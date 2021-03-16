Google Play store to cut fees for Android app developers

·2 min read
Google Play
Google Play

Google plans to reduce the fees it charges to feature Android apps within its Play store.

From 1 July, it will take a 15% cut from the first $1m (£720,000) in sales each year of the apps and any digital goods and services sold within them, rather than its current 30% commission.

It follows a similar step announced by Apple in November.

Regulators are investigating both of the big tech companies following claims of anti-competitive practices.

The situation for Google is slightly different in that it allows rival app stores to work on its mobile platform, and also makes it easier to install software by other means.

However, the fact that the Play store remains most Android phones' default option may be judged to give it an unfair advantage.

Games developer Epic is among those to have argued that both Apple and Google charge "exorbitant" fees.

Bigger payouts

In a blog, Google's vice president of product management defended its charges on the grounds that the company provided marketing tools and other resources to help developers succeed.

But Sameer Samat acknowledged taking developers' "input into account" over the matter.

The firm said 99% of global Android developers did not earn over $1m a year, so would benefit from a 50% reduction in fees.

Those that do earn more should find the scheme to be more generous than Apple's, it added.

Google's 15% rate will apply to the first $1m of sales a developer makes each year regardless of their total earnings, with the remainder subject to the 30% fee.

By contrast, Apple only offers a 15% rate if a developer's net sales fall below $1m. As soon as they surpass that limit, all earnings are subject to the higher charge.

Apple issued the latest defence of its own practices on Monday, when it said more than 330,000 jobs in the UK alone were supported by its App Store.

Analysis box by Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent
Analysis box by Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent

It's a fast-growing industry, key to the infrastructure of the digital economy - and dominated by two giants which control access and prices.

In any other business than mobile apps - say electricity or communications networks - you would expect such a duopoly to be subject to strict regulation.

But until recently Google and Apple have felt free to do what they want.

Now they have had to respond to pressure from developers for a better deal - though it's doubtful if they'd have acted if regulators, particularly in the EU, had not begun to show an interest.

Google appears to have outbid Apple when it comes to cutting fees for developers. But both companies can easily afford to be more generous.

It's estimated that mobile app revenues grew by 30% in 2020 - and the tech giants took a healthy slice of that.

Don't expect the Brussels regulators to step back and say "job done".

Recommended Stories

  • Google slashes in-app fees for developers as lawsuits over company’s ‘anti-competitive’ Play Store rage on

    Apple made a similar move at the end of 2020, as Fortnite developer Epic Games lodges lawsuits against both companies

  • Google to cut app store fees on developers' first $1 million in sales by half

    Google said in a blog post that the move would cut app store fees to 15% from 30% effective July 1 and would impact most of the developers on its app store. Apple Inc had said in November that it planned to lower its commissions for developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from its app store. Fortnite creator Epic Games said in a statement to Reuters that Google's move only alleviates some of the financial burden of developers.

  • Viola Davis Gets Fourth Oscar Nomination And A Place In Hollywood History

    She received an Academy Award Best Actress nod for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

  • Canadian dollar steadies near three-year high ahead of Fed meeting

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly climbed ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and oil prices fell, with the loonie pulling back from an earlier three-year high. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2466 to the greenback, or 80.22 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2442. The loonie was boosted on Friday by data showing that Canada added more jobs than expected in February.

  • Dow records fourth straight record as stocks shake off early weakness

    U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday as investors overcame early lackluster trading amid the prospects for the U.S. economy to benefit from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. At the same time, market participants were keeping their eyes on the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,969, booking a new record for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 173 points, or 0.5%, to 32,952, logging an all-time high on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1% to 13,460. Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. jumped 5.9% after the air carrier provided an upbeat first-quarter revenue outlook.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs by 2023

    Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia announced Tuesday it will slash up to 11 percent of its workforce within two years as the firm looks to cut costs and focus on a few key areas in the face of tough competition over super-fast 5G networks.

  • Volkswagen Places $14B Order With Battery Manufacturer Northvolt In EV Push

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt announced Monday an expansion to their already existing partnership. What Happened: Volkswagen placed a $14 billion order with Northvolt to supply premium battery cells to be used by its European operations. The contract is for 10 years. Northvolt will be Volkswagen's lead premium battery supplier in Europe, the companies said. Volkswagen will also increase its ownership interest in the Swedish company. The expanded partnership between the companies will focus on Northvolt's Swedish Gigafactory, helping it achieve further economies of scale, reduced complexity and a better environmental footprint. The companies had initially entered into tie-up in 2019. Northvolt has also agreed to sell its joint venture share in Salzgitter, Germany, to Volkswagen as the latter scales up its battery manufacturing efforts in Europe. "Volkswagen is a key investor, customer and partner on the journey ahead and we will continue to work hard with the goal to provide them with the greenest battery on the planet as they rapidly expand their fleet of electric vehicles," said Peter Carlsson, co-founder and CEO, Northvolt. Related Link: Volkswagen Chief Says Company 'Not Afraid' Of Apple Electric Car Why It's Important: Traditional automakers are making a big push into EV manufacturing, given the regulations that call for increasing the share of EVs as a percentage of total vehicles sold. The Northvolt deal comes at a time when South Korean battery manufacturers LG Energy Solutions and SK Innovation are locked in a legal battle in the U.S. over theft of trade secrets. In a verdict issued in February, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against SK Innovation, banning it from importing into the U.S. certain batteries and components for a period of five years. Volkswagen receives its battery supplies for its U.S. plants from SK Innovation. Last week, Northvolt announced the acquisition of U.S.-based battery technology company Cuberg. Cuberg manufactures high-performance lithium metal cells produced on existing lithium-ion manufacturing lines for electromobility solutions. Related Link: How to Buy Volkswagen Stock (Photo: Volkswagen) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi PlansI-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Set to Open Higher after Another Record Performance on Wall Street

    After a mostly sideways trade, U.S. stock indexes climbed, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index and the blue chip Dow hitting intraday record highs.

  • India to set up development finance body for infrastructure

    India's cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of a development financial institution (DFI) to boost investment in infrastructure projects, the finance minister said, as it moves to increase spending on roads, ports and energy. In her budget for the financial year 2021/22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman designated 200 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) for such a body, aiming to help fund a proposed $1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects. The DFI would seek to raise funds from global pension and insurance sectors for investment in new projects, carrying certain tax benefits, she added.

  • Inflation Takes Over From COVID as Biggest Market Risk: Bank of America

    Betting on a bitcoin rally remains one of the hottest trades.

  • Volkswagen signs $14bn battery deal with Sweden's Northvolt

    Consolidating cell production to the Northvolt Ett gigafactory will help 'achieve further economies of scale,' companies say.

  • Oscars Nominate Most Diverse Acting Slate Ever, Including First Asian American Best Actor

    Nine actors of color earned Academy Award nominations on Monday, setting an Oscar record for diversity in those categories. The achievement comes after years of aggressive efforts by the Academy to diversify its membership in the wake of all-white acting nominees for the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies. That ignominious event was almost repeated last year […]

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were bopping to each other's Grammys performances

    The former One Direction member opened the ceremony on Sunday with "Watermelon Sugar." The 19-year-old singer followed with "Everything I Wanted."

  • N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting

    In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, also criticized the U.S. and South Korea for holding military exercises.

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • Australians rally at Parliament to demand justice for women

    Outside Parliament House in Canberra, the crowd of hundreds was mostly female and most wore black. Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused organizers’ demand that he address the crowd, and organizers said they wouldn’t meet him behind closed doors. Morrison later told Parliament that he shared the protesters' frustration and concern.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.