Google: Political adverts must disclose use of AI

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read
0
Google logo on a smart phone
Google logo on a smart phone

Google will soon require that political ads on its platforms let people know when images and audio have been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The rules have been created as a response to the "growing prevalence of tools that produce synthetic content", a Google spokesperson told the BBC.

The change is scheduled for November, about a year ahead of the next US presidential election.

There are fears AI will supercharge disinformation around the campaigns.

Google's existing ad policies already ban manipulating digital media to deceive or mislead people about politics, social issues, or matters of public concern.

But this update will require election-related ads to "prominently disclose" if they contain "synthetic content" that depicts real or realistic-looking people or events.

Google suggested labels such as "this image does not depict real events" or "this video content was synthetically generated" will work as flags.

Demonstrably false claims that could undermine trust in the election process are also forbidden at Google, according to the tech giant's ad policy.

Google requires political ads to disclose who paid for them, and makes information about the messages available in an online ads library.

Disclosures of digitally altered content in election ads must be "clear and conspicuous", and put where they are likely to be noticed.

Examples of what would warrant a label included synthetic imagery or audio showing a person saying or doing something they did not do, or depicting an event that did not occur.

In March, a fake picture of former US President Donald Trump falsely showing him being arrested was shared on social media. The image was created by AI tools.

Also in March, a deepfake video circulated of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking of surrendering to Russia.

In June, a Ron DeSantis campaign video attacking former President Trump featured images bearing markings of having been created using AI.

The video shared in a tweet contained photos that appeared to have been altered to show Mr Trump embracing Anthony Fauci, a key member of the US coronavirus task force, with kisses on the cheek.

AI experts have told the BBC that while faked imagery is nothing new, the speed of progress within the generative AI field, and potential for misuse, is something to be concerned about.

Google said it continues to invest in technology to detect and remove such content.

Recommended Stories

  • Google will require political ads 'prominently disclose' their AI-generated aspects

    Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.

  • Google's Duet AI can generate emails and documents in different tones

    Google has revealed more details about how you'll be able to use the Duet AI assistant to help you rapidly whip up emails and documents. Sadly, there's no "insert funny and relevant GIF" option.

  • Google's Duet AI can now write your emails for you

    Gmail's new AI companion will be able to help you draft and customize your emails, Google announced as part of this week's news from its Google Cloud Next '23 event. The company had shared a number of updates about its AI-powered companion, Duet AI, which is becoming generally available for Workspace users, aiding them with various tasks across meetings, documents, Google Chat and more. The company also said that Duet AI would enhance Gmail's existing smart reply feature by allowing users to draft longer, more personalized emails with a tap.

  • Google's Duet AI is coming to Workspace apps, but pro users will need to pay extra

    Back at I/O, we got a sense of some of Google's big plans for generative artificial intelligence, including the integration of the Duet AI virtual assistant into Workspace productivity apps. The company is now starting to roll out Duet AI to those who pay for versions of Docs, Gmail, Sheets and so on that are geared toward professionals. The virtual assistant is also making its way to Google Meet and Google Chat.

  • Opera’s game-focused browser gets an AI ‘copilot’

    Opera has rolled out a new version of its browser for gamers with the same generative AI features that launched with its One browser.

  • The best smart displays you can buy

    Smart displays are the second-wave devices born out of the success of the Amazon Echo, Google Home and others. Amazon and Google dominate this space, but the decision of which smart speaker to buy isn't as simple as choosing between the two tech giants. Here's what you need to know before buying a smart display, plus the best ones you can get now.

  • The Morning After: EU reveals six tech giants that’ll be hit by its new competition laws

    The biggest news stories this morning: EU reveals six tech giants that’ll be hit by its new competition laws, No plans for a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expansion, The Grammys will consider viral song with Drake and The Weeknd AI vocals for awards after all.

  • Samsung adds a 4TB option to its high-speed 990 Pro SSDs

    Samsung has unveiled a 4TB version of its 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with an optional heatsink targeted at gamers and content creators.

  • U.K. rejoins Europe's Horizon R&D program after prolonged Brexit stalemate

    The United Kingdom (U.K.) is set to rejoin the European Union's (EU) preeminent science R&D funding program, after a prolonged hiatus resulting from Brexit. The joint statement, issued by the European Commission (EC) and the U.K., hailed the news as a "landmark moment" for scientific collaboration between the U.K. and EU, with little acknowledgement of their former alliance that stuttered to a halt roughly two years previous. Horizon Europe, a successor to the previous Horizon 2020 program that the U.K. was part of, is a seven-year initiative designed to fund innovation and foster collaboration across the EU and beyond.

  • Inside the morning routine of a fourth-year medical student

    Stephanie Arnouk is a New York City-based med student who somehow finds time in the morning to eat breakfast, create content, put makeup on — and get some studying in! The post Inside the morning routine of a fourth-year medical student appeared first on In The Know.

  • America's got raw talent, 'Master Chef's got raw salmon and 'Superfan' has bad lip-synching: Last night in competition TV

    From 'America's Got Talent' to 'MasterChef' to 'Superfan,' the highlights of last night's competition TV shows.

  • Clubhouse is pivoting from live audio to group messaging

    Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”

  • The Grammys will consider that viral song with Drake and The Weeknd AI vocals for awards after all

    The creator of 'Heart on my Sleeve,' a song that used generative AI to mimic the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, has submitted it for Grammy Award consideration. As it turns out, the composition may actually be eligible for songwriting awards, including song of the year.

  • Y Combinator-backed Automat turns videos into workflow automations

    Lucas Ochoa and Gautam Bose were hired together out of college at Google Creative Lab, Google's tech and culture incubator, and spent three and a half years launching products like the AI Test Kitchen, Teachable Machine and Google Pixel Buds Pro. In early 2020, their team was tasked with finding consumer applications of Google's LaMDA large language model, and they built more than 50 prototypes integrating LaMDA across Google’s apps and services. While working with LaMDA, Ochoa and Bose say that they came to realize that enterprise automation relies too heavily on outdated tools burdened with licensing fees, and that many of the tools meant for "citizen developers" turn out to be more complex than necessary.

  • The question of gig worker status in Massachusetts is back on

    A year ago, a Massachusetts court ruled to throw out a 2022 proposed ballot measure that sought to define gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Now it appears that proposal is getting a second wind. The state's attorney general, Andrea Campbell, on Wednesday approved backers of the ballot measure to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures for the measure to appear on the November 2024 ballot after certifying the questions met constitutional requirements.

  • OpenAI will host its first developer conference on November 6

    OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."

  • Chip Kelly upset about new clock rules, Alabama vs. Texas preview & a terrible flight to Barcelona

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.

  • 5 neat AI startups from Y Combinator's Summer 2023 batch

    It's that time of year again: the week when startups in Y Combinator's latest batch present their products for media -- and investor -- scrutiny. Cerelyze is Zambare's second YC go-around after leading the AI team at cashier-less retail startup Caper.

  • Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers, 4 others plead guilty to underage gambling charges, still face NCAA's wrath

    Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.

  • Trump loses to E. Jean Carroll again, as legal troubles — and expenses — continue to grow

    Trump was already ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her.