Best Buy sale knocks the Pixelbook Go's starting price down to $584

If your ideal work-from-home laptop is a Chromebook, Best Buy might have the deal you’re looking for. The electronics retailer is selling Google’s Pixelbook Go in its entry Core m3 trim for $584, or $66 off, if you’re a My Best Buy member (thankfully free) and clip the coupon on the product page before adding the computer to your cart. You can also buy the mid-tier Core i5 version for $764, or about $85 off.

The Pixelbook Go is ultimately a return to fundamentals for Google. You won’t find a detachable keyboard or a 360-degree display here — instead, you get a solid touchscreen laptop at a matching price. Its display isn’t as high-resolution as on the original Pixelbook, and its trackpad isn’t the greatest we’ve seen, but you get solid performance and lengthy battery life in a no-nonsense design. Just remember that there are more affordable Chromebooks if you’re willing to give up some creature comforts, and premium alternatives like Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook exist if you’re willing to sacrifice battery life to get a higher-resolution display and a little extra pizazz.