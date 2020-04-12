Google Pixel 4 drops to $449 at Best Buy

Google’s Pixel 4 is already seeing the kind of steep discounts you’d normally expect toward the end of a smartphone’s lifecycle. Best Buy is selling the flagship phone for $450 with same-day activation, or a sizeable $350 off the usual price. The larger Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, has dropped a similar amount to $550. You’ll have to pay an extra $50 if you’d rather not activate with a carrier, but that matches the still quite large discount you’ll find at the Google Store.

Best Buy hasn’t said how long the sale will last, but Google’s promo runs through May 9th.

The Pixel 4 series has its compromises. Battery life is so-so, Face Unlock only recently added some important security features and Motion Sense is... quirky. The phones still pack some of the best cameras in the business, though, and you can expect brisk performance helped by a 90Hz display. And with this kind of sale, the drawbacks might not matter much — the base Pixel 4 isn’t much more expensive than Google’s official price for the Pixel 3a.