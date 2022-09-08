"As A Recruiter, I Tell People To Remove Them": 5 Things That This Google Recruiter Says Should NOT Be On Your Résumé Anymore In The Year 2022

Erica Rivera ( @careerdivacoacking ) is a Chicago-based Senior Recruiter at Google, and she recently shared some résumé tips that are going viral on TikTok. In a video that's been viewed more than 2 million times, Erica laid out five things that people should stop including in their résumés, like, right now.

In the TikTok , she explains that as a Senior Recruiter, she's screened thousands of résumés, and these things make yours look out of date. "Number one, your address. We don't need the full address: city and state only."

"Two: objective statement. Gotta go. That was 1970. We are in 2022."

"Next, let's talk about your work history. So we don't need your entire work history since you started your professional career. What we need to focus and hone in on is tailoring your search and résumé to the role you're applying for."

"Next, weak action verbs. 'I helped', 'I was responsible for' nah. Take some of these recommendations I'm sharing here, and apply them to your résumé." Instead of this kind of passive language, Erica recommends using active verbs like: streamlined, managed, implemented, improved, strategized, increased, produced, and generated.

"Finally, references available upon request. We don't need it. We will ask you if we need your references."

And in the comments, people are chiming in with more ideas and résumé tips.

While others pointed out that résumé norms can be very different from one industry to another. When in doubt about what to do with yours, it's a great idea to talk to some colleagues or a mentor for more targeted tips.

Erica told BuzzFeed, "I currently support a variety of roles at all levels in Application Engineering, Data Analysts, Software Engineering, Product Management, Program Management, and UX Design."

And she says there are a couple more little things that can make your résumé look not-so-fresh, like having basic software like Microsoft Word or Excel in your skills section. "We live in an era where it is assumed that more people than not possess these skills, so it is best to leave them off."

Another turnoff? Inconsistent formatting. "Using a variety of fonts, inconsistent bolding, different date formats, etc., will make it seem like you’ve gradually added sections to the same document over the course of several years." Um, ouch, that's exactly what my Franken-résumé is, but I will definitely be double-checking the fonts on my lunch break.

You've probably heard that including keywords in your résumé can help it get through the ATS or application tracking systems and into the hands of a human. But Erica says that she also looks for keywords too. "Because of the volume of résumés I receive at a given time, I typically skim the résumé to see if the individual has keywords listed pertaining to the job at hand that I am recruiting for. This will determine if I spend time further reviewing the candidate in-depth."

Finally, she has some advice for jobseekers. "I just want to send encouragement to all those out there who are actively searching and feeling as though they keep striking out. You’ve got this, and you will land a role! LinkedIn is an amazing resource. If you see a position that you feel passionate about, don’t be afraid to reach out and send a direct message to a recruiter or hiring manager. You just might hear back!"

