Use Google Photos? Unlimited storage goes away on June 1. Here are your other options

Big changes are coming soon to users of Google Photos.

On June 1, the service will drop unlimited storage for photos and videos. All uploads you add after June 1 will count toward the free 15GB offered to every account.

But don't rush to move your photos just yet: Current photos and videos already on Google Photos or added before June 1 will not count toward the 15GB limit.

The storage is not only for Photos, though. It's shared among multiple Google services including Drive and Gmail.

You'll get personalized estimates of how much storage you have left, and Google will add a tool to Photos to help you more easily manage images or videos to free up space.

Once you go beyond 15GB, you'll have to pay up. The tech giant's Google One plans start at $1.99 a month for 100GB, or you can pay $2.99 a month for 200GB. There's also a 2TB plan for $9.99 monthly.

If this is all too much and you'd rather change services, you have several options, both in the cloud and offline.

Google Photos update

Amazon Photos

Price: Available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. It also includes access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and free shipping on countless items.

What do you get? Amazon says you get unlimited photo storage at full resolution, as well as 5GB of space for video. If you need more space for videos, users can choose plans starting at $1.99 a month for 100GB. You can also have the service automatically back up photos or videos.

Apple's iCloud

Price: Free for 5GB, with plans starting at $0.99 a month for 50GB. Users can go all the way up to 2TB for $9.99 a month.

What do you get? When enabled, it will automatically sync every photo and video you take to cloud storage. They're also accessible across multiple devices.

Dropbox

Price: You get 2GB for free with your account, or choose an individual plan with 2TB of storage for $11.99 a month (you can also subscribe annually, which saves you a few bucks). Dropbox also offers family plans for up to six people at $19.99 a month.

What do you get? You can store and back up photos either through mobile or desktop using the Dropbox app. It also supports automatic sync from your smartphone. You can also created shared links to pass along photos to loved ones or friends.

Microsoft

Price: You can get a basic 5GB for free, or 100GB for $1.99 a month. If you sign up for Microsoft 365, you can get a 1TB for $6.99 a month ($69.99 a year). There's also a family plan for $9.99 a month ($99.99 a year), that provides 1TB each for up to six people.

What do you get? You can automatically save photos from your camera roll to OneDrive using the company's mobile app. The 365 subscription also comes with access to productivity tools such as Word and Excel.

Verizon

Price: If you are a FiOS or wireless customer, plans start at $5.99 a month for 600GB, or you can pay $19.99 a month for unlimited storage.

What do you get? It depends on the plan. If you get the entry level plan at $5.99, it's only for one user. If you spend more, you get access for up to five people. It also offers shared storage and backups for photos or videos on both your phone and computer. It also supports PIN-protected private folders.

What about offline options?

If you prefer a hardware solution instead of the cloud, there are a variety of drives you can choose to keep your photos stored. For example, on iPhones, SanDisk offers a flash drive with Lightning connector to allow you to easily move photos between your smartphone and computer. There are also a variety of external hard drives that allow you to back up photos you have imported from your phone to the computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Use Google Photos? Unlimited storage ends on June 1