’ll be double the previous cap of 100 Mbps. Additionally, Charter will continue to offer the Internet Ultra plan … The post Spectrum doubled internet speeds in these 37 US cities appeared first on BGR.

  • Kava Deploys Ethereum Developer Support on Testnet

    EVM support on Kava will allow Ethereum developers to deploy dapps to Cosmos, which has been steadily gained popularity among users.

  • Uber Eats now lets you split the bill

    Uber Eats now lets you split the bill, and you can set a deadline for group orders to get everyone's choices in time.