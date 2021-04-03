Google 'profiting from people researching suicide' by advertising rope for sale

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California - AP

Google has been accused of profiting from people looking up suicide methods after a Telegraph investigation found the tech giant advertising rope in its search results.

The adverts were found directing searchers to an Amazon page promoting ‘low prices for rope’ in a number of searches related to suicide.

The findings were condemned as "monetising misery" by the charity set up in the name of schoolgirl Molly Russell.

The Silicon Valley giant is also facing calls from a grieving sister, who lost her brother to suicide last year, to provide stronger prompts to mental health services for vulnerable people searching suicide.

Google said it “works hard” to block adverts from appearing against sensitive search terms. An investigation by The Telegraph found these adverts appearing on multiple occasions when terms connected to suicide were entered into the search engine. Adverts were also seen on videos on YouTube, which is owned by Google.

The Molly Rose Foundation, a charity set up after 14-year-old Molly Russell, pictured below, took her life in 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm material online, said the adverts underlined ‘urgent’ need for ministers to pass the long-awaited Duty of Care Bill to hold tech giants accountable for harmful content.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We have seen social media platforms monetising misery and it is now YouTube and Google that have been discovered doing it, although potentially inadvertently.

"The unpoliced algorithms that drive these platforms can produce dreadful effects, which are online harms and can lead people further down the road to suicide.

“This is why the age of self regulation must come to an end and proper considered government regulation needs to be introduced urgently to prevent more tragic deaths."

Meanwhile, Alice Hendy, who lost her brother Josh aged 21 to suicide in November, called on Google to provide more support and stronger interventions for vulnerable people carrying out such searches.

Currently, Google displays the Samaritans helpline number at the top of searches related to suicide.

However, Ms Hendy, from Fareham near Portsmouth, said the search engine needed to more "forcefully steer" people towards help services following the death of her brother.

Ms Hendy, a 29-year-old cyber security expert, developed a programme called Ripple. The software prompts a full-screen pop-up when people make searches related to suicide that leads directly a number of mental health helplines and chat message services.

She said it is important to present vulnerable searchers with a range of help options, especially for younger people who are often more comfortable messaging than speaking on the phone.

Ms Hendy said: "From a personal perspective my brother would not have used a helpline number because he was a young 21-year-old lad who didn’t feel comfortable talking over the phone at the best of times.

“He also had tourettes and found it very difficult to use a talk service of any kind. There needs to be alternatives for people that suit them.

"If that had come up for my brother when he searched for (suicide methods) perhaps I would not be sat here now."

Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK, said she was "terribly saddened" to learn of Josh Hendy’s death and that the company had been in conversation with Ms Hendy and the Samaritans about the Ripple project.

She added: “We work hard to ensure ads do not show up where inappropriate, including running against these types of search terms. People sometimes use the web to find information or support in the hardest of circumstances, so we work closely with the Samaritans and show their phone number on search and YouTube to connect people who are depressed, suicidal or in distress.”