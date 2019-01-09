Google will remind you of links you last visited next time you search

Twitter More

Facebook More

Google is making it a lot easier to refer back to links you’ve clicked in previous searches.

The search engine announced on Wednesday that it’s rolling out a new activity card feature that provides users with links they’ve already visited when referring back to a search query.

An example of how Google's new activity cards in search work. More

Image: Google

Users logged into their Google accounts will be presented with a "Your related activity" prompt at the top of the search results page when they look up previously-searched queries. Clicking on that opens up an activity card with a list of links. Google is promoting the feature as an opportunity to pick up where you left off in search. Read more...

More about Google, Search Engine, Tech, and Big Tech Companies