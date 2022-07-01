Google Makes Deal With Developers in Latest App Store Shift

Andrew Pollack and Mark Gurman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Google reached an agreement with US developers that will let consumers subscribe to services outside the company’s Play Store, marking the latest shift for an app-store economy that it dominates alongside Apple Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Alphabet Inc. division also plans to provide $90 million to support developers who earned $2 million or less annually through the company’s app store from 2016 to 2021. Google will continue to charge a 15% fee on the first $1 million in annual revenue earned from the Play Store by US developers, the company said Thursday in a statement.

The pact mirrors a settlement made by Apple last year with small developers, who had pushed for changes to how app stores work. As with the Google settlement, Apple developers were allowed to advertise lower pricing outside of its App Store directly to consumers via email or other communications. Apple also agreed to support developers using a pool of $100 million -- a slightly larger amount than Google is offering.

Due to a separate settlement with the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, Apple also now allows third-party subscription services to bill customers outside of the App Store, bypassing the tech giant’s 15%-to-30% fee.

Both companies have faced intense legal and polical scrutiny over the commissions and billing restrictions that are applied to paid services in their app stores. Congress is weighing a bill to force the tech companies to change their software business models. Last July, three dozen states sued Google in part over its app-store policies.

Match Group Inc., which runs dating services such as Tinder, sued Google in May over its Play Store policies, saying the search giant was acting as a monopolist with its billing rules. Within weeks, Match said Google had made changes to the policies, spurring the dating site to withdraw its legal effort to gain a temporary restraining order. Google also announced in March that it would begin a test to let some apps bill users directly as an alternative to paying through Google.

Read more: Match says Google is making concessions on app-store payments

In the deal announced Thursday, Google said it was revising its policies to let developers contact customers outside the Play Store, including “about subscription offers or lower-cost offerings on a rival app store or the developer’s website.”

The Mountain View, California-based company also said it would publish annual transparency reports about activity on its app store, including statistics such as apps removed and account terminations.

Apple, located in Cupertino, California, has agreed to publish similar annual transparency reports about app removals.

(Updates with Apple agreement starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Biggest Cities Lead Housing Slide as Rates Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAAustralia’s two biggest housing markets, Sydney and Melbourne, led a fall in h

  • Mexico’s AMLO Says Carbon Offsets Need Oversight After BP Revelations

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for regulation of the country’s carbon offset market in response to a Bloomberg Green investigation that showed oil giant BP Plc is paying subsistence farmers a fraction of market rate. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over Manc

  • Investment Giant Brookfield Snaps Up Minority Stake In Australia's AGL Energy

    AGL Energy Limited (OTC: AGLNF) confirmed that it had become aware that the Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) subsidiary bought 17.2 million shares in the Australian energy major, representing 2.56%. AGL said it became aware of the transaction, which occurred late last week, through routine registry analysis responses and acknowledged that the information might be historical. "It is possible that subsequent trading may have altered the position," AGL said. "AGL has

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPACh

  • Tesla analysts lower Q2 electric vehicle delivery estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss outlooks for Tesla vehicle deliveries.

  • China Urges NATO Allies to Abandon ‘Cold War Thinking’

    (Bloomberg) -- China urged NATO to abandon what it called a Cold War mentality after the military alliance said the Asian nation poses systemic challenges to security.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPANATO’s so-called Strat

  • BNP Paribas Exits Commodities Finance Business in the US

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA is exiting its commodities finance business in the US, following earlier retreats in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA“The decision taken to exit this business was con

  • Tesla begins tracking office worker attendance

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian details how Tesla is reportedly sending emails to workers if they don't go into the office enough.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda Wi

  • Bitcoin Surges 11% on Dip Buyers Yearning for Better Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe largest digit

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Apple Hikes iPhone and iPad Prices in Japan After Yen Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. raised the prices of its iPhones and iPads in Japan in an uncommon move to account for the yen’s precipitous drop in value this year.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Cupertino, California-base

  • Macquarie-Led Group Agrees $5.4 Billion Deal to Run Roads Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management has signed a A$7.9 billion ($5.4 billion) deal to privately run the car registries department of Australia’s second-most-populous state.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limi

  • Australia home prices slip in June as Sydney, Melbourne drag

    Australian home prices slipped for a second month in June as once red-hot markets in Sydney and Melbourne felt the chill from rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crunch. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Friday showed prices nationally fell 0.6% in June from May, when they dipped 0.1%. The retreat in Sydney gathered pace as values fell 1.6% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.1%.

  • Bond market 'somewhat chill' about inflation effects, macro strategist says

    Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity Investments director of Global Macro, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation expectations in the bond market, the Fed's dual mandate, and the likelihood of a recession.

  • Russians are searching for pirated Microsoft products and switching to Linux as the Western corporate exodus hits software updates and services: report

    Russia is reliant on foreign software used in power manufacturing and engineering systems, so the cessation of updates and services is a big deal.

  • Our 27 Best July Recipes

    Our most popular July recipes—plus staff picks for the best dishes summer has to offer. Originally Appeared on Epicurious

  • July 4th is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $200 on iPads, Watches and AirPods

    Snap up these juicy deals at Target, Amazon and Walmart while you can!

  • China’s TikTok is awful. It’s a spy. A brain drain. The US has no business banning it

    The FCC’s Brendan Carr wants Apple and Google to pull the app from their stores. That’s not the government’s job. | Editorial

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.