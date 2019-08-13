Google reportedly has a massive culture problem that's destroying it from the inside (GOOG, GOOGL)

Katie Canales/Business Insider





Google has been having a rough few years.

In June 2018, its big government contract for Project Maven was scrapped when company executives gave in to internal criticism. Then, in November, employees walked out in protest over allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against top executives. This July, after employees pushed back against a censored version of Google Search being developed for China, the project was revealed to be canceled as well.

As it turns out, all those issues were rooted in Google's culture, according to a massive new investigation by Wired.

Embracing 'aberrant geniuses'

The issue with Google's culture is most succinctly summarized in a quote from former Google CEO and Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt.

"You need these aberrant geniuses because they're the ones that drive, in most cases, the product excellence," Schmidt told Wired in an interview earlier this year.

One of the so-called geniuses named in the piece was former Android head Andy Rubin, who left Google in 2014 with a $90 million exit package after being accused of coercing a coworker to perform oral sex.

The products in reference here are some of Google's best — products used by billions of people worldwide, such as Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Translate. They're also tremendously important pieces of Google's business.

And that's why Schmidt's statement about aberrant geniuses being allowed more rope than other employees is so important: It's a cultural standard that allows executives to value certain employees so much that even after they are accused of sexual misconduct — and that accusation being considered credible by Google after an investigation — the accused person leaves with a massive bonus and no repercussions.

Political arguments divide the company

The same cultural standard within Google that encourages frank, open dissent — when paired with Google's famously open internal communications — has also pushed employees into political arguments that have divided the company.

Several conservative former Google employees are suing the company, accusing Google of censoring their political speech and firing them, and one has become a talking point on Fox News. Kevin Cernekee, an engineer, is one of those former employees who say he was fired from Google because of what he alleged was anti-conservative bias.