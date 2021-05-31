Google Photos unlimited storage for photos and videos goes away starting Tuesday; accounts to have 15GB limit

A big perk of Google Photos goes away Tuesday: Unlimited storage for photos and videos.

Google gave advance notice of the change and announced six months ago in November that it was updating its popular photo app’s storage policy for high-quality photos and video effective June 1, 2021.

But there's not a rush to move your memories as current photos and videos already on the service or added before the June 1 date will not count toward the 15GB limit.

Any uploads after Tuesday will now count toward the 15GB of storage available with every Google account. The storage available on all Google accounts is shared between Photos, Gmail and Google Drive.

Google says it will give users personalized estimates of how much storage they have left, and will add a "new free tool in the Photos app to easily manage your backed up photos and videos."

"This tool will help you review the memories you want to keep while also surfacing shots you might prefer to delete, like dark or blurry photos or large videos," said Shimrit Ben-Yair, vice president of Google Photos, in a November blog post.

Once you go beyond 15GB, you'll have to pay for more storage. You can expand your storage with the tech giant's Google One plans that start at $1.99 a month for 100GB, or pay $2.99 a month for 200GB. There's also a 2TB plan for $9.99 monthly.

The plans include "additional member benefits like access to Google experts, shared family plans and more," the company said.

Photo storage alternatives

If you're looking to change photo services, here are some other options, both in the cloud and offline.

Amazon Photos

Price: Available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. It also includes access to Prime Video, Amazon Music and free shipping on countless items.

What do you get? Amazon says you get unlimited photo storage at full resolution, as well as 5GB of space for video. If you need more space for videos, users can choose plans starting at $1.99 a month for 100GB. You can also have the service automatically back up photos or videos.

Apple's iCloud

Price: Free for 5GB, with plans starting at $0.99 a month for 50GB. Users can go all the way up to 2TB for $9.99 a month.

What do you get? When enabled, it will automatically sync every photo and video you take to cloud storage. They're also accessible across multiple devices.

Dropbox

Price: You get 2GB for free with your account, or choose an individual plan with 2TB of storage for $11.99 a month (you can also subscribe annually, which saves you a few bucks). Dropbox also offers family plans for up to six people at $19.99 a month.

What do you get? You can store and back up photos either through mobile or desktop using the Dropbox app. It also supports automatic sync from your smartphone. You can also created shared links to pass along photos to loved ones or friends.

Microsoft

Price: You can get a basic 5GB for free, or 100GB for $1.99 a month. If you sign up for Microsoft 365, you can get a 1TB for $6.99 a month ($69.99 a year). There's also a family plan for $9.99 a month ($99.99 a year), that provides 1TB each for up to six people.

What do you get? You can automatically save photos from your camera roll to OneDrive using the company's mobile app. The 365 subscription also comes with access to productivity tools such as Word and Excel.

Verizon

Price: If you are a FiOS or wireless customer, plans start at $5.99 a month for 600GB, or you can pay $19.99 a month for unlimited storage.

What do you get? It depends on the plan. If you get the entry level plan at $5.99, it's only for one user. If you spend more, you get access for up to five people. It also offers shared storage and backups for photos or videos on both your phone and computer. It also supports PIN-protected private folders.

What about offline options?

If you prefer a hardware solution instead of the cloud, there are a variety of drives you can choose to keep your photos stored. For example, on iPhones, SanDisk offers a flash drive with a Lightning connector to allow you to easily move photos between your smartphone and computer. There are also a variety of external hard drives that allow you to back up photos you have imported from your phone to the computer.

